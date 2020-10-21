New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing the downtrend and hinting at a possible flattening of COVID-19 curve, India, during the last 24 hours, reported 54,044 new cases of coronavirus taking the overall COVID-19 caseload in the country past 76-lakh mark. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen in the country has also climbed up to near 1.16 lakh after 717 new fatalities were recorded in India during the last 24 hours.

According to the updated data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, there are a total 76,51,108 cases of coronavirus in the country while 1,15,914 people have succumbed to deadly pathogen so far. A total of 67,95,103 have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country, pushing the national recovery rate to 88.81 per cent while the case fatality rate due COVID-19 has dropped to 1.51 per cent.

Also Read
Calcutta HC modifies 'no-entry to visitors in Puja pandals' order ahead of..
Calcutta HC modifies 'no-entry to visitors in Puja pandals' order ahead of..

Meanwhile, in slight relief, the active cases continue to remain below 8-lakh mark for the fifth consecutive day. With 61,775 more people recovering in the last 24 hours, the active cases in India stood at 7,40,090, which comprises 9.67 per cent of the total caseload.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remained on the top of the list of worst-hit states with over 16 lakh cases of coronavirus and over 42,000 deaths. Maharashtra is followed by Andhra Pradesh, which has witnessed over 7.80 lakh cases of COVID-19 while 6,481 people have succumbed to the virus in Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are at the third, fourth and fifth positions respectively in the list of worst-hit states.

Also Read
Delhi Air Pollution: Air quality remains in 'poor' category with slight..
Delhi Air Pollution: Air quality remains in 'poor' category with slight..

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 183 3902 10  56  
Andhra Pradesh 33396 1669  749676 5144  6481 28 
Arunachal Pradesh 2712 121  11035 255  31
Assam 26775 544  174414 1201  884
Bihar 11348 411  195046 1041  1011
Chandigarh 810 51  12724 107  209
Chhattisgarh 25709 270  137986 2727  1584 50 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 39 3153 13  2  
Delhi 23922 1352  306747 2186  6081 41 
Goa 3201 82  37275 361  555
Gujarat 14245 10  143790 1128  3651
Haryana 10078 140436 925  1660 12 
Himachal Pradesh 2596 16487 217  274
Jammu and Kashmir 8124 190  79437 770  1397
Jharkhand 6180 40  90385 605  849
Karnataka 103964 2269  662329 8500  10608 66 
Kerala 92023 808  260243 7375  1206 24 
Ladakh 841 39  4787 86  67
Madhya Pradesh 12507 489  146860 1439  2811 25 
Maharashtra 174755 509  1392308 7429  42453 213 
Manipur 3882 134  12059 146  121
Meghalaya 2020 49  6497 105  76
Mizoram 145 16  2165 14  0  
Nagaland 1658 6334 61  28
Odisha 18885 734  252197 2622  1168 16 
Puducherry 4101 51  28774 254  577
Punjab 4895 412  119658 891  4037
Rajasthan 20254 639  155095 2522  1774 14 
Sikkim 254 3326 50  63
Tamil Nadu 36734 1359  646555 4403  10741 50 
Telangana 20449 237  204388 1811  1287
Tripura 2455 154  27013 265  332
Uttarakhand 5364 163  52291 391  946 13 
Uttar Pradesh 30416 1079  422024 3339  6714 29 
West Bengal 35170 586  287707 3382  6180 61 
Total# 740090 8448  6795103 61775  115914 717 


Infections in India have been on the decline since a September peak, but experts have warned there could be a surge as the festival season approaches. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also on Tuesday said that the country's fight against coronavirus should not weaken unless the vaccine against it arrives.

He also cautioned people ahead of the festive season, saying that the nation must not forget that while the lockdown is over, the virus still lingers on, adding that the government is making all efforts to make sure that the vaccine, when it is launched, reaches every Indian.

"In this festive season, markets are bright again but we need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but COVID-19 still persists. With efforts of every Indian over the last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate," he said in his address to the nation.

Posted By: Talib Khan