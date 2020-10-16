Coronavirus India News: 63,371 cases, 895 deaths in a day take India's COVID-19 tally to 73.70 lakh; death toll at 1.12 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the downtrend, India during the last 24 hours reported a spike of 63,371 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to near 74 lakh, while 895 more people have succumbed to deadly pathogen during the same span of time, Union Health Ministry's data showed on Friday.
According to the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 73,70,469 people have been afflicted with coronavirus so far in the country, while the latest spike in fatalities took the death toll to 1,12,161. The recoveries in the country are also inching closer to 65-lakh mark, pushing the recovery rate to 87.56 per cent.
For eight days in a row, the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 9 lakh. Of the total 73,70,469 cases in the country, 8,04,528 are active cases, while 64,53,780 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|190
|5
|3817
|21
|55
|Andhra Pradesh
|40047
|1622
|725099
|5622
|6357
|38
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3052
|7
|9889
|195
|30
|1
|Assam
|28804
|503
|169335
|1263
|843
|9
|Bihar
|11038
|282
|189186
|806
|972
|5
|Chandigarh
|1044
|41
|12232
|113
|201
|2
|Chhattisgarh
|28187
|378
|123943
|2395
|1385
|46
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|71
|8
|3099
|9
|2
|Delhi
|22605
|702
|292502
|2755
|5924
|26
|Goa
|4084
|104
|35161
|430
|525
|6
|Gujarat
|14782
|155
|137733
|1329
|3606
|11
|Haryana
|10364
|177
|134719
|1013
|1623
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|2654
|134
|15389
|156
|260
|5
|Jammu and Kashmir
|9058
|681
|75641
|1323
|1358
|6
|Jharkhand
|6892
|299
|87240
|873
|820
|9
|Karnataka
|113557
|449
|620008
|8841
|10283
|85
|Kerala
|94609
|684
|222231
|7082
|1089
|23
|Ladakh
|1018
|39
|4310
|49
|65
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|14157
|275
|139717
|1559
|2710
|24
|Maharashtra
|192936
|3825
|1330483
|13714
|41196
|337
|Manipur
|3193
|126
|11081
|166
|104
|1
|Meghalaya
|2445
|106
|5646
|64
|73
|3
|Mizoram
|108
|4
|2121
|13
|0
|Nagaland
|1453
|25
|6017
|101
|22
|Odisha
|22387
|329
|238535
|2772
|1089
|27
|Puducherry
|4551
|26
|27365
|213
|570
|2
|Punjab
|7090
|670
|115186
|1111
|3954
|29
|Rajasthan
|21587
|124
|143984
|2149
|1708
|14
|Sikkim
|312
|13
|3129
|54
|59
|Tamil Nadu
|41872
|694
|622458
|5055
|10472
|49
|Telangana
|23315
|112
|194653
|1435
|1256
|7
|Tripura
|3105
|213
|25765
|371
|323
|4
|Uttarakhand
|5682
|463
|49997
|868
|814
|18
|Uttar Pradesh
|36295
|603
|404545
|3239
|6543
|36
|West Bengal
|31984
|479
|271563
|3179
|5870
|62
|Total#
|804528
|7862
|6453779
|70338
|112161
|895
"India continues to have one of the lowest COVID-19 deaths per million population globally, currently pegged at 80. Some states/UTs are performing better and reporting much lower deaths/million population than the national average," the ministry said.
Meanwhile, according to the ICMR, a total of 9,22,54,927 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country so far. Of which 10,28,622 samples were tested yesterday.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
