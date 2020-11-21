Coronavirus India News: The Health Ministry said that the number of active coronavirus cases has declined by 4,047 and currently stands at 4,39,747.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Saturday reached 90,50,598 after the country reported a single-day spike of 46,232 new cases, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily updates.

It also informed that the death toll has increased to 1,32,726 with 564 new fatalities in the last 24 hours while the number of recovered persons have mounted to 84,78,124, taking India's recovery rate to 93.67 per cent.

The Health Ministry further said that the number of active coronavirus cases has declined by 4,047 and currently stands at 4,39,747.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed that 13,06,57,808 people have been tested for the deadly infection in India so far, noting that 10,66,022 samples were tested on Friday.

While the country is seeing a dip in active coronavirus cases, health experts have warned that the infection can rise in winter season due to pollution, urging people to take all necessary precautions.

Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting to review India's vaccination strategy and discussed ways to contain the spread of the infection. Following the meeting, the Prime Minister tweeted that the meeting discussed important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement.

"Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs (health care workers), cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out," PM Modi tweeted.

There are several vaccine candidates which are in different phases of trial in India. Recently, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla had said that India will get its first vaccine against the deadly pathogen by April next year.

He had also said that the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine could be available for healthcare workers and the elderly by February next year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma