New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India crossed another grim milestone of 62 lakh-mark on Wednesday and reached 62,25,764 after 80,472 new infections were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the country due to the deadly pathogen also inches closer to the 1 lakh-mark and reached 97,497 after 1,179 new fatalities were reported from across the country in the same period of time, official data by Union Health Ministry showed today. 

Of the total 62,25,764 cases in the country, 9,40,441 are active cases while 51,87,826 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, 7,41,96,729 is the total number of samples tested so far, of these, 10,86,688 samples were tested yesterday.

Since the past few days, India has been witnessing a fluctuation in the number of daily infections recorded from across the country. On Tuesday, the number of new cases dropped to 70,000, while on Monday over 82,000 new cases were reported from across the country. On Sunday the daily cases touched the 88,000-mark. However, the country has been reporting over 1,000 deaths regularly. 

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. The state, during the last 24 hours, recorded nearly 15,000 new cases taking the overall caseload in Maharashtra to 13,66,129. As many as 430 more patients succumbed to the
infection, taking the fatality count in the state to 36,181. 

Second, on the list, Andhra Pradesh recorded 6,190 new cases during the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall COVID-19 caseload to 6,87,351. The death toll in the southern state also climbed up to 5,780 after 35 new fatalities were recorded from across the state. 

Third, on the list, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday reported 5,546 new COVID-19 cases, inching towards six lakh tally while the death toll moved closer to 10,000-mark with 70 more fatalities. The total positive cases stood at 5,91,943, of which the state capital accounted for 1,66,029.

Here is the state-wise list:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 181 13  3587 53  
Andhra Pradesh 59435 3681  622136 9836  5780 35 
Arunachal Pradesh 2794 69  6743 151  16
Assam 32539 1877  144002 1702  680 13 
Bihar 12366 298  168025 1749  894
Chandigarh 2060 140  9598 273  158
Chhattisgarh 31225 1819  78514 3977  916 39 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 120 13  2910 33  2  
Delhi 27524 401  243481 2778  5320 48 
Goa 4577 340  27781 709  419 12 
Gujarat 16676 13  115727 1383  3439 11 
Haryana 14804 866  110814 2403  1356 25 
Himachal Pradesh 3573 77  10991 364  183
Jammu and Kashmir 17414 187  55517 1250  1164 18 
Jharkhand 11942 184  69898 1295  700 12 
Karnataka 107756 3689  476378 6628  8777 136 
Kerala 61869 3912  124688 3420  719 22 
Ladakh 1030   3107 43  58  
Madhya Pradesh 21317 595  102445 2433  2281 39 
Maharashtra 260789 4666  1069159 19212  36181 430 
Manipur 2642 211  8039 57  65
Meghalaya 1476 28  3940 72  47
Mizoram 410 89  1576 117  0  
Nagaland 1037 35  4986 48  17  
Odisha 33367 844  181481 3896  828 15 
Puducherry 4933 81  21616 460  517
Punjab 16824 922  92277 1932  3359 75 
Rajasthan 20376 333  111272 1800  1471 15 
Sikkim 667 31  2235 71  35
Tamil Nadu 46281 25  536209 5501  9453 70 
Telangana 29326 151  160933 2243  1127 11 
Tripura 5765 109  19692 489  277
Uttarakhand 9122 944  38282 1426  591 11 
Uttar Pradesh 52160 1793  336981 5711  5715 63 
West Bengal 26064 165  222805 2961  4899 62 
Total# 940441 7135  5187825 86428  97497 1179 


Posted By: Talib Khan