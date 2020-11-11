New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally surged past 86-lakh mark on Wednesday after an increase of over 44,000 new infections from across the country, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up 1.27 lakh, the Union Health Ministry's data showed today morning.

According to the latest data, after a spike of 44,281 new cases during the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 86,36,011. The death toll in the country also mounted to 1,27,571 after 512 new deaths were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country crossed the 80-lakh mark and reached 80,13,783 with 50,326 new discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.79 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

The active cases across the country also dipped below the 5-lakh mark after a decrease of 6,557 in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in nearly 3 months when the active cases came down below 5 lakh. At present, there are 4,94,657 active cases in the country which comprise 5.73 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry's data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,07,69,151 samples have been tested so far with 11,53,294 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 17,26,926 COVID-19 cases and 45,435 deaths. Karnataka jumped to the second position with 8,51,212 cases of COVID-19 and 11,430 deaths, while Andhra Pradesh, with 8,46,245 cases and 6,814 deaths stood at number three in the list. Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are at fourth and fifth positions with 7,48,225 cases, 11,387 deaths and 5,01,311 cases and 7,261 deaths respectively.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 162 4255 16  60  
Andhra Pradesh 20958 277  818473 2151  6814 12 
Arunachal Pradesh 1484 12  14051 85  46  
Assam 5965 363  202471 629  952
Bihar 6093 410  216097 834  1156
Chandigarh 922 20  14176 66  241
Chhattisgarh 20725 496  180995 2157  2482 18 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 20 3253 2  
Delhi 41385 1590  402854 6157  7143 83 
Goa 1861 23  42877 199  651
Gujarat 12456 165  166331 879  3770
Haryana 17421 704  168421 1826  1935 16 
Himachal Pradesh 5365 173  21047 426  396 12 
Jammu and Kashmir 5415 150  92880 635  1549
Jharkhand 4042 209  99988 456  910
Karnataka 31082 1873  808700 4215  11430 20 
Kerala 78812 716  415158 6698  1742 28 
Ladakh 920 74  6058 55  85  
Madhya Pradesh 8149 99  167877 793  3042
Maharashtra 93400 3037  1588091 6718  45435 110 
Manipur 3043 58  17534 275  200
Meghalaya 961 63  9241 129  94  
Mizoram 529 31  2686 30  2  
Nagaland 889 55  8597 84  50
Odisha 11189 474  291137 1448  1454 13 
Puducherry 1071 15  34325 113  604
Punjab 5038 104  129089 362  4358 20 
Rajasthan 16725 183  196338 1709  2008 10 
Sikkim 305 37  3923 13  80
Tamil Nadu 18709 116  718129 2237  11387 25 
Telangana 18027 554  234234 1745  1390
Tripura 1289 35  30058 49  359  
Uttarakhand 3955 194  60970 517  1080
Uttar Pradesh 22846 119  471204 2201  7261 30 
West Bengal 33444 577  372265 4415  7403 53 
Total# 494657 6557  8013783 50326  127571 512 


Posted By: Talib Khan