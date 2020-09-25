New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India crossed the grim milestone of 58 lakh cases after 86,052 new infections were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours taking the country's overall caseload to 58,18,571. 

The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also crossed the 92,000-mark and reached 92,290 after 1,141 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours, the health ministry data showed on Friday. 

Of the total 58,18,571 cases, 9,70,116 are active cases in the country, while 47,56,165 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. 

Being the worst-hit state in India, Maharashtra's coronavirus case tally rose to 12,82,963 on Thursday with the addition of 19,164 cases. With 459 fatalities being reported during the day, the death toll in the state reached 34,345, it said. A total of 17,185 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the recoveries in the state to 9,73,214. The state now has 2,74,993 active cases.

Continuing the downward slide, Andhra Pradesh registered 7,855 fresh cases of coronavirus, while 8,807 more patients got cured on Thursday. The aggregate number of coronavirus positive cases touched 6,54,385, recoveries 5,79,474 and death toll 5,558 so far.

Tamil Nadu recorded 5,692 fresh COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths, taking total infection count to 5,63,591 and the toll to 9,076 on ThursdayAs many as5,470 people were discharged from various healthcare facilities after getting cured, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,08,210.

Here is the state-wise list:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 189 23  3503 52  
Andhra Pradesh 69353 1004  579474 8807  5558 52 
Arunachal Pradesh 2331 115  6071 168  14  
Assam 29830 352  135144 2432  608 11 
Bihar 13015 57  160178 1156  878
Chandigarh 2482 55  8342 293  144
Chhattisgarh 36038 188  58833 2060  752 24 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 190 15  2785 30  2  
Delhi 31125 289  224375 3509  5123 36 
Goa 5822 176  24347 490  383
Gujarat 16327 111  109079 1505  3381 14 
Haryana 18889 387  98410 2063  1255 22 
Himachal Pradesh 3984 34  9252 293  150 10 
Jammu and Kashmir 19451 467  48079 1549  1084 22 
Jharkhand 12841 41  62945 1386  652
Karnataka 95568 897  444658 6748  8331 65 
Kerala 45993 3135  107850 3168  613 21 
Ladakh 1022 16  2893 49  54
Madhya Pradesh 22744 68  90495 2327  2122 45 
Maharashtra 275404 1521  973214 17184  34345 459 
Manipur 2106 100  7369 261  62  
Meghalaya 1977 83  3058 199  43
Mizoram 681 63  1105 10  0  
Nagaland 1088 31  4626 90  16  
Odisha 35092 545  161044 3779  752 16 
Puducherry 5097 244  19311 418  487
Punjab 20679 551  81475 2231  3066 76 
Rajasthan 18993 102330 1965  1397 15 
Sikkim 607 32  2054 31  31
Tamil Nadu 46405 156  508210 5470  9076 66 
Telangana 30387 350  150160 2021  1080 10 
Tripura 6378 173  17487 509  265
Uttarakhand 11507 360  32355 1031  542 13 
Uttar Pradesh 61300 398  307611 4922  5366 67 
West Bengal 25221 120  208042 3014  4606 62 
Total# 970116 3734  4756164 81177  92290 1141 


Posted By: Talib Khan