Coronavirus India News: 86,508 new infections in a day take India's COVID-19 tally past 57 lakh; death toll tops 91,000-mark
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India crossed the grim milestone of 57-lakh cases after 86,508 new cases were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours taking the country's overall COVID-19 tally to 57,32,519.
The death toll in the country is also surging at a fast pace and crossed the 91,000-mark to reach 91,149 after 1,129 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours.
Of the total, 57,32,519 cases, 9,66,382 are active cases, while 46,74,988 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state. The state's coronavirus case tally rose to 12,63,799 on Wednesday after 21,029 new cases were recorded in Maharashtra during the last 24 hours. With 479 COVID-19 patients dying during the day, the death toll reached 33,886.
The aggregate number of coronavirus positive cases increased to 6,46,530 in Andhra Pradesh as 7,228 were added afresh on Wednesday. In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, 8,291 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 45 more succumbed. The total number of recoveries has now risen to 5,70,667 and the gross toll to 5,506.
Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 5,325 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 5,57,999 while the death toll mounted to 9,010 with 63 more fatalities. With 5,363 patients getting discharged from various hospitals, the cumulative number of cured people breached the five lakh mark.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|166
|6
|3494
|15
|52
|Andhra Pradesh
|70357
|1108
|570667
|8291
|5506
|45
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2216
|164
|5903
|125
|14
|Assam
|30182
|325
|132712
|1762
|597
|11
|Bihar
|12958
|30
|159022
|1568
|874
|1
|Chandigarh
|2537
|85
|8049
|255
|140
|10
|Chhattisgarh
|35850
|2348
|56773
|4772
|728
|10
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|205
|7
|2755
|11
|2
|Delhi
|30836
|787
|220866
|4465
|5087
|36
|Goa
|5646
|133
|23857
|395
|376
|8
|Gujarat
|16438
|68
|107574
|1289
|3367
|15
|Haryana
|19276
|612
|96347
|2571
|1233
|27
|Himachal Pradesh
|3950
|174
|8959
|448
|140
|6
|Jammu and Kashmir
|19918
|1567
|46530
|2796
|1062
|20
|Jharkhand
|12882
|398
|61559
|1532
|648
|7
|Karnataka
|94671
|1499
|437910
|5460
|8266
|38
|Kerala
|42858
|2405
|104682
|2951
|592
|20
|Ladakh
|1038
|10
|2844
|35
|51
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|22812
|166
|88168
|2138
|2077
|42
|Maharashtra
|273883
|1074
|956030
|19476
|33886
|479
|Manipur
|2206
|127
|7108
|221
|62
|2
|Meghalaya
|2060
|13
|2859
|153
|42
|4
|Mizoram
|618
|72
|1095
|72
|0
|Nagaland
|1119
|47
|4536
|19
|16
|1
|Odisha
|34547
|170
|157265
|4052
|736
|15
|Puducherry
|4853
|96
|18893
|439
|481
|8
|Punjab
|21230
|58
|79244
|2117
|2990
|64
|Rajasthan
|18992
|378
|100365
|1553
|1382
|15
|Sikkim
|575
|19
|2023
|14
|30
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|46249
|101
|502740
|5363
|9010
|63
|Telangana
|30037
|164
|148139
|2004
|1070
|8
|Tripura
|6551
|48
|16978
|492
|260
|7
|Uttarakhand
|11867
|36
|31324
|1016
|529
|17
|Uttar Pradesh
|61698
|1450
|302689
|6506
|5299
|87
|West Bengal
|25101
|130
|205028
|2998
|4544
|61
|Total#
|966382
|1995
|4674987
|87374
|91149
|1129
Posted By: Talib Khan