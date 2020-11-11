Coronavirus India News: Active cases below 5 lakh as recoveries cross 80-lakh mark; death toll tops 1.27 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally surged past 86-lakh mark on Wednesday after an increase of over 44,000 new infections from across the country, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up 1.27 lakh, the Union Health Ministry's data showed today morning.
According to the latest data, after a spike of 44,281 new cases during the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 86,36,011. The death toll in the country also mounted to 1,27,571 after 512 new deaths were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country crossed the 80-lakh mark and reached 80,13,783 with 50,326 new discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.79 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.
The active cases across the country also dipped below the 5-lakh mark after a decrease of 6,557 in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in nearly 3 months when the active cases came down below 5 lakh. At present, there are 4,94,657 active cases in the country which comprise 5.73 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry's data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,07,69,151 samples have been tested so far with 11,53,294 samples being tested on Tuesday.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 17,26,926 COVID-19 cases and 45,435 deaths. Karnataka jumped to the second position with 8,51,212 cases of COVID-19 and 11,430 deaths, while Andhra Pradesh, with 8,46,245 cases and 6,814 deaths stood at number three in the list. Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are at fourth and fifth positions with 7,48,225 cases, 11,387 deaths and 5,01,311 cases and 7,261 deaths respectively.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|162
|2
|4255
|16
|60
|Andhra Pradesh
|20958
|277
|818473
|2151
|6814
|12
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1484
|12
|14051
|85
|46
|Assam
|5965
|363
|202471
|629
|952
|5
|Bihar
|6093
|410
|216097
|834
|1156
|5
|Chandigarh
|922
|20
|14176
|66
|241
|4
|Chhattisgarh
|20725
|496
|180995
|2157
|2482
|18
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|20
|3
|3253
|4
|2
|Delhi
|41385
|1590
|402854
|6157
|7143
|83
|Goa
|1861
|23
|42877
|199
|651
|4
|Gujarat
|12456
|165
|166331
|879
|3770
|5
|Haryana
|17421
|704
|168421
|1826
|1935
|16
|Himachal Pradesh
|5365
|173
|21047
|426
|396
|12
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5415
|150
|92880
|635
|1549
|7
|Jharkhand
|4042
|209
|99988
|456
|910
|5
|Karnataka
|31082
|1873
|808700
|4215
|11430
|20
|Kerala
|78812
|716
|415158
|6698
|1742
|28
|Ladakh
|920
|74
|6058
|55
|85
|Madhya Pradesh
|8149
|99
|167877
|793
|3042
|8
|Maharashtra
|93400
|3037
|1588091
|6718
|45435
|110
|Manipur
|3043
|58
|17534
|275
|200
|2
|Meghalaya
|961
|63
|9241
|129
|94
|Mizoram
|529
|31
|2686
|30
|2
|Nagaland
|889
|55
|8597
|84
|50
|4
|Odisha
|11189
|474
|291137
|1448
|1454
|13
|Puducherry
|1071
|15
|34325
|113
|604
|2
|Punjab
|5038
|104
|129089
|362
|4358
|20
|Rajasthan
|16725
|183
|196338
|1709
|2008
|10
|Sikkim
|305
|37
|3923
|13
|80
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|18709
|116
|718129
|2237
|11387
|25
|Telangana
|18027
|554
|234234
|1745
|1390
|5
|Tripura
|1289
|35
|30058
|49
|359
|Uttarakhand
|3955
|194
|60970
|517
|1080
|5
|Uttar Pradesh
|22846
|119
|471204
|2201
|7261
|30
|West Bengal
|33444
|577
|372265
|4415
|7403
|53
|Total#
|494657
|6557
|8013783
|50326
|127571
|512
Posted By: Talib Khan