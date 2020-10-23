New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the downtrend, India reported less than 60,000 new cases during the last 24 hours for the fifth consecutive day. With a spike of 54,366 new infections, the coronavirus caseload in the country rose to over 77.61 lakh, while 690 deaths in a day take the COVID-19 death toll past 1.17-lakh mark.

According to the Union Health Ministry's updated data on Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 77,61,312, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to 1,17,306. A total of 69,48,497 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 89.53 per cent while the case fatality rate due to COVID-19 was recorded at 1.51 per cent.

The number of active cases fell below 7 lakh for the first time in three months after 73,979 people recovered from across the country during the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases are now at 6,95,509, which comprises 8.96 per cent of the total caseload.

Also Read
Breaking News Latest Updates October 23: COVID-19 recovery rate improves..
Breaking News Latest Updates October 23: COVID-19 recovery rate improves..

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 10,01,13,085 samples have been tested up to October 22 with 14,42,722 samples being tested on Thursday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 190 3937 24  57
Andhra Pradesh 32257 119  758138 3723  6524 16 
Arunachal Pradesh 2638 44  11407 208  32
Assam 24724 1083  177662 1584  896
Bihar 11213 95  197208 968  1026
Chandigarh 712 32  12924 82  212
Chhattisgarh 25238 557  143212 2996  1680 52 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 47 3164 2  
Delhi 25237 1120  312918 2727  6163 35 
Goa 2991 108  38031 348  564
Gujarat 14121 72  146171 1201  3667
Haryana 10009 178  142798 1292  1688 14 
Himachal Pradesh 2623 13  16937 231  284
Jammu and Kashmir 7952 136  80802 710  1412 10 
Jharkhand 6122 84  91629 625  859
Karnataka 92946 7513  684835 13217  10770 74 
Kerala 93393 134  274675 7593  1255 23 
Ladakh 842 4902 37  68  
Madhya Pradesh 12146 240  149353 1271  2842 14 
Maharashtra 150510 8836  1431856 16177  42831 198 
Manipur 4101 255  12393 96  127
Meghalaya 1661 209  6981 307  78
Mizoram 184 17  2175 0  
Nagaland 1799 116  6469 41  28  
Odisha 17857 230  257041 2128  1196 15 
Puducherry 4039 13  29211 195  582
Punjab 4466 342  121155 935  4072 12 
Rajasthan 18341 844  160614 2654  1800 12 
Sikkim 254 3410 49  63  
Tamil Nadu 34198 1282  655170 4314  10825 45 
Telangana 20377 194  207326 1221  1298
Tripura 2229 110  27502 250  339
Uttarakhand 4897 188  53643 582  968
Uttar Pradesh 29131 233  427937 2581  6790 35 
West Bengal 36064 485  294911 3608  6308 64 
Total# 695509 20303  6948497 73979  117306 690 


Posted By: Talib Khan