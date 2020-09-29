Coronavirus India News: Out of the total, 61,45,292 cases, 9,47,576 are active cases, while 51,01,398 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India observed a decline in number today with 70,589 new cases were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours and taking the country's overall COVID-19 tally to 61,45,292. However, the COVID-19 cases have crossed the grim milestone of the 61-lakh mark.

The death toll in the country is also surging at a fast pace and crossed the 96,000-mark to reach 96,318 after 766 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours.

According to the data published on the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, out of 61,45,292 cases, 9,47,576 are active cases, while 51,01,398 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

Talking about the state-wise record, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 2,65,455 active cases and 10,49,947 cured and discharged patients. The toll due to COVID-19 stands near 13 lakh.

Karnataka is the second-most affected by the disease currently with 1,04,067 active cases in the state. Over 4,69,750 people have been cured and discharged in the state, whereas, 8,641 deaths registered so far.

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported a surge in COVID-19 cases taking the tally to near 58 thousand while the death toll mounted to 9,383. With 5,30,708 patients getting discharged from various hospitals, the cumulative number of cured people breached the five lakh mark.

The aggregate number of COVID-19 cases increased to near 67 thousand in Andhra Pradesh as 1,760 were added fresh in the last 24 hours. Until Tuesday, 10 am, 6,12,300 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 37 succumbed during the same.

Coronavirus cases have been increasing at an alarming rate in India. India at present is the second-worst affected country in the world after the United States of America. However, India's low mortality rate and high recovery rate after a ray of hope in the country's fight against the deadly pathogen that was first reported in China's Wuhan last year.

Posted By: Srishti Goel