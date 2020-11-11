Coronavirus India News: Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country crossed the 80-lakh mark and reached 80,13,783 with 50,326 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally surged past 86-lakh mark on Wednesday after an increase of over 44,000 new infections from across the country, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up 1.27 lakh, the Union Health Ministry's data showed today morning.

According to the latest data, after a spike of 44,281 new cases during the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 86,36,011. The death toll in the country also mounted to 1,27,571 after 512 new deaths were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country crossed the 80-lakh mark and reached 80,13,783 with 50,326 new discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.79 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

The active cases across the country also dipped below the 5-lakh mark after a decrease of 6,557 in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in nearly 3 months when the active cases came down below 5 lakh. At present, there are 4,94,657 active cases in the country which comprise 5.73 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry's data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,07,69,151 samples have been tested so far with 11,53,294 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 17,26,926 COVID-19 cases and 45,435 deaths. Karnataka jumped to the second position with 8,51,212 cases of COVID-19 and 11,430 deaths, while Andhra Pradesh, with 8,46,245 cases and 6,814 deaths stood at number three in the list. Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are at fourth and fifth positions with 7,48,225 cases, 11,387 deaths and 5,01,311 cases and 7,261 deaths respectively.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 162 2 4255 16 60 Andhra Pradesh 20958 277 818473 2151 6814 12 Arunachal Pradesh 1484 12 14051 85 46 Assam 5965 363 202471 629 952 5 Bihar 6093 410 216097 834 1156 5 Chandigarh 922 20 14176 66 241 4 Chhattisgarh 20725 496 180995 2157 2482 18 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 20 3 3253 4 2 Delhi 41385 1590 402854 6157 7143 83 Goa 1861 23 42877 199 651 4 Gujarat 12456 165 166331 879 3770 5 Haryana 17421 704 168421 1826 1935 16 Himachal Pradesh 5365 173 21047 426 396 12 Jammu and Kashmir 5415 150 92880 635 1549 7 Jharkhand 4042 209 99988 456 910 5 Karnataka 31082 1873 808700 4215 11430 20 Kerala 78812 716 415158 6698 1742 28 Ladakh 920 74 6058 55 85 Madhya Pradesh 8149 99 167877 793 3042 8 Maharashtra 93400 3037 1588091 6718 45435 110 Manipur 3043 58 17534 275 200 2 Meghalaya 961 63 9241 129 94 Mizoram 529 31 2686 30 2 Nagaland 889 55 8597 84 50 4 Odisha 11189 474 291137 1448 1454 13 Puducherry 1071 15 34325 113 604 2 Punjab 5038 104 129089 362 4358 20 Rajasthan 16725 183 196338 1709 2008 10 Sikkim 305 37 3923 13 80 1 Tamil Nadu 18709 116 718129 2237 11387 25 Telangana 18027 554 234234 1745 1390 5 Tripura 1289 35 30058 49 359 Uttarakhand 3955 194 60970 517 1080 5 Uttar Pradesh 22846 119 471204 2201 7261 30 West Bengal 33444 577 372265 4415 7403 53 Total# 494657 6557 8013783 50326 127571 512





Posted By: Talib Khan