The number of active cases stood at 5,05,265, down 4408 from the previous day, while the total cured cases surged to 79,59,406 with 42,033 new discharges in the past 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India recorded 38,074 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to over 85.9 lakh in the world's second-most infected country. A total of 448 people succumbed to the infection in the same time, taking the death toll to 1,27,059. This is the time consecutive day that the daily remained below 50,000, at a time when several European nations have seen renewed waves of coronavirus.

With 100,488 active cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-hit, followed by Kerala and Delhi with 79,528 and 39,795 active cases respectively. The national capital reported 70 fatalities on Monday, taking the death toll to 7,060.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry said that Delhi has overtaken Maharashtra and Kerala by recording 7,745 cases in a single day to become the largest contributor towards the daily Covid-19 tally of the country. For several days, Delhi has been recording a record rise in the number of coronavirus reported in a span of 24 hours and is witnessing a third wave of the outbreak.

State health minister Satyendar Jain while had told news agency ANI: “Covid-19 cases are at peak now & experts say it can last for 4-5 days. Delhi’s overall death ratio is 1.59%. Many people aren’t wearing masks. Most cases are from working class. We’ve increased 110 ICU beds in govt hospitals.”

The COVID-19 tally in India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. India's coronavirus tally is behind only United States, which has reported over 1 crore cases so far.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja