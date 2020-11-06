New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus tally in India crossed the 84-lakh mark after 47,638 new cases were reported across the country during the last 24 hours, while the death toll also inched closer to 1.25 lakh after 670 new fatalities were recorded in the same span of time, the Union Health Ministry's data showed on Friday morning.

According to the latest data, India's COVID-19 tally reached 84,11,724 with the latest spike in cases while the death toll mounted to 1,24,985. Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country move closer to 78-lakh mark and reached 77,65,966 with 54,157 new discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.32 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.

The number of active cases in the country further dropped to 5,20,773 after a decrease of 7,189 in last 24 hrs, which comprise 6.19 per cent of the total caseload. This is the eighth consecutive days when the number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh.

Also Read
CDS Gen Rawat tears into China over Ladakh standoff, slams Pakistan over..
CDS Gen Rawat tears into China over Ladakh standoff, slams Pakistan over..

The COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,42,08,384 samples have been tested up to November 4, with 12,09,425 samples being tested on Thursday.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 17,03,444 COVID-19 cases and 44,804 deaths. Karnataka jumped to the second position with 8,38,929 cases of COVID-19 and 11,312 deaths, while Andhra Pradesh, with 8,35,953 cases and 6,757 deaths stood at number three in the list. Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are at fourth and fifth positions with 7,36,777 cases, 11,272 deaths and 4,91,354 cases and 7,131 deaths respectively.

Also Read
Arnab Goswami's Arrest: Bombay HC to hear journalist's plea in suicide..
Arnab Goswami's Arrest: Bombay HC to hear journalist's plea in suicide..

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 168 4175 12  60  
Andhra Pradesh 21878 440  807318 2292  6757 13 
Arunachal Pradesh 1621 24  13580 108  43  
Assam 7662 448  199458 761  934  
Bihar 6356 262  211872 474  1121
Chandigarh 703 32  13862 60  229  
Chhattisgarh 23113 340  170760 1350  2360 44 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 36 3230 2  
Delhi 38729 1360  371155 5289  6769 66 
Goa 2065 70  41849 238  630
Gujarat 12304 72  161388 1055  3744
Haryana 14644 534  159643 1507  1859 23 
Himachal Pradesh 3668 237  19780 201  361
Jammu and Kashmir 5802 133  89905 651  1517
Jharkhand 4685 129  97964 484  894  
Karnataka 33114 2598  794503 5723  11312 31 
Kerala 84203 905  380650 7699  1613 26 
Ladakh 752 50  5802 30  79  
Madhya Pradesh 7766 88  164067 817  2992
Maharashtra 107358 6287  1551282 11277  44804 256 
Manipur 3786 88  15750 132  189
Meghalaya 989 30  8813 61  91
Mizoram 515 2473 38  2  
Nagaland 1058 88  8161 144  45
Odisha 12363 89  283533 1460  1378 14 
Puducherry 1830 299  33123 420  597  
Punjab 4621 150  126932 349  4281 22 
Rajasthan 16301 22  187544 1822  1955 10 
Sikkim 240 14  3778 38  75
Tamil Nadu 19061 93  706444 2413  11272 28 
Telangana 19272 616  226646 982  1366
Tripura 1327 12  29666 121  354
Uttarakhand 3680 138  59338 609  1047
Uttar Pradesh 23150 474  461073 1351  7131 27 
West Bengal 35953 293  350449 4187  7122 54 
Total# 520773 7189  7765966 54157  124985 670


Posted By: Talib Khan