New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Friday crossed the grim mark of 87.28 lakh after the country reported a single-day spike of 44,878 fresh cases, which is 6 per cent lower than Thursday. The death toll, meanwhile, crossed 1.28 lakh-mark with 547 new fatalities.

According to the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in China's Wuhan last year, has affected 87,28,795 people and claimed 1,28,688 lives in India. The active number of cases is at 4,84,547 after a decrease of 4,747 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate has improved to 92.97 per cent with 49,079 people recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours. As per health ministry, the total number of cured cases have reached 81,15,580 in India.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that the total number of samples tested up to 12 November is 12,31,01,739 including 11,39,230 samples which were tested on Thursday.

With a decline in active coronavirus cases across the country, the health ministry credited the success to a high level of testing, saying it is "pivotal in the strategy to curb the chain of transmission".

"Such comprehensive TESTING leads to early identification, quick isolation, timely hospitalisation and effective treatment of COVID-19 cases. These eventually result in decreased Positivity Rate and low Fatality Rate," the Health Ministry said in a tweet earlier on Friday.

"With a daily capacity of 15L tests, more than 11L tests were done on an average every day in the past 6 weeks," it added.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday said that the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to set back decades of progress by developing countries and push millions into poverty. During the G-77 ministerial meet, India urged nations to raise voice for "recovery, resilience and reform to ensure that we go back to the path of development".

"2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Paris Agreement and financing for development framework should lay the foundation for our efforts. We need to impress on our developed countries partners to do more and show necessary urgency," said TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations (UN).

"COVID-19 can't be used as an excuse to not fulfil their commitments or to undermine environmental conventions. We call on them to undertake activities to strengthen convention plus activities and not convention minus," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma