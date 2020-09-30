Coronavirus India News: 80,472 new cases in a day take India's COVID-19 tally past 62 lakh-mark; death toll above 97,000
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India crossed another grim milestone of 62 lakh-mark on Wednesday and reached 62,25,764 after 80,472 new infections were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the country due to the deadly pathogen also inches closer to the 1 lakh-mark and reached 97,497 after 1,179 new fatalities were reported from across the country in the same period of time, official data by Union Health Ministry showed today.
Of the total 62,25,764 cases in the country, 9,40,441 are active cases while 51,87,826 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, 7,41,96,729 is the total number of samples tested so far, of these, 10,86,688 samples were tested yesterday.
Since the past few days, India has been witnessing a fluctuation in the number of daily infections recorded from across the country. On Tuesday, the number of new cases dropped to 70,000, while on Monday over 82,000 new cases were reported from across the country. On Sunday the daily cases touched the 88,000-mark. However, the country has been reporting over 1,000 deaths regularly.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. The state, during the last 24 hours, recorded nearly 15,000 new cases taking the overall caseload in Maharashtra to 13,66,129. As many as 430 more patients succumbed to the
infection, taking the fatality count in the state to 36,181.
Second, on the list, Andhra Pradesh recorded 6,190 new cases during the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall COVID-19 caseload to 6,87,351. The death toll in the southern state also climbed up to 5,780 after 35 new fatalities were recorded from across the state.
Third, on the list, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday reported 5,546 new COVID-19 cases, inching towards six lakh tally while the death toll moved closer to 10,000-mark with 70 more fatalities. The total positive cases stood at 5,91,943, of which the state capital accounted for 1,66,029.
Here is the state-wise list:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|181
|13
|3587
|5
|53
|Andhra Pradesh
|59435
|3681
|622136
|9836
|5780
|35
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2794
|69
|6743
|151
|16
|1
|Assam
|32539
|1877
|144002
|1702
|680
|13
|Bihar
|12366
|298
|168025
|1749
|894
|2
|Chandigarh
|2060
|140
|9598
|273
|158
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|31225
|1819
|78514
|3977
|916
|39
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|120
|13
|2910
|33
|2
|Delhi
|27524
|401
|243481
|2778
|5320
|48
|Goa
|4577
|340
|27781
|709
|419
|12
|Gujarat
|16676
|13
|115727
|1383
|3439
|11
|Haryana
|14804
|866
|110814
|2403
|1356
|25
|Himachal Pradesh
|3573
|77
|10991
|364
|183
|3
|Jammu and Kashmir
|17414
|187
|55517
|1250
|1164
|18
|Jharkhand
|11942
|184
|69898
|1295
|700
|12
|Karnataka
|107756
|3689
|476378
|6628
|8777
|136
|Kerala
|61869
|3912
|124688
|3420
|719
|22
|Ladakh
|1030
|3107
|43
|58
|Madhya Pradesh
|21317
|595
|102445
|2433
|2281
|39
|Maharashtra
|260789
|4666
|1069159
|19212
|36181
|430
|Manipur
|2642
|211
|8039
|57
|65
|1
|Meghalaya
|1476
|28
|3940
|72
|47
|1
|Mizoram
|410
|89
|1576
|117
|0
|Nagaland
|1037
|35
|4986
|48
|17
|Odisha
|33367
|844
|181481
|3896
|828
|15
|Puducherry
|4933
|81
|21616
|460
|517
|2
|Punjab
|16824
|922
|92277
|1932
|3359
|75
|Rajasthan
|20376
|333
|111272
|1800
|1471
|15
|Sikkim
|667
|31
|2235
|71
|35
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|46281
|25
|536209
|5501
|9453
|70
|Telangana
|29326
|151
|160933
|2243
|1127
|11
|Tripura
|5765
|109
|19692
|489
|277
|1
|Uttarakhand
|9122
|944
|38282
|1426
|591
|11
|Uttar Pradesh
|52160
|1793
|336981
|5711
|5715
|63
|West Bengal
|26064
|165
|222805
|2961
|4899
|62
|Total#
|940441
|7135
|5187825
|86428
|97497
|1179
Posted By: Talib Khan