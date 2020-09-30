Coronavirus India News: Of the total 62,25,764 cases in the country, 9,40,441 are active cases while 51,87,826 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India crossed another grim milestone of 62 lakh-mark on Wednesday and reached 62,25,764 after 80,472 new infections were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the country due to the deadly pathogen also inches closer to the 1 lakh-mark and reached 97,497 after 1,179 new fatalities were reported from across the country in the same period of time, official data by Union Health Ministry showed today.

Of the total 62,25,764 cases in the country, 9,40,441 are active cases while 51,87,826 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, 7,41,96,729 is the total number of samples tested so far, of these, 10,86,688 samples were tested yesterday.

Since the past few days, India has been witnessing a fluctuation in the number of daily infections recorded from across the country. On Tuesday, the number of new cases dropped to 70,000, while on Monday over 82,000 new cases were reported from across the country. On Sunday the daily cases touched the 88,000-mark. However, the country has been reporting over 1,000 deaths regularly.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. The state, during the last 24 hours, recorded nearly 15,000 new cases taking the overall caseload in Maharashtra to 13,66,129. As many as 430 more patients succumbed to the

infection, taking the fatality count in the state to 36,181.

Second, on the list, Andhra Pradesh recorded 6,190 new cases during the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall COVID-19 caseload to 6,87,351. The death toll in the southern state also climbed up to 5,780 after 35 new fatalities were recorded from across the state.

Third, on the list, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday reported 5,546 new COVID-19 cases, inching towards six lakh tally while the death toll moved closer to 10,000-mark with 70 more fatalities. The total positive cases stood at 5,91,943, of which the state capital accounted for 1,66,029.

Here is the state-wise list:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 181 13 3587 5 53 Andhra Pradesh 59435 3681 622136 9836 5780 35 Arunachal Pradesh 2794 69 6743 151 16 1 Assam 32539 1877 144002 1702 680 13 Bihar 12366 298 168025 1749 894 2 Chandigarh 2060 140 9598 273 158 5 Chhattisgarh 31225 1819 78514 3977 916 39 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 120 13 2910 33 2 Delhi 27524 401 243481 2778 5320 48 Goa 4577 340 27781 709 419 12 Gujarat 16676 13 115727 1383 3439 11 Haryana 14804 866 110814 2403 1356 25 Himachal Pradesh 3573 77 10991 364 183 3 Jammu and Kashmir 17414 187 55517 1250 1164 18 Jharkhand 11942 184 69898 1295 700 12 Karnataka 107756 3689 476378 6628 8777 136 Kerala 61869 3912 124688 3420 719 22 Ladakh 1030 3107 43 58 Madhya Pradesh 21317 595 102445 2433 2281 39 Maharashtra 260789 4666 1069159 19212 36181 430 Manipur 2642 211 8039 57 65 1 Meghalaya 1476 28 3940 72 47 1 Mizoram 410 89 1576 117 0 Nagaland 1037 35 4986 48 17 Odisha 33367 844 181481 3896 828 15 Puducherry 4933 81 21616 460 517 2 Punjab 16824 922 92277 1932 3359 75 Rajasthan 20376 333 111272 1800 1471 15 Sikkim 667 31 2235 71 35 1 Tamil Nadu 46281 25 536209 5501 9453 70 Telangana 29326 151 160933 2243 1127 11 Tripura 5765 109 19692 489 277 1 Uttarakhand 9122 944 38282 1426 591 11 Uttar Pradesh 52160 1793 336981 5711 5715 63 West Bengal 26064 165 222805 2961 4899 62 Total# 940441 7135 5187825 86428 97497 1179





