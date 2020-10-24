Coronavirus India News: According to the data by Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 78,14,682, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to 1,17,956.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 78-lakh mark after 53,370 new cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours, while the death toll in the country nears 1.18 lakh with a spike of 650 new fatalities during the last 24 hours. This is the sixth consecutive day when less than 60,000 cases were reported in the country.

According to the data by Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 78,14,682, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to 1,17,956. The total number recoveries in the country reached 70,16,046 pushing the national recovery rate to 89.78 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.51 per cent.

The active cases in the country also dropped below 7-lakh mark after a decrease of 14,829 cases and 67,549 discharges/recoveries during the last 24 hours. There are 6,80,680 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 8.71 per cent of the total caseload

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,13,82,564 samples have been tested up to October 23, with 12,69,479 samples tested on Friday. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 204 14 3945 8 58 1 Andhra Pradesh 31721 536 762419 4281 6544 20 Arunachal Pradesh 2499 139 11613 206 33 1 Assam 22963 1761 179846 2184 900 4 Bihar 10630 583 198532 1324 1034 8 Chandigarh 697 15 13009 85 214 2 Chhattisgarh 24620 618 146222 3010 1738 58 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 51 4 3167 3 2 Delhi 26001 764 316214 3296 6189 26 Goa 2824 167 38421 390 568 4 Gujarat 13963 158 147435 1264 3673 6 Haryana 10082 73 143978 1180 1705 17 Himachal Pradesh 2620 3 17135 198 285 1 Jammu and Kashmir 7842 110 81486 684 1424 12 Jharkhand 6055 67 92128 499 862 3 Karnataka 89502 3444 693584 8749 10821 51 Kerala 95760 2367 280793 6118 1281 26 Ladakh 788 54 4984 82 68 Madhya Pradesh 11761 385 150678 1325 2855 13 Maharashtra 144426 6084 1445103 13247 43015 184 Manipur 4083 18 12562 169 132 5 Meghalaya 1631 30 7091 110 79 1 Mizoram 198 14 2189 14 0 Nagaland 1838 39 6570 101 28 Odisha 17255 602 259418 2377 1214 18 Puducherry 3975 64 29427 216 584 2 Punjab 4327 139 121735 580 4095 23 Rajasthan 17775 566 162981 2367 1814 14 Sikkim 242 12 3465 55 63 Tamil Nadu 32960 1238 659432 4262 10858 33 Telangana 19937 440 209034 1708 1303 5 Tripura 2055 174 27740 238 340 1 Uttarakhand 4656 241 54161 518 979 11 Uttar Pradesh 28268 863 430962 3025 6830 40 West Bengal 36471 407 298587 3676 6368 60 Total# 680680 14829 7016046 67549 117956 650





Meanwhile, India's coronavirus vaccine candidate 'Covaxin', which is currently undergoing trials, is set to be launched in June 2021, said Bharat Biotech, the firm behind the development of the vaccine.

"If we get all the approvals in place, I think during Q2 of 2021, we should get the efficacy readout from our phase-3 clinical trial — April, May, June, for example. That is for the full efficacy results," Sai Prasad, executive director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Posted By: Talib Khan