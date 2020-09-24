New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India crossed the grim milestone of 57-lakh cases after 86,508 new cases were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours taking the country's overall COVID-19 tally to 57,32,519. 

The death toll in the country is also surging at a fast pace and crossed the 91,000-mark to reach 91,149 after 1,129 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours. 

Of the total, 57,32,519 cases, 9,66,382 are active cases, while 46,74,988 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. 

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state. The state's coronavirus case tally rose to 12,63,799 on Wednesday after 21,029 new cases were recorded in Maharashtra during the last 24 hours. With 479 COVID-19 patients dying during the day, the death toll reached 33,886. 

The aggregate number of coronavirus positive cases increased to 6,46,530 in Andhra Pradesh as 7,228 were added afresh on Wednesday. In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, 8,291 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 45 more succumbed. The total number of recoveries has now risen to 5,70,667 and the gross toll to 5,506.

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 5,325 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 5,57,999 while the death toll mounted to 9,010 with 63 more fatalities. With 5,363 patients getting discharged from various hospitals, the cumulative number of cured people breached the five lakh mark.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 166 3494 15  52  
Andhra Pradesh 70357 1108  570667 8291  5506 45 
Arunachal Pradesh 2216 164  5903 125  14  
Assam 30182 325  132712 1762  597 11 
Bihar 12958 30  159022 1568  874
Chandigarh 2537 85  8049 255  140 10 
Chhattisgarh 35850 2348  56773 4772  728 10 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 205 2755 11  2  
Delhi 30836 787  220866 4465  5087 36 
Goa 5646 133  23857 395  376
Gujarat 16438 68  107574 1289  3367 15 
Haryana 19276 612  96347 2571  1233 27 
Himachal Pradesh 3950 174  8959 448  140
Jammu and Kashmir 19918 1567  46530 2796  1062 20 
Jharkhand 12882 398  61559 1532  648
Karnataka 94671 1499  437910 5460  8266 38 
Kerala 42858 2405  104682 2951  592 20 
Ladakh 1038 10  2844 35  51
Madhya Pradesh 22812 166  88168 2138  2077 42 
Maharashtra 273883 1074  956030 19476  33886 479 
Manipur 2206 127  7108 221  62
Meghalaya 2060 13  2859 153  42
Mizoram 618 72  1095 72  0  
Nagaland 1119 47  4536 19  16
Odisha 34547 170  157265 4052  736 15 
Puducherry 4853 96  18893 439  481
Punjab 21230 58  79244 2117  2990 64 
Rajasthan 18992 378  100365 1553  1382 15 
Sikkim 575 19  2023 14  30
Tamil Nadu 46249 101  502740 5363  9010 63 
Telangana 30037 164  148139 2004  1070
Tripura 6551 48  16978 492  260
Uttarakhand 11867 36  31324 1016  529 17 
Uttar Pradesh 61698 1450  302689 6506  5299 87 
West Bengal 25101 130  205028 2998  4544 61 
Total# 966382 1995  4674987 87374  91149 1129 



Posted By: Talib Khan