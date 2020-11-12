Coronavirus India News: Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country near the 81-lakh mark and reached 80,66,501 with 52,718 new discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.89 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday inched closer to 87-lakh mark after a spike of 47,905 new cases was recorded during the last 24 hours across the country, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also crossed the 1.28-mark after 550 new fatalities during the same span of time, the Union Health Ministry's data stated today.

As per the latest data, the coronavirus tally in India reached 86,83,916 after the latest spike while the death toll mounted to 1,28,121 after 550 new fatalities in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country near the 81-lakh mark and reached 80,66,501 with 52,718 new discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.89 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

The active cases across the country also dipped below the 5-lakh mark after a decrease of 5,363 in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in nearly 3 months when the active cases came down below 5 lakh. At present, there are 4,89,294 active cases in the country which comprise 5.63 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry's data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,19,62,509 samples have been tested up to November 11 with 11,93,358 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 17,31,833 COVID-19 cases and 45,560 deaths. Karnataka jumped to the second position with 8,53,796 cases of COVID-19 and 11,453 deaths, while Andhra Pradesh, with 8,47,977 cases and 6,828 deaths stood at number three in the list. Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are at fourth and fifth positions with 7,50,409 cases, 11,453 deaths and 5,03,159 cases and 7,281 deaths respectively.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 167 5 4267 12 60 Andhra Pradesh 20915 43 820234 1761 6828 14 Arunachal Pradesh 1485 1 14126 75 46 Assam 5371 594 203308 837 954 2 Bihar 5815 278 216940 843 1162 6 Chandigarh 958 36 14233 57 243 2 Chhattisgarh 20226 499 183190 2195 2507 25 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 18 2 3255 2 2 Delhi 42629 1244 410118 7264 7228 85 Goa 1813 48 43029 152 656 5 Gujarat 12223 233 167683 1352 3776 6 Haryana 18113 692 170250 1829 1960 25 Himachal Pradesh 5605 240 21408 361 405 9 Jammu and Kashmir 5480 65 93313 433 1558 9 Jharkhand 4009 33 100302 314 913 3 Karnataka 30762 320 811581 2881 11453 23 Kerala 78538 274 422410 7252 1771 29 Ladakh 930 10 6118 60 86 1 Madhya Pradesh 8328 179 168568 691 3055 13 Maharashtra 89018 4382 1597255 9164 45560 125 Manipur 3050 7 17698 164 202 2 Meghalaya 962 1 9312 71 94 Mizoram 552 23 2688 2 2 Nagaland 841 48 8687 90 50 Odisha 11054 135 292477 1340 1469 15 Puducherry 1077 6 34432 107 605 1 Punjab 5246 208 129549 460 4389 31 Rajasthan 16993 268 198139 1801 2019 11 Sikkim 291 14 3971 48 82 2 Tamil Nadu 18655 54 720339 2210 11415 28 Telangana 17323 704 235950 1716 1393 3 Tripura 1198 91 30208 150 359 Uttarakhand 4251 296 61451 481 1086 6 Uttar Pradesh 22562 284 473316 2112 7281 20 West Bengal 32836 608 376696 4431 7452 49 Total# 489294 5363 8066501 52718 128121 550





Posted By: Talib Khan