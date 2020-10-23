Coronavirus India News: A total of 69,48,497 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 89.53 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the downtrend, India reported less than 60,000 new cases during the last 24 hours for the fifth consecutive day. With a spike of 54,366 new infections, the coronavirus caseload in the country rose to over 77.61 lakh, while 690 deaths in a day take the COVID-19 death toll past 1.17-lakh mark.

According to the Union Health Ministry's updated data on Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 77,61,312, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to 1,17,306. A total of 69,48,497 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 89.53 per cent while the case fatality rate due to COVID-19 was recorded at 1.51 per cent.

The number of active cases fell below 7 lakh for the first time in three months after 73,979 people recovered from across the country during the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases are now at 6,95,509, which comprises 8.96 per cent of the total caseload.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 10,01,13,085 samples have been tested up to October 22 with 14,42,722 samples being tested on Thursday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 190 9 3937 24 57 1 Andhra Pradesh 32257 119 758138 3723 6524 16 Arunachal Pradesh 2638 44 11407 208 32 1 Assam 24724 1083 177662 1584 896 7 Bihar 11213 95 197208 968 1026 7 Chandigarh 712 32 12924 82 212 3 Chhattisgarh 25238 557 143212 2996 1680 52 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 47 3 3164 3 2 Delhi 25237 1120 312918 2727 6163 35 Goa 2991 108 38031 348 564 7 Gujarat 14121 72 146171 1201 3667 7 Haryana 10009 178 142798 1292 1688 14 Himachal Pradesh 2623 13 16937 231 284 5 Jammu and Kashmir 7952 136 80802 710 1412 10 Jharkhand 6122 84 91629 625 859 8 Karnataka 92946 7513 684835 13217 10770 74 Kerala 93393 134 274675 7593 1255 23 Ladakh 842 6 4902 37 68 Madhya Pradesh 12146 240 149353 1271 2842 14 Maharashtra 150510 8836 1431856 16177 42831 198 Manipur 4101 255 12393 96 127 3 Meghalaya 1661 209 6981 307 78 1 Mizoram 184 17 2175 1 0 Nagaland 1799 116 6469 41 28 Odisha 17857 230 257041 2128 1196 15 Puducherry 4039 13 29211 195 582 2 Punjab 4466 342 121155 935 4072 12 Rajasthan 18341 844 160614 2654 1800 12 Sikkim 254 1 3410 49 63 Tamil Nadu 34198 1282 655170 4314 10825 45 Telangana 20377 194 207326 1221 1298 6 Tripura 2229 110 27502 250 339 5 Uttarakhand 4897 188 53643 582 968 8 Uttar Pradesh 29131 233 427937 2581 6790 35 West Bengal 36064 485 294911 3608 6308 64 Total# 695509 20303 6948497 73979 117306 690





Posted By: Talib Khan