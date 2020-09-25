Of the total 58,18,571 cases, 9,70,116 are active cases in the country, while 47,56,165 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India crossed the grim milestone of 58 lakh cases after 86,052 new infections were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours taking the country's overall caseload to 58,18,571.

The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also crossed the 92,000-mark and reached 92,290 after 1,141 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours, the health ministry data showed on Friday.

Of the total 58,18,571 cases, 9,70,116 are active cases in the country, while 47,56,165 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

Being the worst-hit state in India, Maharashtra's coronavirus case tally rose to 12,82,963 on Thursday with the addition of 19,164 cases. With 459 fatalities being reported during the day, the death toll in the state reached 34,345, it said. A total of 17,185 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the recoveries in the state to 9,73,214. The state now has 2,74,993 active cases.

Continuing the downward slide, Andhra Pradesh registered 7,855 fresh cases of coronavirus, while 8,807 more patients got cured on Thursday. The aggregate number of coronavirus positive cases touched 6,54,385, recoveries 5,79,474 and death toll 5,558 so far.

Tamil Nadu recorded 5,692 fresh COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths, taking total infection count to 5,63,591 and the toll to 9,076 on Thursday. As many as5,470 people were discharged from various healthcare facilities after getting cured, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,08,210.

Here is the state-wise list:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 189 23 3503 9 52 Andhra Pradesh 69353 1004 579474 8807 5558 52 Arunachal Pradesh 2331 115 6071 168 14 Assam 29830 352 135144 2432 608 11 Bihar 13015 57 160178 1156 878 4 Chandigarh 2482 55 8342 293 144 4 Chhattisgarh 36038 188 58833 2060 752 24 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 190 15 2785 30 2 Delhi 31125 289 224375 3509 5123 36 Goa 5822 176 24347 490 383 7 Gujarat 16327 111 109079 1505 3381 14 Haryana 18889 387 98410 2063 1255 22 Himachal Pradesh 3984 34 9252 293 150 10 Jammu and Kashmir 19451 467 48079 1549 1084 22 Jharkhand 12841 41 62945 1386 652 4 Karnataka 95568 897 444658 6748 8331 65 Kerala 45993 3135 107850 3168 613 21 Ladakh 1022 16 2893 49 54 3 Madhya Pradesh 22744 68 90495 2327 2122 45 Maharashtra 275404 1521 973214 17184 34345 459 Manipur 2106 100 7369 261 62 Meghalaya 1977 83 3058 199 43 1 Mizoram 681 63 1105 10 0 Nagaland 1088 31 4626 90 16 Odisha 35092 545 161044 3779 752 16 Puducherry 5097 244 19311 418 487 6 Punjab 20679 551 81475 2231 3066 76 Rajasthan 18993 1 102330 1965 1397 15 Sikkim 607 32 2054 31 31 1 Tamil Nadu 46405 156 508210 5470 9076 66 Telangana 30387 350 150160 2021 1080 10 Tripura 6378 173 17487 509 265 5 Uttarakhand 11507 360 32355 1031 542 13 Uttar Pradesh 61300 398 307611 4922 5366 67 West Bengal 25221 120 208042 3014 4606 62 Total# 970116 3734 4756164 81177 92290 1141





