Coronavirus India News: Active cases dip to 7.40 lakh as caseload crosses 76-lakh mark; death toll above 1.15 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing the downtrend and hinting at a possible flattening of COVID-19 curve, India, during the last 24 hours, reported 54,044 new cases of coronavirus taking the overall COVID-19 caseload in the country past 76-lakh mark. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen in the country has also climbed up to near 1.16 lakh after 717 new fatalities were recorded in India during the last 24 hours.
According to the updated data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, there are a total 76,51,108 cases of coronavirus in the country while 1,15,914 people have succumbed to deadly pathogen so far. A total of 67,95,103 have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country, pushing the national recovery rate to 88.81 per cent while the case fatality rate due COVID-19 has dropped to 1.51 per cent.
Meanwhile, in slight relief, the active cases continue to remain below 8-lakh mark for the fifth consecutive day. With 61,775 more people recovering in the last 24 hours, the active cases in India stood at 7,40,090, which comprises 9.67 per cent of the total caseload.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remained on the top of the list of worst-hit states with over 16 lakh cases of coronavirus and over 42,000 deaths. Maharashtra is followed by Andhra Pradesh, which has witnessed over 7.80 lakh cases of COVID-19 while 6,481 people have succumbed to the virus in Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are at the third, fourth and fifth positions respectively in the list of worst-hit states.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|183
|5
|3902
|10
|56
|Andhra Pradesh
|33396
|1669
|749676
|5144
|6481
|28
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2712
|121
|11035
|255
|31
|1
|Assam
|26775
|544
|174414
|1201
|884
|9
|Bihar
|11348
|411
|195046
|1041
|1011
|8
|Chandigarh
|810
|51
|12724
|107
|209
|1
|Chhattisgarh
|25709
|270
|137986
|2727
|1584
|50
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|39
|4
|3153
|13
|2
|Delhi
|23922
|1352
|306747
|2186
|6081
|41
|Goa
|3201
|82
|37275
|361
|555
|6
|Gujarat
|14245
|10
|143790
|1128
|3651
|8
|Haryana
|10078
|3
|140436
|925
|1660
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|2596
|3
|16487
|217
|274
|2
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8124
|190
|79437
|770
|1397
|9
|Jharkhand
|6180
|40
|90385
|605
|849
|7
|Karnataka
|103964
|2269
|662329
|8500
|10608
|66
|Kerala
|92023
|808
|260243
|7375
|1206
|24
|Ladakh
|841
|39
|4787
|86
|67
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|12507
|489
|146860
|1439
|2811
|25
|Maharashtra
|174755
|509
|1392308
|7429
|42453
|213
|Manipur
|3882
|134
|12059
|146
|121
|4
|Meghalaya
|2020
|49
|6497
|105
|76
|1
|Mizoram
|145
|16
|2165
|14
|0
|Nagaland
|1658
|5
|6334
|61
|28
|1
|Odisha
|18885
|734
|252197
|2622
|1168
|16
|Puducherry
|4101
|51
|28774
|254
|577
|2
|Punjab
|4895
|412
|119658
|891
|4037
|8
|Rajasthan
|20254
|639
|155095
|2522
|1774
|14
|Sikkim
|254
|9
|3326
|50
|63
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|36734
|1359
|646555
|4403
|10741
|50
|Telangana
|20449
|237
|204388
|1811
|1287
|5
|Tripura
|2455
|154
|27013
|265
|332
|1
|Uttarakhand
|5364
|163
|52291
|391
|946
|13
|Uttar Pradesh
|30416
|1079
|422024
|3339
|6714
|29
|West Bengal
|35170
|586
|287707
|3382
|6180
|61
|Total#
|740090
|8448
|6795103
|61775
|115914
|717
Infections in India have been on the decline since a September peak, but experts have warned there could be a surge as the festival season approaches. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also on Tuesday said that the country's fight against coronavirus should not weaken unless the vaccine against it arrives.
He also cautioned people ahead of the festive season, saying that the nation must not forget that while the lockdown is over, the virus still lingers on, adding that the government is making all efforts to make sure that the vaccine, when it is launched, reaches every Indian.
"In this festive season, markets are bright again but we need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but COVID-19 still persists. With efforts of every Indian over the last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate," he said in his address to the nation.
Posted By: Talib Khan