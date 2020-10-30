Coronavirus India News: Active cases below 6-lakh mark as caseload nears 81 lakh; death toll tops 1.21 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India, during the last 24 hours, saw a rise of 48,648 new coronavirus infections taking the total COVID-19 caseload near 81-lakh mark, while 563 new fatalities due to the deadly pathogen crossed the grim milestone of 1.21-lakh mark, the Health Ministry's data showed on Friday morning.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, the overall COVID-19 caseload in the country reached 80,88,851 with the addition of new cases while the death toll rose to 1,21,090. Meanwhile, the active cases across the country fell below the 6 lakh mark on Friday, further improving the national recovery rate to over 91 per cent.
As per today's data, a total 73,73,375 people have been cured or discharged from the hospitals across the country so far pushing the national recovery rate to 91.15 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 per cent, which is one among the lowest in the world. The active cases in the country, for the first time in almost 2 months fell below 6-lakh mark and reached 5,94,386, which comprises 7.35 per cent of the total caseload, the Health Ministry's data stated.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 10,77,28,088 samples have been tested up to October 29 with 11,64,648 samples being tested on Thursday. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 16,66,668 cases of coronavirus and 43,710 COVID-19 related deaths. Second on the list is Andhra Pradesh, which has so far reported 8,17,679 cases and 6,659 deaths related to COVID-19. Karnataka, with 8,16,809 cases and 11,091 deaths, is at the third spot on the list of worst-hit states.
Meanwhile, the national capital for the second consecutive day recorded ita highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases on Thursday. Delhi, during the last 24 hours, recorded 5,739 fresh infections, taking its overall tally to 3,75,753, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen has reached 6,723 after 27 new fatalities in the same span of time.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|192
|4054
|15
|59
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|26268
|354
|784752
|3243
|6659
|16
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2008
|56
|12623
|143
|37
|1
|Assam
|11138
|665
|193574
|1057
|923
|6
|Bihar
|8058
|271
|205108
|930
|1076
|7
|Chandigarh
|665
|36
|13402
|43
|225
|1
|Chhattisgarh
|22331
|164
|159268
|1788
|1989
|53
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|49
|2
|3192
|8
|2
|Delhi
|30952
|1574
|338378
|4138
|6423
|27
|Goa
|2436
|34
|40168
|194
|597
|5
|Gujarat
|13232
|100
|153941
|1083
|3705
|4
|Haryana
|11391
|377
|150660
|1209
|1766
|8
|Himachal Pradesh
|2768
|122
|18402
|199
|306
|6
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6928
|48
|85370
|588
|1466
|11
|Jharkhand
|5294
|69
|94787
|461
|883
|3
|Karnataka
|64499
|3681
|741219
|7661
|11091
|45
|Kerala
|91889
|1480
|325166
|8474
|1429
|26
|Ladakh
|627
|15
|5438
|69
|74
|Madhya Pradesh
|9689
|405
|157381
|1117
|2929
|16
|Maharashtra
|128149
|2137
|1494809
|7883
|43710
|156
|Manipur
|4308
|75
|13583
|163
|160
|4
|Meghalaya
|1326
|38
|7890
|113
|87
|2
|Mizoram
|435
|18
|2258
|20
|1
|Nagaland
|1763
|82
|7096
|151
|35
|1
|Odisha
|13764
|304
|272038
|1908
|1297
|13
|Puducherry
|3720
|34
|30449
|142
|592
|2
|Punjab
|4266
|27
|124293
|427
|4168
|10
|Rajasthan
|15554
|154
|175977
|1933
|1888
|11
|Sikkim
|268
|5
|3558
|13
|67
|Tamil Nadu
|24886
|1470
|683464
|4087
|11053
|35
|Telangana
|18456
|477
|217401
|1048
|1330
|6
|Tripura
|1580
|116
|28737
|212
|346
|1
|Uttarakhand
|3545
|151
|57012
|456
|1009
|Uttar Pradesh
|24858
|629
|446054
|2465
|6983
|25
|West Bengal
|37094
|17
|321873
|3945
|6725
|61
|Total#
|594386
|9301
|7373375
|57386
|121090
|563
Posted By: Talib Khan