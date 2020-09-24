Coronavirus India News: Of the total, 57,32,519 cases, 9,66,382 are active cases, while 46,74,988 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India crossed the grim milestone of 57-lakh cases after 86,508 new cases were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours taking the country's overall COVID-19 tally to 57,32,519.

The death toll in the country is also surging at a fast pace and crossed the 91,000-mark to reach 91,149 after 1,129 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours.

Of the total, 57,32,519 cases, 9,66,382 are active cases, while 46,74,988 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state. The state's coronavirus case tally rose to 12,63,799 on Wednesday after 21,029 new cases were recorded in Maharashtra during the last 24 hours. With 479 COVID-19 patients dying during the day, the death toll reached 33,886.

The aggregate number of coronavirus positive cases increased to 6,46,530 in Andhra Pradesh as 7,228 were added afresh on Wednesday. In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, 8,291 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 45 more succumbed. The total number of recoveries has now risen to 5,70,667 and the gross toll to 5,506.

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 5,325 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 5,57,999 while the death toll mounted to 9,010 with 63 more fatalities. With 5,363 patients getting discharged from various hospitals, the cumulative number of cured people breached the five lakh mark.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 166 6 3494 15 52 Andhra Pradesh 70357 1108 570667 8291 5506 45 Arunachal Pradesh 2216 164 5903 125 14 Assam 30182 325 132712 1762 597 11 Bihar 12958 30 159022 1568 874 1 Chandigarh 2537 85 8049 255 140 10 Chhattisgarh 35850 2348 56773 4772 728 10 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 205 7 2755 11 2 Delhi 30836 787 220866 4465 5087 36 Goa 5646 133 23857 395 376 8 Gujarat 16438 68 107574 1289 3367 15 Haryana 19276 612 96347 2571 1233 27 Himachal Pradesh 3950 174 8959 448 140 6 Jammu and Kashmir 19918 1567 46530 2796 1062 20 Jharkhand 12882 398 61559 1532 648 7 Karnataka 94671 1499 437910 5460 8266 38 Kerala 42858 2405 104682 2951 592 20 Ladakh 1038 10 2844 35 51 1 Madhya Pradesh 22812 166 88168 2138 2077 42 Maharashtra 273883 1074 956030 19476 33886 479 Manipur 2206 127 7108 221 62 2 Meghalaya 2060 13 2859 153 42 4 Mizoram 618 72 1095 72 0 Nagaland 1119 47 4536 19 16 1 Odisha 34547 170 157265 4052 736 15 Puducherry 4853 96 18893 439 481 8 Punjab 21230 58 79244 2117 2990 64 Rajasthan 18992 378 100365 1553 1382 15 Sikkim 575 19 2023 14 30 1 Tamil Nadu 46249 101 502740 5363 9010 63 Telangana 30037 164 148139 2004 1070 8 Tripura 6551 48 16978 492 260 7 Uttarakhand 11867 36 31324 1016 529 17 Uttar Pradesh 61698 1450 302689 6506 5299 87 West Bengal 25101 130 205028 2998 4544 61 Total# 966382 1995 4674987 87374 91149 1129









Posted By: Talib Khan