New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing the downtrend in daily spike, Indian during the last 24-hours reported 63,509 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall coronavirus tally in the country past 72-lakh mark. The total number of coronavirus cases in India now stood at 72,39,390, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

The daily deaths due to the deadly pathogen in the country is also witnessing dip as 730 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24-hours. The latest spike in deaths took the death toll in the country to 1,10,586 deaths.

Of the total 72,39,390 cases in the country, 8,26,876 are active cases, while 63,01,928 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

Posted By: Talib Khan