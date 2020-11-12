New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday inched closer to 87-lakh mark after a spike of 47,905 new cases was recorded during the last 24 hours across the country, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also crossed the 1.28-mark after 550 new fatalities during the same span of time, the Union Health Ministry's data stated today.

As per the latest data, the coronavirus tally in India reached 86,83,916 after the latest spike while the death toll mounted to 1,28,121 after 550 new fatalities in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country near the 81-lakh mark and reached 80,66,501 with 52,718 new discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.89 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

The active cases across the country also dipped below the 5-lakh mark after a decrease of 5,363 in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in nearly 3 months when the active cases came down below 5 lakh. At present, there are 4,89,294 active cases in the country which comprise 5.63 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry's data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,19,62,509 samples have been tested up to November 11 with 11,93,358 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 17,31,833 COVID-19 cases and 45,560 deaths. Karnataka jumped to the second position with 8,53,796 cases of COVID-19 and 11,453 deaths, while Andhra Pradesh, with 8,47,977 cases and 6,828 deaths stood at number three in the list. Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are at fourth and fifth positions with 7,50,409 cases, 11,453 deaths and 5,03,159 cases and 7,281 deaths respectively.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 167 4267 12  60  
Andhra Pradesh 20915 43  820234 1761  6828 14 
Arunachal Pradesh 1485 14126 75  46  
Assam 5371 594  203308 837  954
Bihar 5815 278  216940 843  1162
Chandigarh 958 36  14233 57  243
Chhattisgarh 20226 499  183190 2195  2507 25 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 18 3255 2  
Delhi 42629 1244  410118 7264  7228 85 
Goa 1813 48  43029 152  656
Gujarat 12223 233  167683 1352  3776
Haryana 18113 692  170250 1829  1960 25 
Himachal Pradesh 5605 240  21408 361  405
Jammu and Kashmir 5480 65  93313 433  1558
Jharkhand 4009 33  100302 314  913
Karnataka 30762 320  811581 2881  11453 23 
Kerala 78538 274  422410 7252  1771 29 
Ladakh 930 10  6118 60  86
Madhya Pradesh 8328 179  168568 691  3055 13 
Maharashtra 89018 4382  1597255 9164  45560 125 
Manipur 3050 17698 164  202
Meghalaya 962 9312 71  94  
Mizoram 552 23  2688 2  
Nagaland 841 48  8687 90  50  
Odisha 11054 135  292477 1340  1469 15 
Puducherry 1077 34432 107  605
Punjab 5246 208  129549 460  4389 31 
Rajasthan 16993 268  198139 1801  2019 11 
Sikkim 291 14  3971 48  82
Tamil Nadu 18655 54  720339 2210  11415 28 
Telangana 17323 704  235950 1716  1393
Tripura 1198 91  30208 150  359  
Uttarakhand 4251 296  61451 481  1086
Uttar Pradesh 22562 284  473316 2112  7281 20 
West Bengal 32836 608  376696 4431  7452 49 
Total# 489294 5363  8066501 52718  128121 550 


Posted By: Talib Khan