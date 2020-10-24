New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 78-lakh mark after 53,370 new cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours, while the death toll in the country nears 1.18 lakh with a spike of 650 new fatalities during the last 24 hours. This is the sixth consecutive day when less than 60,000 cases were reported in the country.

According to the data by Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 78,14,682, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to 1,17,956. The total number recoveries in the country reached 70,16,046 pushing the national recovery rate to 89.78 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.51 per cent.

The active cases in the country also dropped below 7-lakh mark after a decrease of 14,829 cases and 67,549 discharges/recoveries during the last 24 hours. There are 6,80,680 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 8.71 per cent of the total caseload

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,13,82,564 samples have been tested up to October 23, with 12,69,479 samples tested on Friday. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 204 14  3945 58
Andhra Pradesh 31721 536  762419 4281  6544 20 
Arunachal Pradesh 2499 139  11613 206  33
Assam 22963 1761  179846 2184  900
Bihar 10630 583  198532 1324  1034
Chandigarh 697 15  13009 85  214
Chhattisgarh 24620 618  146222 3010  1738 58 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 51 3167 2  
Delhi 26001 764  316214 3296  6189 26 
Goa 2824 167  38421 390  568
Gujarat 13963 158  147435 1264  3673
Haryana 10082 73  143978 1180  1705 17 
Himachal Pradesh 2620 17135 198  285
Jammu and Kashmir 7842 110  81486 684  1424 12 
Jharkhand 6055 67  92128 499  862
Karnataka 89502 3444  693584 8749  10821 51 
Kerala 95760 2367  280793 6118  1281 26 
Ladakh 788 54  4984 82  68  
Madhya Pradesh 11761 385  150678 1325  2855 13 
Maharashtra 144426 6084  1445103 13247  43015 184 
Manipur 4083 18  12562 169  132
Meghalaya 1631 30  7091 110  79
Mizoram 198 14  2189 14  0  
Nagaland 1838 39  6570 101  28  
Odisha 17255 602  259418 2377  1214 18 
Puducherry 3975 64  29427 216  584
Punjab 4327 139  121735 580  4095 23 
Rajasthan 17775 566  162981 2367  1814 14 
Sikkim 242 12  3465 55  63  
Tamil Nadu 32960 1238  659432 4262  10858 33 
Telangana 19937 440  209034 1708  1303
Tripura 2055 174  27740 238  340
Uttarakhand 4656 241  54161 518  979 11 
Uttar Pradesh 28268 863  430962 3025  6830 40 
West Bengal 36471 407  298587 3676  6368 60 
Total# 680680 14829  7016046 67549  117956 650 


Meanwhile, India's coronavirus vaccine candidate 'Covaxin', which is currently undergoing trials, is set to be launched in June 2021, said Bharat Biotech, the firm behind the development of the vaccine.

"If we get all the approvals in place, I think during Q2 of 2021, we should get the efficacy readout from our phase-3 clinical trial — April, May, June, for example. That is for the full efficacy results," Sai Prasad, executive director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

