Coronavirus India News: 1,069 fatalities in a day take India's COVID-19 death toll past 1-lakh mark; caseload over 64 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Crossing another grim milestone, India's death toll due to the deadly coronavirus on Saturday crossed the 1-lakh mark to reach 1,00,842 after 1,069 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in the country crossed 64-lakh mark to reach 64,73,545 after 79,476 new cases were reported from across the country in the same span of time.
Of the total 64,73,545 cases, 9,44,996 are active cases in the country, while 54,27,707 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. Meanwhile, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 7,78,50,403 samples have been tested so far for the COVID-19 up to October 2. Of these, 11,32,675 samples were tested yesterday.
While the recovery rate stands at a high of 83.84 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.56 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
However, what comes a sign of relief is that the recoveries surged to over 54-lakh mark to reach 54,27,707 on Saturday, as per the latest data by the Union Health Ministry.
India is in the number one position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world.
India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 14,16,513 cases, including 37,480 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.
Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths in the country:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|174
|2
|3631
|8
|53
|Andhra Pradesh
|56897
|961
|643993
|7485
|5900
|31
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3019
|64
|7183
|134
|18
|2
|Assam
|34128
|35
|148963
|1441
|721
|10
|Bihar
|12077
|9
|172449
|1401
|910
|6
|Chandigarh
|1881
|3
|10162
|153
|169
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|29693
|775
|88095
|3396
|1002
|16
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|100
|13
|2959
|20
|2
|Delhi
|26450
|288
|253784
|3171
|5438
|37
|Goa
|5009
|32
|29004
|479
|442
|2
|Gujarat
|16735
|45
|119683
|1250
|3475
|15
|Haryana
|13247
|225
|116716
|1678
|1425
|23
|Himachal Pradesh
|3256
|160
|11996
|388
|202
|7
|Jammu and Kashmir
|16089
|324
|59952
|1400
|1212
|14
|Jharkhand
|11243
|239
|73428
|967
|729
|8
|Karnataka
|112005
|1574
|499506
|7094
|9119
|125
|Kerala
|77564
|5146
|135144
|4092
|791
|20
|Ladakh
|1094
|27
|3274
|42
|61
|Madhya Pradesh
|20124
|349
|109611
|2332
|2372
|36
|Maharashtra
|261313
|1873
|1117720
|13294
|37480
|424
|Manipur
|2336
|66
|8992
|351
|69
|1
|Meghalaya
|1755
|5
|4226
|225
|52
|1
|Mizoram
|344
|16
|1759
|38
|0
|Nagaland
|1090
|7
|5211
|67
|17
|Odisha
|31331
|464
|194128
|4048
|875
|16
|Puducherry
|5054
|60
|22948
|443
|532
|7
|Punjab
|14935
|828
|97777
|1840
|3501
|50
|Rajasthan
|20942
|135
|117238
|2060
|1516
|16
|Sikkim
|642
|6
|2409
|34
|41
|2
|Tamil Nadu
|46294
|75
|552938
|5603
|9653
|67
|Telangana
|28328
|292
|167846
|2002
|1153
|8
|Tripura
|5366
|114
|20897
|301
|289
|3
|Uttarakhand
|8504
|40
|40419
|340
|636
|11
|Uttar Pradesh
|49112
|1266
|351966
|5107
|5917
|53
|West Bengal
|26865
|313
|231699
|2944
|5070
|53
|Total#
|944996
|2779
|5427706
|75628
|100842
|1069
Posted By: Talib Khan