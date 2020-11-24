Coronavirus India News: Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country also increase to 86,04,955 with 42,314 new discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.76 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally went near 92-lakh mark lakh on Tuesday after an increase of nearly 38,000 new infections from across the country, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen crossed the 1.34-lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry's data showed today morning.

According to the latest data, after a spike of 37,975 new cases during the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 91,77,841. The death toll in the country also mounted to 1,34,218 after 480 new deaths were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country also increase to 86,04,955 with 42,314 new discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.76 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

The active cases across the country remained below the 5-lakh mark for the fourteenth consecutive days. At present, there are 4,38,667 active cases in the country, which comprises 4.78 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry's data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 17,84,361 COVID-19 cases and 46,653 deaths. Karnataka jumped to the second position with 8,74,555 cases of COVID-19 and 11,678 deaths, while Andhra Pradesh, with 8,62,758 cases and 6,948 deaths stood at number three in the list. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are at fourth and fifth positions with 7,71,619 cases and 11,622 deaths and 5,66,452 cases and 2,071 deaths respectively.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 142 2 4453 13 61 Andhra Pradesh 13394 855 842416 1390 6948 10 Arunachal Pradesh 1007 33 15036 64 49 Assam 3179 37 207528 131 975 1 Bihar 4794 45 224073 589 1227 6 Chandigarh 1117 23 15389 72 263 3 Chhattisgarh 21926 533 200825 1514 2746 14 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 40 1 3283 3 2 Delhi 37329 2883 488476 7216 8512 121 Goa 1141 29 45083 104 677 Gujarat 13836 236 181187 1234 3876 17 Haryana 20412 68 197335 2567 2216 28 Himachal Pradesh 6680 354 27541 785 560 23 Jammu and Kashmir 5431 269 99827 608 1641 12 Jharkhand 2202 87 104533 304 953 2 Karnataka 24727 160 838150 1645 11678 24 Kerala 64292 1690 500089 5425 2071 22 Ladakh 859 69 6985 74 101 1 Madhya Pradesh 12336 571 179237 1120 3172 10 Maharashtra 82915 394 1654793 3729 46653 30 Manipur 3038 108 20374 356 238 2 Meghalaya 895 1 10392 57 110 Mizoram 502 39 3203 11 5 Nagaland 1444 34 9347 39 61 2 Odisha 6246 262 306726 913 1657 17 Puducherry 527 32 35582 57 609 Punjab 6687 37 135739 731 4631 17 Rajasthan 24116 926 220871 2288 2181 18 Sikkim 230 48 4406 61 100 1 Tamil Nadu 12245 297 747752 1904 11622 17 Telangana 11047 180 252565 1097 1437 4 Tripura 827 31 31296 27 370 1 Uttarakhand 4298 70 66172 439 1162 7 Uttar Pradesh 23776 30 497475 2060 7582 23 West Bengal 25030 177 426816 3687 8072 47 Total# 438667 4819 8604955 42314 134218 480





Posted By: Talib Khan