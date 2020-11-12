Coronavirus India News: Active cases now below 5 lakh as recoveries near 81-lakh mark, death toll tops 1.28 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday inched closer to 87-lakh mark after a spike of 47,905 new cases was recorded during the last 24 hours across the country, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also crossed the 1.28-mark after 550 new fatalities during the same span of time, the Union Health Ministry's data stated today.
As per the latest data, the coronavirus tally in India reached 86,83,916 after the latest spike while the death toll mounted to 1,28,121 after 550 new fatalities in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country near the 81-lakh mark and reached 80,66,501 with 52,718 new discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.89 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.
The active cases across the country also dipped below the 5-lakh mark after a decrease of 5,363 in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in nearly 3 months when the active cases came down below 5 lakh. At present, there are 4,89,294 active cases in the country which comprise 5.63 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry's data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,19,62,509 samples have been tested up to November 11 with 11,93,358 samples being tested on Wednesday.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 17,31,833 COVID-19 cases and 45,560 deaths. Karnataka jumped to the second position with 8,53,796 cases of COVID-19 and 11,453 deaths, while Andhra Pradesh, with 8,47,977 cases and 6,828 deaths stood at number three in the list. Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are at fourth and fifth positions with 7,50,409 cases, 11,453 deaths and 5,03,159 cases and 7,281 deaths respectively.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|167
|5
|4267
|12
|60
|Andhra Pradesh
|20915
|43
|820234
|1761
|6828
|14
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1485
|1
|14126
|75
|46
|Assam
|5371
|594
|203308
|837
|954
|2
|Bihar
|5815
|278
|216940
|843
|1162
|6
|Chandigarh
|958
|36
|14233
|57
|243
|2
|Chhattisgarh
|20226
|499
|183190
|2195
|2507
|25
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|18
|2
|3255
|2
|2
|Delhi
|42629
|1244
|410118
|7264
|7228
|85
|Goa
|1813
|48
|43029
|152
|656
|5
|Gujarat
|12223
|233
|167683
|1352
|3776
|6
|Haryana
|18113
|692
|170250
|1829
|1960
|25
|Himachal Pradesh
|5605
|240
|21408
|361
|405
|9
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5480
|65
|93313
|433
|1558
|9
|Jharkhand
|4009
|33
|100302
|314
|913
|3
|Karnataka
|30762
|320
|811581
|2881
|11453
|23
|Kerala
|78538
|274
|422410
|7252
|1771
|29
|Ladakh
|930
|10
|6118
|60
|86
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|8328
|179
|168568
|691
|3055
|13
|Maharashtra
|89018
|4382
|1597255
|9164
|45560
|125
|Manipur
|3050
|7
|17698
|164
|202
|2
|Meghalaya
|962
|1
|9312
|71
|94
|Mizoram
|552
|23
|2688
|2
|2
|Nagaland
|841
|48
|8687
|90
|50
|Odisha
|11054
|135
|292477
|1340
|1469
|15
|Puducherry
|1077
|6
|34432
|107
|605
|1
|Punjab
|5246
|208
|129549
|460
|4389
|31
|Rajasthan
|16993
|268
|198139
|1801
|2019
|11
|Sikkim
|291
|14
|3971
|48
|82
|2
|Tamil Nadu
|18655
|54
|720339
|2210
|11415
|28
|Telangana
|17323
|704
|235950
|1716
|1393
|3
|Tripura
|1198
|91
|30208
|150
|359
|Uttarakhand
|4251
|296
|61451
|481
|1086
|6
|Uttar Pradesh
|22562
|284
|473316
|2112
|7281
|20
|West Bengal
|32836
|608
|376696
|4431
|7452
|49
|Total#
|489294
|5363
|8066501
|52718
|128121
|550
Posted By: Talib Khan