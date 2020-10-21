Coronavirus India News: According to the updated data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, there are a total 76,51,108 cases of coronavirus in the country while 1,15,914 people have succumbed to deadly pathogen so far.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing the downtrend and hinting at a possible flattening of COVID-19 curve, India, during the last 24 hours, reported 54,044 new cases of coronavirus taking the overall COVID-19 caseload in the country past 76-lakh mark. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen in the country has also climbed up to near 1.16 lakh after 717 new fatalities were recorded in India during the last 24 hours.

According to the updated data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, there are a total 76,51,108 cases of coronavirus in the country while 1,15,914 people have succumbed to deadly pathogen so far. A total of 67,95,103 have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country, pushing the national recovery rate to 88.81 per cent while the case fatality rate due COVID-19 has dropped to 1.51 per cent.

Meanwhile, in slight relief, the active cases continue to remain below 8-lakh mark for the fifth consecutive day. With 61,775 more people recovering in the last 24 hours, the active cases in India stood at 7,40,090, which comprises 9.67 per cent of the total caseload.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remained on the top of the list of worst-hit states with over 16 lakh cases of coronavirus and over 42,000 deaths. Maharashtra is followed by Andhra Pradesh, which has witnessed over 7.80 lakh cases of COVID-19 while 6,481 people have succumbed to the virus in Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are at the third, fourth and fifth positions respectively in the list of worst-hit states.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 183 5 3902 10 56 Andhra Pradesh 33396 1669 749676 5144 6481 28 Arunachal Pradesh 2712 121 11035 255 31 1 Assam 26775 544 174414 1201 884 9 Bihar 11348 411 195046 1041 1011 8 Chandigarh 810 51 12724 107 209 1 Chhattisgarh 25709 270 137986 2727 1584 50 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 39 4 3153 13 2 Delhi 23922 1352 306747 2186 6081 41 Goa 3201 82 37275 361 555 6 Gujarat 14245 10 143790 1128 3651 8 Haryana 10078 3 140436 925 1660 12 Himachal Pradesh 2596 3 16487 217 274 2 Jammu and Kashmir 8124 190 79437 770 1397 9 Jharkhand 6180 40 90385 605 849 7 Karnataka 103964 2269 662329 8500 10608 66 Kerala 92023 808 260243 7375 1206 24 Ladakh 841 39 4787 86 67 1 Madhya Pradesh 12507 489 146860 1439 2811 25 Maharashtra 174755 509 1392308 7429 42453 213 Manipur 3882 134 12059 146 121 4 Meghalaya 2020 49 6497 105 76 1 Mizoram 145 16 2165 14 0 Nagaland 1658 5 6334 61 28 1 Odisha 18885 734 252197 2622 1168 16 Puducherry 4101 51 28774 254 577 2 Punjab 4895 412 119658 891 4037 8 Rajasthan 20254 639 155095 2522 1774 14 Sikkim 254 9 3326 50 63 1 Tamil Nadu 36734 1359 646555 4403 10741 50 Telangana 20449 237 204388 1811 1287 5 Tripura 2455 154 27013 265 332 1 Uttarakhand 5364 163 52291 391 946 13 Uttar Pradesh 30416 1079 422024 3339 6714 29 West Bengal 35170 586 287707 3382 6180 61 Total# 740090 8448 6795103 61775 115914 717





Infections in India have been on the decline since a September peak, but experts have warned there could be a surge as the festival season approaches. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also on Tuesday said that the country's fight against coronavirus should not weaken unless the vaccine against it arrives.

He also cautioned people ahead of the festive season, saying that the nation must not forget that while the lockdown is over, the virus still lingers on, adding that the government is making all efforts to make sure that the vaccine, when it is launched, reaches every Indian.

"In this festive season, markets are bright again but we need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but COVID-19 still persists. With efforts of every Indian over the last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate," he said in his address to the nation.

Posted By: Talib Khan