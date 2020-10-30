New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India, during the last 24 hours, saw a rise of 48,648 new coronavirus infections taking the total COVID-19 caseload near 81-lakh mark, while 563 new fatalities due to the deadly pathogen crossed the grim milestone of 1.21-lakh mark, the Health Ministry's data showed on Friday morning.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, the overall COVID-19 caseload in the country reached 80,88,851 with the addition of new cases while the death toll rose to 1,21,090. Meanwhile, the active cases across the country fell below the 6 lakh mark on Friday, further improving the national recovery rate to over 91 per cent.

As per today's data, a total 73,73,375 people have been cured or discharged from the hospitals across the country so far pushing the national recovery rate to 91.15 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 per cent, which is one among the lowest in the world. The active cases in the country, for the first time in almost 2 months fell below 6-lakh mark and reached 5,94,386, which comprises 7.35 per cent of the total caseload, the Health Ministry's data stated.

Also Read
In Pics: Target ship in flames after being hit by Indian Navy's Guided..
In Pics: Target ship in flames after being hit by Indian Navy's Guided..

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 10,77,28,088 samples have been tested up to October 29 with 11,64,648 samples being tested on Thursday. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

Also Read
'Farooq Abdullah stopped from offering prayers on Milad-Un-Nabi,' alleges..
'Farooq Abdullah stopped from offering prayers on Milad-Un-Nabi,' alleges..

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 16,66,668 cases of coronavirus and 43,710 COVID-19 related deaths. Second on the list is Andhra Pradesh, which has so far reported 8,17,679 cases and 6,659 deaths related to COVID-19. Karnataka, with 8,16,809 cases and 11,091 deaths, is at the third spot on the list of worst-hit states.

Meanwhile, the national capital for the second consecutive day recorded ita highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases on Thursday. Delhi, during the last 24 hours, recorded 5,739 fresh infections, taking its overall tally to 3,75,753, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen has reached 6,723 after 27 new fatalities in the same span of time.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 192   4054 15  59
Andhra Pradesh 26268 354  784752 3243  6659 16 
Arunachal Pradesh 2008 56  12623 143  37
Assam 11138 665  193574 1057  923
Bihar 8058 271  205108 930  1076
Chandigarh 665 36  13402 43  225
Chhattisgarh 22331 164  159268 1788  1989 53 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 49 3192 2  
Delhi 30952 1574  338378 4138  6423 27 
Goa 2436 34  40168 194  597
Gujarat 13232 100  153941 1083  3705
Haryana 11391 377  150660 1209  1766
Himachal Pradesh 2768 122  18402 199  306
Jammu and Kashmir 6928 48  85370 588  1466 11 
Jharkhand 5294 69  94787 461  883
Karnataka 64499 3681  741219 7661  11091 45 
Kerala 91889 1480  325166 8474  1429 26 
Ladakh 627 15  5438 69  74  
Madhya Pradesh 9689 405  157381 1117  2929 16 
Maharashtra 128149 2137  1494809 7883  43710 156 
Manipur 4308 75  13583 163  160
Meghalaya 1326 38  7890 113  87
Mizoram 435 18  2258 20  1  
Nagaland 1763 82  7096 151  35
Odisha 13764 304  272038 1908  1297 13 
Puducherry 3720 34  30449 142  592
Punjab 4266 27  124293 427  4168 10 
Rajasthan 15554 154  175977 1933  1888 11 
Sikkim 268 3558 13  67  
Tamil Nadu 24886 1470  683464 4087  11053 35 
Telangana 18456 477  217401 1048  1330
Tripura 1580 116  28737 212  346
Uttarakhand 3545 151  57012 456  1009  
Uttar Pradesh 24858 629  446054 2465  6983 25 
West Bengal 37094 17  321873 3945  6725 61 
Total# 594386 9301  7373375 57386  121090 563 


Posted By: Talib Khan