Coronavirus India News: 86,052 new cases take country's COVID-19 tally past 58-lakh mark; death toll mounts to 92,290
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India crossed the grim milestone of 58 lakh cases after 86,052 new infections were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours taking the country's overall caseload to 58,18,571.
The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also crossed the 92,000-mark and reached 92,290 after 1,141 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours, the health ministry data showed on Friday.
Of the total 58,18,571 cases, 9,70,116 are active cases in the country, while 47,56,165 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.
Being the worst-hit state in India, Maharashtra's coronavirus case tally rose to 12,82,963 on Thursday with the addition of 19,164 cases. With 459 fatalities being reported during the day, the death toll in the state reached 34,345, it said. A total of 17,185 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the recoveries in the state to 9,73,214. The state now has 2,74,993 active cases.
Continuing the downward slide, Andhra Pradesh registered 7,855 fresh cases of coronavirus, while 8,807 more patients got cured on Thursday. The aggregate number of coronavirus positive cases touched 6,54,385, recoveries 5,79,474 and death toll 5,558 so far.
Tamil Nadu recorded 5,692 fresh COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths, taking total infection count to 5,63,591 and the toll to 9,076 on Thursday. As many as5,470 people were discharged from various healthcare facilities after getting cured, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,08,210.
Here is the state-wise list:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|189
|23
|3503
|9
|52
|Andhra Pradesh
|69353
|1004
|579474
|8807
|5558
|52
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2331
|115
|6071
|168
|14
|Assam
|29830
|352
|135144
|2432
|608
|11
|Bihar
|13015
|57
|160178
|1156
|878
|4
|Chandigarh
|2482
|55
|8342
|293
|144
|4
|Chhattisgarh
|36038
|188
|58833
|2060
|752
|24
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|190
|15
|2785
|30
|2
|Delhi
|31125
|289
|224375
|3509
|5123
|36
|Goa
|5822
|176
|24347
|490
|383
|7
|Gujarat
|16327
|111
|109079
|1505
|3381
|14
|Haryana
|18889
|387
|98410
|2063
|1255
|22
|Himachal Pradesh
|3984
|34
|9252
|293
|150
|10
|Jammu and Kashmir
|19451
|467
|48079
|1549
|1084
|22
|Jharkhand
|12841
|41
|62945
|1386
|652
|4
|Karnataka
|95568
|897
|444658
|6748
|8331
|65
|Kerala
|45993
|3135
|107850
|3168
|613
|21
|Ladakh
|1022
|16
|2893
|49
|54
|3
|Madhya Pradesh
|22744
|68
|90495
|2327
|2122
|45
|Maharashtra
|275404
|1521
|973214
|17184
|34345
|459
|Manipur
|2106
|100
|7369
|261
|62
|Meghalaya
|1977
|83
|3058
|199
|43
|1
|Mizoram
|681
|63
|1105
|10
|0
|Nagaland
|1088
|31
|4626
|90
|16
|Odisha
|35092
|545
|161044
|3779
|752
|16
|Puducherry
|5097
|244
|19311
|418
|487
|6
|Punjab
|20679
|551
|81475
|2231
|3066
|76
|Rajasthan
|18993
|1
|102330
|1965
|1397
|15
|Sikkim
|607
|32
|2054
|31
|31
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|46405
|156
|508210
|5470
|9076
|66
|Telangana
|30387
|350
|150160
|2021
|1080
|10
|Tripura
|6378
|173
|17487
|509
|265
|5
|Uttarakhand
|11507
|360
|32355
|1031
|542
|13
|Uttar Pradesh
|61300
|398
|307611
|4922
|5366
|67
|West Bengal
|25221
|120
|208042
|3014
|4606
|62
|Total#
|970116
|3734
|4756164
|81177
|92290
|1141
Posted By: Talib Khan