Coronavirus India News: Meanwhile, the active cases across the country remained below 6 lakh for the second consecutive day after a decrease of 11,737 cases during the last 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 tally surges past the grim milestone of 81-lakh mark on Saturday with a single-day rise of 48,268 new infections, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also nears 1.22-lakh mark after 551 new fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry's data showed today morning.

According to the updated data, the overall COVID-19 caseload in the country reached 81,37,119 with the addition of new cases, while the death climbed to 1,21,641. Meanwhile, the active cases across the country remained below 6 lakh for the second consecutive day after a decrease of 11,737 cases during the last 24 hours, further pushing the recovery rate above 91 per cent.

Of the total cases in the country, a total of 74,32,829 people have recovered of the deadly virus after 59,454 new recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to 91.34 per cent, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.49 per cent, one among the lowest in the world.

There are 5,82,649 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, which comprise 7.16 per cent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry's data stated. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 10,87,96,064 samples had been tested for COVID-19 up to October 30. Of these, 10,67,976 samples were tested on Friday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. India has the world's second-highest caseload, behind only the United States, but new infections have seen a dip since September.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 16,72,858 cases of coronavirus and 43,837 COVID-19 related deaths. Second on the list is Andhra Pradesh, which has so far reported 8,20,565 cases and 6,679 deaths related to COVID-19. Karnataka, with 8,20,398 cases and 11,140 deaths, is at the third spot on the list of worst-hit states.

Check state-wise list here:

1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 182 10 4076 22 59 2 Andhra Pradesh 25514 754 788375 3623 6676 17 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1938 70 12777 154 37 4 Assam 10421 717 194668 1094 926 3 5 Bihar 7897 161 206346 1238 1084 8 6 Chandigarh 657 8 13469 67 225 7 Chhattisgarh 22350 19 160918 1650 2038 49 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 49 3197 5 2 9 Delhi 32363 1411 342811 4433 6470 47 10 Goa 2405 31 40409 241 602 5 11 Gujarat 13168 64 154968 1027 3711 6 12 Haryana 11851 460 151839 1179 1777 11 13 Himachal Pradesh 2891 123 18595 193 312 6 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6835 93 86024 654 1471 5 15 Jharkhand 5196 98 95208 421 883 16 Karnataka 59518 4981 749740 8521 11140 49 17 Kerala 90671 1218 332994 7828 1457 28 18 Ladakh 627 5493 55 74 19 Madhya Pradesh 9294 395 158455 1074 2941 12 20 Maharashtra 125971 2178 1503050 8241 43837 127 21 Manipur 4303 5 13805 222 164 4 22 Meghalaya 1170 156 8125 235 87 23 Mizoram 437 2 2284 26 1 24 Nagaland 1598 165 7308 212 39 4 25 Odisha 13500 264 273838 1800 1308 11 26 Puducherry 3739 19 30577 128 592 27 Punjab 4101 165 124870 577 4187 19 28 Rajasthan 15251 303 178064 2087 1898 10 29 Sikkim 254 14 3591 33 68 1 30 Tamil Nadu 23532 1354 687388 3924 11091 38 31 Telengana 18409 47 218887 1486 1336 6 32 Tripura 1493 87 28878 141 346 33 Uttarakhand 3634 89 57270 258 1011 2 34 Uttar Pradesh 24431 427 448644 2590 7007 24 35 West Bengal 36999 95 325888 4015 6784 59 Total# 582649 11737 7432829 59454 121641 551





Posted By: Talib Khan