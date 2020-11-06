Coronavirus India News: Caseload crosses 84-lakh mark as recoveries mount to 77.65 lakh; death toll nears 1.25 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus tally in India crossed the 84-lakh mark after 47,638 new cases were reported across the country during the last 24 hours, while the death toll also inched closer to 1.25 lakh after 670 new fatalities were recorded in the same span of time, the Union Health Ministry's data showed on Friday morning.
According to the latest data, India's COVID-19 tally reached 84,11,724 with the latest spike in cases while the death toll mounted to 1,24,985. Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country move closer to 78-lakh mark and reached 77,65,966 with 54,157 new discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.32 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.
The number of active cases in the country further dropped to 5,20,773 after a decrease of 7,189 in last 24 hrs, which comprise 6.19 per cent of the total caseload. This is the eighth consecutive days when the number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh.
The COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,42,08,384 samples have been tested up to November 4, with 12,09,425 samples being tested on Thursday.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 17,03,444 COVID-19 cases and 44,804 deaths. Karnataka jumped to the second position with 8,38,929 cases of COVID-19 and 11,312 deaths, while Andhra Pradesh, with 8,35,953 cases and 6,757 deaths stood at number three in the list. Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are at fourth and fifth positions with 7,36,777 cases, 11,272 deaths and 4,91,354 cases and 7,131 deaths respectively.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|168
|2
|4175
|12
|60
|Andhra Pradesh
|21878
|440
|807318
|2292
|6757
|13
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1621
|24
|13580
|108
|43
|Assam
|7662
|448
|199458
|761
|934
|Bihar
|6356
|262
|211872
|474
|1121
|8
|Chandigarh
|703
|32
|13862
|60
|229
|Chhattisgarh
|23113
|340
|170760
|1350
|2360
|44
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|36
|4
|3230
|2
|2
|Delhi
|38729
|1360
|371155
|5289
|6769
|66
|Goa
|2065
|70
|41849
|238
|630
|4
|Gujarat
|12304
|72
|161388
|1055
|3744
|7
|Haryana
|14644
|534
|159643
|1507
|1859
|23
|Himachal Pradesh
|3668
|237
|19780
|201
|361
|6
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5802
|133
|89905
|651
|1517
|6
|Jharkhand
|4685
|129
|97964
|484
|894
|Karnataka
|33114
|2598
|794503
|5723
|11312
|31
|Kerala
|84203
|905
|380650
|7699
|1613
|26
|Ladakh
|752
|50
|5802
|30
|79
|Madhya Pradesh
|7766
|88
|164067
|817
|2992
|5
|Maharashtra
|107358
|6287
|1551282
|11277
|44804
|256
|Manipur
|3786
|88
|15750
|132
|189
|2
|Meghalaya
|989
|30
|8813
|61
|91
|1
|Mizoram
|515
|6
|2473
|38
|2
|Nagaland
|1058
|88
|8161
|144
|45
|1
|Odisha
|12363
|89
|283533
|1460
|1378
|14
|Puducherry
|1830
|299
|33123
|420
|597
|Punjab
|4621
|150
|126932
|349
|4281
|22
|Rajasthan
|16301
|22
|187544
|1822
|1955
|10
|Sikkim
|240
|14
|3778
|38
|75
|2
|Tamil Nadu
|19061
|93
|706444
|2413
|11272
|28
|Telangana
|19272
|616
|226646
|982
|1366
|4
|Tripura
|1327
|12
|29666
|121
|354
|1
|Uttarakhand
|3680
|138
|59338
|609
|1047
|9
|Uttar Pradesh
|23150
|474
|461073
|1351
|7131
|27
|West Bengal
|35953
|293
|350449
|4187
|7122
|54
|Total#
|520773
|7189
|7765966
|54157
|124985
|670
Posted By: Talib Khan