New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally went near 92-lakh mark lakh on Tuesday after an increase of nearly 38,000 new infections from across the country, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen crossed the 1.34-lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry's data showed today morning.

According to the latest data, after a spike of 37,975 new cases during the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 91,77,841. The death toll in the country also mounted to 1,34,218 after 480 new deaths were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country also increase to 86,04,955 with 42,314 new discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.76 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

The active cases across the country remained below the 5-lakh mark for the fourteenth consecutive days. At present, there are 4,38,667 active cases in the country, which comprises 4.78 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry's data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 17,84,361 COVID-19 cases and 46,653 deaths. Karnataka jumped to the second position with 8,74,555 cases of COVID-19 and 11,678 deaths, while Andhra Pradesh, with 8,62,758 cases and 6,948 deaths stood at number three in the list. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are at fourth and fifth positions with 7,71,619 cases and 11,622 deaths and 5,66,452 cases and 2,071 deaths respectively.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 142 4453 13  61  
Andhra Pradesh 13394 855  842416 1390  6948 10 
Arunachal Pradesh 1007 33  15036 64  49  
Assam 3179 37  207528 131  975
Bihar 4794 45  224073 589  1227
Chandigarh 1117 23  15389 72  263
Chhattisgarh 21926 533  200825 1514  2746 14 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 40 3283 2  
Delhi 37329 2883  488476 7216  8512 121 
Goa 1141 29  45083 104  677  
Gujarat 13836 236  181187 1234  3876 17 
Haryana 20412 68  197335 2567  2216 28 
Himachal Pradesh 6680 354  27541 785  560 23 
Jammu and Kashmir 5431 269  99827 608  1641 12 
Jharkhand 2202 87  104533 304  953
Karnataka 24727 160  838150 1645  11678 24 
Kerala 64292 1690  500089 5425  2071 22 
Ladakh 859 69  6985 74  101
Madhya Pradesh 12336 571  179237 1120  3172 10 
Maharashtra 82915 394  1654793 3729  46653 30 
Manipur 3038 108  20374 356  238
Meghalaya 895 10392 57  110  
Mizoram 502 39  3203 11  5  
Nagaland 1444 34  9347 39  61
Odisha 6246 262  306726 913  1657 17 
Puducherry 527 32  35582 57  609  
Punjab 6687 37  135739 731  4631 17 
Rajasthan 24116 926  220871 2288  2181 18 
Sikkim 230 48  4406 61  100
Tamil Nadu 12245 297  747752 1904  11622 17 
Telangana 11047 180  252565 1097  1437
Tripura 827 31  31296 27  370
Uttarakhand 4298 70  66172 439  1162
Uttar Pradesh 23776 30  497475 2060  7582 23 
West Bengal 25030 177  426816 3687  8072 47 
Total# 438667 4819  8604955 42314  134218 480 


Posted By: Talib Khan