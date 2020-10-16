Coronavirus India News: Of the total 73,70,469 cases in the country, 8,04,528 are active cases, while 64,53,780 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the downtrend, India during the last 24 hours reported a spike of 63,371 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to near 74 lakh, while 895 more people have succumbed to deadly pathogen during the same span of time, Union Health Ministry's data showed on Friday.

According to the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 73,70,469 people have been afflicted with coronavirus so far in the country, while the latest spike in fatalities took the death toll to 1,12,161. The recoveries in the country are also inching closer to 65-lakh mark, pushing the recovery rate to 87.56 per cent.

For eight days in a row, the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 9 lakh. Of the total 73,70,469 cases in the country, 8,04,528 are active cases, while 64,53,780 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 190 5 3817 21 55 Andhra Pradesh 40047 1622 725099 5622 6357 38 Arunachal Pradesh 3052 7 9889 195 30 1 Assam 28804 503 169335 1263 843 9 Bihar 11038 282 189186 806 972 5 Chandigarh 1044 41 12232 113 201 2 Chhattisgarh 28187 378 123943 2395 1385 46 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 71 8 3099 9 2 Delhi 22605 702 292502 2755 5924 26 Goa 4084 104 35161 430 525 6 Gujarat 14782 155 137733 1329 3606 11 Haryana 10364 177 134719 1013 1623 9 Himachal Pradesh 2654 134 15389 156 260 5 Jammu and Kashmir 9058 681 75641 1323 1358 6 Jharkhand 6892 299 87240 873 820 9 Karnataka 113557 449 620008 8841 10283 85 Kerala 94609 684 222231 7082 1089 23 Ladakh 1018 39 4310 49 65 1 Madhya Pradesh 14157 275 139717 1559 2710 24 Maharashtra 192936 3825 1330483 13714 41196 337 Manipur 3193 126 11081 166 104 1 Meghalaya 2445 106 5646 64 73 3 Mizoram 108 4 2121 13 0 Nagaland 1453 25 6017 101 22 Odisha 22387 329 238535 2772 1089 27 Puducherry 4551 26 27365 213 570 2 Punjab 7090 670 115186 1111 3954 29 Rajasthan 21587 124 143984 2149 1708 14 Sikkim 312 13 3129 54 59 Tamil Nadu 41872 694 622458 5055 10472 49 Telangana 23315 112 194653 1435 1256 7 Tripura 3105 213 25765 371 323 4 Uttarakhand 5682 463 49997 868 814 18 Uttar Pradesh 36295 603 404545 3239 6543 36 West Bengal 31984 479 271563 3179 5870 62 Total# 804528 7862 6453779 70338 112161 895

"India continues to have one of the lowest COVID-19 deaths per million population globally, currently pegged at 80. Some states/UTs are performing better and reporting much lower deaths/million population than the national average," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, according to the ICMR, a total of 9,22,54,927 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country so far. Of which 10,28,622 samples were tested yesterday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

