Coronavirus India News: Active cases at 6.80 lakh as recoveries cross 70-lakh mark; caseload above 78 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 78-lakh mark after 53,370 new cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours, while the death toll in the country nears 1.18 lakh with a spike of 650 new fatalities during the last 24 hours. This is the sixth consecutive day when less than 60,000 cases were reported in the country.
According to the data by Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 78,14,682, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to 1,17,956. The total number recoveries in the country reached 70,16,046 pushing the national recovery rate to 89.78 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.51 per cent.
The active cases in the country also dropped below 7-lakh mark after a decrease of 14,829 cases and 67,549 discharges/recoveries during the last 24 hours. There are 6,80,680 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 8.71 per cent of the total caseload
According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,13,82,564 samples have been tested up to October 23, with 12,69,479 samples tested on Friday. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|204
|14
|3945
|8
|58
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|31721
|536
|762419
|4281
|6544
|20
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2499
|139
|11613
|206
|33
|1
|Assam
|22963
|1761
|179846
|2184
|900
|4
|Bihar
|10630
|583
|198532
|1324
|1034
|8
|Chandigarh
|697
|15
|13009
|85
|214
|2
|Chhattisgarh
|24620
|618
|146222
|3010
|1738
|58
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|51
|4
|3167
|3
|2
|Delhi
|26001
|764
|316214
|3296
|6189
|26
|Goa
|2824
|167
|38421
|390
|568
|4
|Gujarat
|13963
|158
|147435
|1264
|3673
|6
|Haryana
|10082
|73
|143978
|1180
|1705
|17
|Himachal Pradesh
|2620
|3
|17135
|198
|285
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7842
|110
|81486
|684
|1424
|12
|Jharkhand
|6055
|67
|92128
|499
|862
|3
|Karnataka
|89502
|3444
|693584
|8749
|10821
|51
|Kerala
|95760
|2367
|280793
|6118
|1281
|26
|Ladakh
|788
|54
|4984
|82
|68
|Madhya Pradesh
|11761
|385
|150678
|1325
|2855
|13
|Maharashtra
|144426
|6084
|1445103
|13247
|43015
|184
|Manipur
|4083
|18
|12562
|169
|132
|5
|Meghalaya
|1631
|30
|7091
|110
|79
|1
|Mizoram
|198
|14
|2189
|14
|0
|Nagaland
|1838
|39
|6570
|101
|28
|Odisha
|17255
|602
|259418
|2377
|1214
|18
|Puducherry
|3975
|64
|29427
|216
|584
|2
|Punjab
|4327
|139
|121735
|580
|4095
|23
|Rajasthan
|17775
|566
|162981
|2367
|1814
|14
|Sikkim
|242
|12
|3465
|55
|63
|Tamil Nadu
|32960
|1238
|659432
|4262
|10858
|33
|Telangana
|19937
|440
|209034
|1708
|1303
|5
|Tripura
|2055
|174
|27740
|238
|340
|1
|Uttarakhand
|4656
|241
|54161
|518
|979
|11
|Uttar Pradesh
|28268
|863
|430962
|3025
|6830
|40
|West Bengal
|36471
|407
|298587
|3676
|6368
|60
|Total#
|680680
|14829
|7016046
|67549
|117956
|650
Meanwhile, India's coronavirus vaccine candidate 'Covaxin', which is currently undergoing trials, is set to be launched in June 2021, said Bharat Biotech, the firm behind the development of the vaccine.
"If we get all the approvals in place, I think during Q2 of 2021, we should get the efficacy readout from our phase-3 clinical trial — April, May, June, for example. That is for the full efficacy results," Sai Prasad, executive director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
