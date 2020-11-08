New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India recorded 45,674 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours and 559 deaths linked to COVID-19, government data released this morning shows. The daily case count was 9 percent lower than yesterday's 50,356. With this, the country's overall coronavirus cases since January surged past 85.07 lakh while the total death toll has mounted to 1,26,121. A total of 78,68,968 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far pushing the national recovery rate to 92.49 percent, while the case fatality rate has further declined to 1.48 percent.

According to the ICMR, as many as 11,94,487 samples were tested Saturday taking total testing count to 11,77,36,791. The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the ninth consecutive day. The Home Ministry is aiming to bring the mortality rate to under 1 percent and state-wise positivity rate to under 5 per cent as winter sets in.

There are 5,12,665 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 6.03 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

Earlier on Friday government officials informed a parliamentary panel that air pollution may lead to a faster spread of COVID-19 infections as it causes coughing and sneezing,a Top officials of the Union environment and health ministries and the governments of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development to find a "permanent solution" to air pollution in the national capital and adjoining areas.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha