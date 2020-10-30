Coronavirus Indian News: Meanwhile, the active cases across the country fell below the 6 lakh mark on Friday, further improving the national recovery rate to over 91 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India, during the last 24 hours, saw a rise of 48,648 new coronavirus infections taking the total COVID-19 caseload near 81-lakh mark, while 563 new fatalities due to the deadly pathogen crossed the grim milestone of 1.21-lakh mark, the Health Ministry's data showed on Friday morning.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, the overall COVID-19 caseload in the country reached 80,88,851 with the addition of new cases while the death toll rose to 1,21,090. Meanwhile, the active cases across the country fell below the 6 lakh mark on Friday, further improving the national recovery rate to over 91 per cent.

As per today's data, a total 73,73,375 people have been cured or discharged from the hospitals across the country so far pushing the national recovery rate to 91.15 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 per cent, which is one among the lowest in the world. The active cases in the country, for the first time in almost 2 months fell below 6-lakh mark and reached 5,94,386, which comprises 7.35 per cent of the total caseload, the Health Ministry's data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 10,77,28,088 samples have been tested up to October 29 with 11,64,648 samples being tested on Thursday. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 16,66,668 cases of coronavirus and 43,710 COVID-19 related deaths. Second on the list is Andhra Pradesh, which has so far reported 8,17,679 cases and 6,659 deaths related to COVID-19. Karnataka, with 8,16,809 cases and 11,091 deaths, is at the third spot on the list of worst-hit states.

Meanwhile, the national capital for the second consecutive day recorded ita highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases on Thursday. Delhi, during the last 24 hours, recorded 5,739 fresh infections, taking its overall tally to 3,75,753, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen has reached 6,723 after 27 new fatalities in the same span of time.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 192 4054 15 59 1 Andhra Pradesh 26268 354 784752 3243 6659 16 Arunachal Pradesh 2008 56 12623 143 37 1 Assam 11138 665 193574 1057 923 6 Bihar 8058 271 205108 930 1076 7 Chandigarh 665 36 13402 43 225 1 Chhattisgarh 22331 164 159268 1788 1989 53 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 49 2 3192 8 2 Delhi 30952 1574 338378 4138 6423 27 Goa 2436 34 40168 194 597 5 Gujarat 13232 100 153941 1083 3705 4 Haryana 11391 377 150660 1209 1766 8 Himachal Pradesh 2768 122 18402 199 306 6 Jammu and Kashmir 6928 48 85370 588 1466 11 Jharkhand 5294 69 94787 461 883 3 Karnataka 64499 3681 741219 7661 11091 45 Kerala 91889 1480 325166 8474 1429 26 Ladakh 627 15 5438 69 74 Madhya Pradesh 9689 405 157381 1117 2929 16 Maharashtra 128149 2137 1494809 7883 43710 156 Manipur 4308 75 13583 163 160 4 Meghalaya 1326 38 7890 113 87 2 Mizoram 435 18 2258 20 1 Nagaland 1763 82 7096 151 35 1 Odisha 13764 304 272038 1908 1297 13 Puducherry 3720 34 30449 142 592 2 Punjab 4266 27 124293 427 4168 10 Rajasthan 15554 154 175977 1933 1888 11 Sikkim 268 5 3558 13 67 Tamil Nadu 24886 1470 683464 4087 11053 35 Telangana 18456 477 217401 1048 1330 6 Tripura 1580 116 28737 212 346 1 Uttarakhand 3545 151 57012 456 1009 Uttar Pradesh 24858 629 446054 2465 6983 25 West Bengal 37094 17 321873 3945 6725 61 Total# 594386 9301 7373375 57386 121090 563





Posted By: Talib Khan