India Coronavirus News: Scroll down to read the full list of states and union territories that have announced schemes to ensure the safety and well-being of COVID-19 orphans.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hundreds of minors have lost their parents in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governments of various states across the country have announced schemes to ensure the safety and well-being of COVID-19 orphans. Here’s the list:

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia in the form of fixed deposits for kids who have lost their parents due to COVID-19 in the state. The scheme is applicable for children below the age of 18 years.

Kerala: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a special package for the children in the state who were orphaned by the Coronavirus. Under this scheme, all minor children in Kerala will get Rs 3 lakhs as a lump sum along with monthly monitory assistance of Rs. 2000 till they turn 18.

Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu government has announced Rs 5 lakh fixed deposit for minor children which will be given to them once they turn 18. The government will also bear the education expenses of these children till graduation. A monthly financial aid of Rs 3000 will also be given to the guardian of the children till the age of 18. A committee will be set to ensure the implementation of the schemes.

Punjab: The Punjab government will give Rs 1,500 per month to all kids orphaned by Covid-19 till the age of 21 years. The children will also be given free education in state-run institutes.

Uttar Pradesh: The UP government has announced to take responsibility for COVID orphaned minor children. A task force is being formed to identify these children in every district and facilitate their adoption.

New Delhi: Rs 2,500 per month will be given to all minor orphan children till the age of 25 in Delhi. A committee has also been formed to resolve issues faced by children during the pandemic.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra government has formed a task force to prevent COVID orphaned children from trafficking. This task force will provide care facilities for orphaned children and also assist in legal rights over their parents’ property.

Assam: Rs 10 lakh to each district in the state have been granted for non-institutional care of minor COVID-19 orphans. The state will also arrange institutional care for these kids.

Chhattisgarh: Under the ‘Mahtari Dular Yojna' the government will bear the expenses of orphaned kids. Children from Classes 1 to 8 will get a monthly stipend of Rs 500 and children from classes 9 to 12 will get Rs 1,000 per month.

Himachal Pradesh: All minor children orphaned by Covid-19 will get Rs 2,500 per month until they turn 18.

Jharkhand: The government has announced financial assistance for families to foster COVID orphaned children. Various helplines for their assistance have also been provided. These are 181, WhatsApp number 8789833434, mobile numbers 9955588871 and 8789370474.

Karnataka: The state has Helpline ‘1098’ for the protection of COVID orphaned children. Hospitals and COVID Care Centres have been set for infected children.

Madhya Pradesh: COVID orphaned children will get Rs 5,000 per month in Madhya Pradesh by the state. Free education and ration will also be provided.

Rajasthan: Under the 'Palanhaar Yojana’ Rs 500 will be given to all COVID orphaned children below 18 years of age. An additional sum of Rs, 1000 will also be provided.

Uttarakhand: Under Vatsalya Yojana Rs 3000 will be given per month to orphaned children. Their education expenses will be borne by the state till they turn 21 years. Reservation in state government jobs will also be provided.

