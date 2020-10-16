New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the downtrend, India during the last 24 hours reported a spike of 63,371 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to near 74 lakh, while 895 more people have succumbed to deadly pathogen during the same span of time, Union Health Ministry's data showed on Friday. 

According to the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 73,70,469 people have been afflicted with coronavirus so far in the country, while the latest spike in fatalities took the death toll to 1,12,161. The recoveries in the country are also inching closer to 65-lakh mark, pushing the recovery rate to 87.56 per cent.

For eight days in a row, the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 9 lakh. Of the total 73,70,469 cases in the country, 8,04,528 are active cases, while 64,53,780 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

Check state-wise list here: 

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 190 3817 21  55  
Andhra Pradesh 40047 1622  725099 5622  6357 38 
Arunachal Pradesh 3052 9889 195  30
Assam 28804 503  169335 1263  843
Bihar 11038 282  189186 806  972
Chandigarh 1044 41  12232 113  201
Chhattisgarh 28187 378  123943 2395  1385 46 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 71 3099 2  
Delhi 22605 702  292502 2755  5924 26 
Goa 4084 104  35161 430  525
Gujarat 14782 155  137733 1329  3606 11 
Haryana 10364 177  134719 1013  1623
Himachal Pradesh 2654 134  15389 156  260
Jammu and Kashmir 9058 681  75641 1323  1358
Jharkhand 6892 299  87240 873  820
Karnataka 113557 449  620008 8841  10283 85 
Kerala 94609 684  222231 7082  1089 23 
Ladakh 1018 39  4310 49  65
Madhya Pradesh 14157 275  139717 1559  2710 24 
Maharashtra 192936 3825  1330483 13714  41196 337 
Manipur 3193 126  11081 166  104
Meghalaya 2445 106  5646 64  73
Mizoram 108 2121 13  0  
Nagaland 1453 25  6017 101  22  
Odisha 22387 329  238535 2772  1089 27 
Puducherry 4551 26  27365 213  570
Punjab 7090 670  115186 1111  3954 29 
Rajasthan 21587 124  143984 2149  1708 14 
Sikkim 312 13  3129 54  59  
Tamil Nadu 41872 694  622458 5055  10472 49 
Telangana 23315 112  194653 1435  1256
Tripura 3105 213  25765 371  323
Uttarakhand 5682 463  49997 868  814 18 
Uttar Pradesh 36295 603  404545 3239  6543 36 
West Bengal 31984 479  271563 3179  5870 62 
Total# 804528 7862  6453779 70338  112161 895 

"India continues to have one of the lowest COVID-19 deaths per million population globally, currently pegged at 80. Some states/UTs are performing better and reporting much lower deaths/million population than the national average," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, according to the ICMR, a total of 9,22,54,927 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country so far. Of which 10,28,622 samples were tested yesterday. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

