Coronavirus India News: According to the latest data, India's COVID-19 tally reached 84,11,724 with the latest spike in cases while the death toll mounted to 1,24,985.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus tally in India crossed the 84-lakh mark after 47,638 new cases were reported across the country during the last 24 hours, while the death toll also inched closer to 1.25 lakh after 670 new fatalities were recorded in the same span of time, the Union Health Ministry's data showed on Friday morning.

According to the latest data, India's COVID-19 tally reached 84,11,724 with the latest spike in cases while the death toll mounted to 1,24,985. Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country move closer to 78-lakh mark and reached 77,65,966 with 54,157 new discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.32 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.

The number of active cases in the country further dropped to 5,20,773 after a decrease of 7,189 in last 24 hrs, which comprise 6.19 per cent of the total caseload. This is the eighth consecutive days when the number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh.

The COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,42,08,384 samples have been tested up to November 4, with 12,09,425 samples being tested on Thursday.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 17,03,444 COVID-19 cases and 44,804 deaths. Karnataka jumped to the second position with 8,38,929 cases of COVID-19 and 11,312 deaths, while Andhra Pradesh, with 8,35,953 cases and 6,757 deaths stood at number three in the list. Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are at fourth and fifth positions with 7,36,777 cases, 11,272 deaths and 4,91,354 cases and 7,131 deaths respectively.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 168 2 4175 12 60 Andhra Pradesh 21878 440 807318 2292 6757 13 Arunachal Pradesh 1621 24 13580 108 43 Assam 7662 448 199458 761 934 Bihar 6356 262 211872 474 1121 8 Chandigarh 703 32 13862 60 229 Chhattisgarh 23113 340 170760 1350 2360 44 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 36 4 3230 2 2 Delhi 38729 1360 371155 5289 6769 66 Goa 2065 70 41849 238 630 4 Gujarat 12304 72 161388 1055 3744 7 Haryana 14644 534 159643 1507 1859 23 Himachal Pradesh 3668 237 19780 201 361 6 Jammu and Kashmir 5802 133 89905 651 1517 6 Jharkhand 4685 129 97964 484 894 Karnataka 33114 2598 794503 5723 11312 31 Kerala 84203 905 380650 7699 1613 26 Ladakh 752 50 5802 30 79 Madhya Pradesh 7766 88 164067 817 2992 5 Maharashtra 107358 6287 1551282 11277 44804 256 Manipur 3786 88 15750 132 189 2 Meghalaya 989 30 8813 61 91 1 Mizoram 515 6 2473 38 2 Nagaland 1058 88 8161 144 45 1 Odisha 12363 89 283533 1460 1378 14 Puducherry 1830 299 33123 420 597 Punjab 4621 150 126932 349 4281 22 Rajasthan 16301 22 187544 1822 1955 10 Sikkim 240 14 3778 38 75 2 Tamil Nadu 19061 93 706444 2413 11272 28 Telangana 19272 616 226646 982 1366 4 Tripura 1327 12 29666 121 354 1 Uttarakhand 3680 138 59338 609 1047 9 Uttar Pradesh 23150 474 461073 1351 7131 27 West Bengal 35953 293 350449 4187 7122 54 Total# 520773 7189 7765966 54157 124985 670





Posted By: Talib Khan