Coronavirus India News: Caseload crosses 81-lakh mark with over 48,000 new cases; death toll near 1.22 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 tally surges past the grim milestone of 81-lakh mark on Saturday with a single-day rise of 48,268 new infections, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also nears 1.22-lakh mark after 551 new fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry's data showed today morning.
According to the updated data, the overall COVID-19 caseload in the country reached 81,37,119 with the addition of new cases, while the death climbed to 1,21,641. Meanwhile, the active cases across the country remained below 6 lakh for the second consecutive day after a decrease of 11,737 cases during the last 24 hours, further pushing the recovery rate above 91 per cent.
Of the total cases in the country, a total of 74,32,829 people have recovered of the deadly virus after 59,454 new recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to 91.34 per cent, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.49 per cent, one among the lowest in the world.
There are 5,82,649 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, which comprise 7.16 per cent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry's data stated. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 10,87,96,064 samples had been tested for COVID-19 up to October 30. Of these, 10,67,976 samples were tested on Friday.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. India has the world's second-highest caseload, behind only the United States, but new infections have seen a dip since September.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 16,72,858 cases of coronavirus and 43,837 COVID-19 related deaths. Second on the list is Andhra Pradesh, which has so far reported 8,20,565 cases and 6,679 deaths related to COVID-19. Karnataka, with 8,20,398 cases and 11,140 deaths, is at the third spot on the list of worst-hit states.
Check state-wise list here:
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|182
|10
|4076
|22
|59
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|25514
|754
|788375
|3623
|6676
|17
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1938
|70
|12777
|154
|37
|4
|Assam
|10421
|717
|194668
|1094
|926
|3
|5
|Bihar
|7897
|161
|206346
|1238
|1084
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|657
|8
|13469
|67
|225
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|22350
|19
|160918
|1650
|2038
|49
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|49
|3197
|5
|2
|9
|Delhi
|32363
|1411
|342811
|4433
|6470
|47
|10
|Goa
|2405
|31
|40409
|241
|602
|5
|11
|Gujarat
|13168
|64
|154968
|1027
|3711
|6
|12
|Haryana
|11851
|460
|151839
|1179
|1777
|11
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2891
|123
|18595
|193
|312
|6
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6835
|93
|86024
|654
|1471
|5
|15
|Jharkhand
|5196
|98
|95208
|421
|883
|16
|Karnataka
|59518
|4981
|749740
|8521
|11140
|49
|17
|Kerala
|90671
|1218
|332994
|7828
|1457
|28
|18
|Ladakh
|627
|5493
|55
|74
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|9294
|395
|158455
|1074
|2941
|12
|20
|Maharashtra
|125971
|2178
|1503050
|8241
|43837
|127
|21
|Manipur
|4303
|5
|13805
|222
|164
|4
|22
|Meghalaya
|1170
|156
|8125
|235
|87
|23
|Mizoram
|437
|2
|2284
|26
|1
|24
|Nagaland
|1598
|165
|7308
|212
|39
|4
|25
|Odisha
|13500
|264
|273838
|1800
|1308
|11
|26
|Puducherry
|3739
|19
|30577
|128
|592
|27
|Punjab
|4101
|165
|124870
|577
|4187
|19
|28
|Rajasthan
|15251
|303
|178064
|2087
|1898
|10
|29
|Sikkim
|254
|14
|3591
|33
|68
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|23532
|1354
|687388
|3924
|11091
|38
|31
|Telengana
|18409
|47
|218887
|1486
|1336
|6
|32
|Tripura
|1493
|87
|28878
|141
|346
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3634
|89
|57270
|258
|1011
|2
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|24431
|427
|448644
|2590
|7007
|24
|35
|West Bengal
|36999
|95
|325888
|4015
|6784
|59
|Total#
|582649
|11737
|7432829
|59454
|121641
|551
Posted By: Talib Khan