Coronavirus India News: Active cases drop to 4.38 lakh as recoveries cross 86-lakh mark; death toll tops 1.34 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally went near 92-lakh mark lakh on Tuesday after an increase of nearly 38,000 new infections from across the country, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen crossed the 1.34-lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry's data showed today morning.
According to the latest data, after a spike of 37,975 new cases during the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 91,77,841. The death toll in the country also mounted to 1,34,218 after 480 new deaths were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country also increase to 86,04,955 with 42,314 new discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.76 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent.
The active cases across the country remained below the 5-lakh mark for the fourteenth consecutive days. At present, there are 4,38,667 active cases in the country, which comprises 4.78 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry's data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 17,84,361 COVID-19 cases and 46,653 deaths. Karnataka jumped to the second position with 8,74,555 cases of COVID-19 and 11,678 deaths, while Andhra Pradesh, with 8,62,758 cases and 6,948 deaths stood at number three in the list. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are at fourth and fifth positions with 7,71,619 cases and 11,622 deaths and 5,66,452 cases and 2,071 deaths respectively.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|142
|2
|4453
|13
|61
|Andhra Pradesh
|13394
|855
|842416
|1390
|6948
|10
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1007
|33
|15036
|64
|49
|Assam
|3179
|37
|207528
|131
|975
|1
|Bihar
|4794
|45
|224073
|589
|1227
|6
|Chandigarh
|1117
|23
|15389
|72
|263
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|21926
|533
|200825
|1514
|2746
|14
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|40
|1
|3283
|3
|2
|Delhi
|37329
|2883
|488476
|7216
|8512
|121
|Goa
|1141
|29
|45083
|104
|677
|Gujarat
|13836
|236
|181187
|1234
|3876
|17
|Haryana
|20412
|68
|197335
|2567
|2216
|28
|Himachal Pradesh
|6680
|354
|27541
|785
|560
|23
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5431
|269
|99827
|608
|1641
|12
|Jharkhand
|2202
|87
|104533
|304
|953
|2
|Karnataka
|24727
|160
|838150
|1645
|11678
|24
|Kerala
|64292
|1690
|500089
|5425
|2071
|22
|Ladakh
|859
|69
|6985
|74
|101
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|12336
|571
|179237
|1120
|3172
|10
|Maharashtra
|82915
|394
|1654793
|3729
|46653
|30
|Manipur
|3038
|108
|20374
|356
|238
|2
|Meghalaya
|895
|1
|10392
|57
|110
|Mizoram
|502
|39
|3203
|11
|5
|Nagaland
|1444
|34
|9347
|39
|61
|2
|Odisha
|6246
|262
|306726
|913
|1657
|17
|Puducherry
|527
|32
|35582
|57
|609
|Punjab
|6687
|37
|135739
|731
|4631
|17
|Rajasthan
|24116
|926
|220871
|2288
|2181
|18
|Sikkim
|230
|48
|4406
|61
|100
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|12245
|297
|747752
|1904
|11622
|17
|Telangana
|11047
|180
|252565
|1097
|1437
|4
|Tripura
|827
|31
|31296
|27
|370
|1
|Uttarakhand
|4298
|70
|66172
|439
|1162
|7
|Uttar Pradesh
|23776
|30
|497475
|2060
|7582
|23
|West Bengal
|25030
|177
|426816
|3687
|8072
|47
|Total#
|438667
|4819
|8604955
|42314
|134218
|480
