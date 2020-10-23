Coronavirus India News: Active cases below 7 lakh-mark, nearly 70 lakh recovered so far; overall caseload at 77.61 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the downtrend, India reported less than 60,000 new cases during the last 24 hours for the fifth consecutive day. With a spike of 54,366 new infections, the coronavirus caseload in the country rose to over 77.61 lakh, while 690 deaths in a day take the COVID-19 death toll past 1.17-lakh mark.
According to the Union Health Ministry's updated data on Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 77,61,312, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to 1,17,306. A total of 69,48,497 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 89.53 per cent while the case fatality rate due to COVID-19 was recorded at 1.51 per cent.
The number of active cases fell below 7 lakh for the first time in three months after 73,979 people recovered from across the country during the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases are now at 6,95,509, which comprises 8.96 per cent of the total caseload.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 10,01,13,085 samples have been tested up to October 22 with 14,42,722 samples being tested on Thursday.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|190
|9
|3937
|24
|57
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|32257
|119
|758138
|3723
|6524
|16
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2638
|44
|11407
|208
|32
|1
|Assam
|24724
|1083
|177662
|1584
|896
|7
|Bihar
|11213
|95
|197208
|968
|1026
|7
|Chandigarh
|712
|32
|12924
|82
|212
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|25238
|557
|143212
|2996
|1680
|52
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|47
|3
|3164
|3
|2
|Delhi
|25237
|1120
|312918
|2727
|6163
|35
|Goa
|2991
|108
|38031
|348
|564
|7
|Gujarat
|14121
|72
|146171
|1201
|3667
|7
|Haryana
|10009
|178
|142798
|1292
|1688
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|2623
|13
|16937
|231
|284
|5
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7952
|136
|80802
|710
|1412
|10
|Jharkhand
|6122
|84
|91629
|625
|859
|8
|Karnataka
|92946
|7513
|684835
|13217
|10770
|74
|Kerala
|93393
|134
|274675
|7593
|1255
|23
|Ladakh
|842
|6
|4902
|37
|68
|Madhya Pradesh
|12146
|240
|149353
|1271
|2842
|14
|Maharashtra
|150510
|8836
|1431856
|16177
|42831
|198
|Manipur
|4101
|255
|12393
|96
|127
|3
|Meghalaya
|1661
|209
|6981
|307
|78
|1
|Mizoram
|184
|17
|2175
|1
|0
|Nagaland
|1799
|116
|6469
|41
|28
|Odisha
|17857
|230
|257041
|2128
|1196
|15
|Puducherry
|4039
|13
|29211
|195
|582
|2
|Punjab
|4466
|342
|121155
|935
|4072
|12
|Rajasthan
|18341
|844
|160614
|2654
|1800
|12
|Sikkim
|254
|1
|3410
|49
|63
|Tamil Nadu
|34198
|1282
|655170
|4314
|10825
|45
|Telangana
|20377
|194
|207326
|1221
|1298
|6
|Tripura
|2229
|110
|27502
|250
|339
|5
|Uttarakhand
|4897
|188
|53643
|582
|968
|8
|Uttar Pradesh
|29131
|233
|427937
|2581
|6790
|35
|West Bengal
|36064
|485
|294911
|3608
|6308
|64
|Total#
|695509
|20303
|6948497
|73979
|117306
|690
