New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 tally surges past the grim milestone of 81-lakh mark on Saturday with a single-day rise of 48,268 new infections, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also nears 1.22-lakh mark after 551 new fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry's data showed today morning.

According to the updated data, the overall COVID-19 caseload in the country reached 81,37,119 with the addition of new cases, while the death climbed to 1,21,641. Meanwhile, the active cases across the country remained below 6 lakh for the second consecutive day after a decrease of 11,737 cases during the last 24 hours, further pushing the recovery rate above 91 per cent.

Of the total cases in the country, a total of 74,32,829 people have recovered of the deadly virus after 59,454 new recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to 91.34 per cent, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.49 per cent, one among the lowest in the world.

Also Read
'Some people were not part of India's grief': PM Modi slams Opposition..
'Some people were not part of India's grief': PM Modi slams Opposition..

There are 5,82,649 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, which comprise 7.16 per cent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry's data stated. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 10,87,96,064 samples had been tested for COVID-19 up to October 30. Of these, 10,67,976 samples were tested on Friday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. India has the world's second-highest caseload, behind only the United States, but new infections have seen a dip since September.

Also Read
Watch: PM Modi plays with parrots during his visit to Sardar Patel..
Watch: PM Modi plays with parrots during his visit to Sardar Patel..

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 16,72,858 cases of coronavirus and 43,837 COVID-19 related deaths. Second on the list is Andhra Pradesh, which has so far reported 8,20,565 cases and 6,679 deaths related to COVID-19. Karnataka, with 8,20,398 cases and 11,140 deaths, is at the third spot on the list of worst-hit states.

Check state-wise list here:

1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 182 10  4076 22  59  
2 Andhra Pradesh 25514 754  788375 3623  6676 17 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1938 70  12777 154  37  
4 Assam 10421 717  194668 1094  926
5 Bihar 7897 161  206346 1238  1084
6 Chandigarh 657 13469 67  225  
7 Chhattisgarh 22350 19  160918 1650  2038 49 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 49   3197 2  
9 Delhi 32363 1411  342811 4433  6470 47 
10 Goa 2405 31  40409 241  602
11 Gujarat 13168 64  154968 1027  3711
12 Haryana 11851 460  151839 1179  1777 11 
13 Himachal Pradesh 2891 123  18595 193  312
14 Jammu and Kashmir 6835 93  86024 654  1471
15 Jharkhand 5196 98  95208 421  883  
16 Karnataka 59518 4981  749740 8521  11140 49 
17 Kerala 90671 1218  332994 7828  1457 28 
18 Ladakh 627   5493 55  74  
19 Madhya Pradesh 9294 395  158455 1074  2941 12 
20 Maharashtra 125971 2178  1503050 8241  43837 127 
21 Manipur 4303 13805 222  164
22 Meghalaya 1170 156  8125 235  87  
23 Mizoram 437 2284 26  1  
24 Nagaland 1598 165  7308 212  39
25 Odisha 13500 264  273838 1800  1308 11 
26 Puducherry 3739 19  30577 128  592  
27 Punjab 4101 165  124870 577  4187 19 
28 Rajasthan 15251 303  178064 2087  1898 10 
29 Sikkim 254 14  3591 33  68
30 Tamil Nadu 23532 1354  687388 3924  11091 38 
31 Telengana 18409 47  218887 1486  1336
32 Tripura 1493 87  28878 141  346  
33 Uttarakhand 3634 89  57270 258  1011
34 Uttar Pradesh 24431 427  448644 2590  7007 24 
35 West Bengal 36999 95  325888 4015  6784 59 
Total# 582649 11737  7432829 59454  121641 551 


Posted By: Talib Khan