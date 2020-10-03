New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Crossing another grim milestone, India's death toll due to the deadly coronavirus on Saturday crossed the 1-lakh mark to reach 1,00,842 after 1,069 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in the country crossed 64-lakh mark to reach 64,73,545 after 79,476 new cases were reported from across the country in the same span of time. 

Of the total 64,73,545 cases, 9,44,996 are active cases in the country, while 54,27,707 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. Meanwhile, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 7,78,50,403 samples have been tested so far for the COVID-19 up to October 2. Of these, 11,32,675 samples were tested yesterday. 

While the recovery rate stands at a high of 83.84 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.56 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

However, what comes a sign of relief is that the recoveries surged to over 54-lakh mark to reach 54,27,707 on Saturday, as per the latest data by the Union Health Ministry. 

India is in the number one position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world.

India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil. 

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 14,16,513 cases, including 37,480 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths in the country:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 174 3631 53  
Andhra Pradesh 56897 961  643993 7485  5900 31 
Arunachal Pradesh 3019 64  7183 134  18
Assam 34128 35  148963 1441  721 10 
Bihar 12077 172449 1401  910
Chandigarh 1881 10162 153  169
Chhattisgarh 29693 775  88095 3396  1002 16 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 100 13  2959 20  2  
Delhi 26450 288  253784 3171  5438 37 
Goa 5009 32  29004 479  442
Gujarat 16735 45  119683 1250  3475 15 
Haryana 13247 225  116716 1678  1425 23 
Himachal Pradesh 3256 160  11996 388  202
Jammu and Kashmir 16089 324  59952 1400  1212 14 
Jharkhand 11243 239  73428 967  729
Karnataka 112005 1574  499506 7094  9119 125 
Kerala 77564 5146  135144 4092  791 20 
Ladakh 1094 27  3274 42  61  
Madhya Pradesh 20124 349  109611 2332  2372 36 
Maharashtra 261313 1873  1117720 13294  37480 424 
Manipur 2336 66  8992 351  69
Meghalaya 1755 4226 225  52
Mizoram 344 16  1759 38  0  
Nagaland 1090 5211 67  17  
Odisha 31331 464  194128 4048  875 16 
Puducherry 5054 60  22948 443  532
Punjab 14935 828  97777 1840  3501 50 
Rajasthan 20942 135  117238 2060  1516 16 
Sikkim 642 2409 34  41
Tamil Nadu 46294 75  552938 5603  9653 67 
Telangana 28328 292  167846 2002  1153
Tripura 5366 114  20897 301  289
Uttarakhand 8504 40  40419 340  636 11 
Uttar Pradesh 49112 1266  351966 5107  5917 53 
West Bengal 26865 313  231699 2944  5070 53 
Total# 944996 2779  5427706 75628  100842 1069 


Posted By: Talib Khan