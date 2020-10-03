Coronavirus India News: Of the total 64,73,545 cases, 9,44,996 are active cases in the country, while 54,27,707 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Crossing another grim milestone, India's death toll due to the deadly coronavirus on Saturday crossed the 1-lakh mark to reach 1,00,842 after 1,069 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in the country crossed 64-lakh mark to reach 64,73,545 after 79,476 new cases were reported from across the country in the same span of time.

Of the total 64,73,545 cases, 9,44,996 are active cases in the country, while 54,27,707 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. Meanwhile, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 7,78,50,403 samples have been tested so far for the COVID-19 up to October 2. Of these, 11,32,675 samples were tested yesterday.

While the recovery rate stands at a high of 83.84 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.56 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

However, what comes a sign of relief is that the recoveries surged to over 54-lakh mark to reach 54,27,707 on Saturday, as per the latest data by the Union Health Ministry.

India is in the number one position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world.

India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 14,16,513 cases, including 37,480 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths in the country:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 174 2 3631 8 53 Andhra Pradesh 56897 961 643993 7485 5900 31 Arunachal Pradesh 3019 64 7183 134 18 2 Assam 34128 35 148963 1441 721 10 Bihar 12077 9 172449 1401 910 6 Chandigarh 1881 3 10162 153 169 5 Chhattisgarh 29693 775 88095 3396 1002 16 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 100 13 2959 20 2 Delhi 26450 288 253784 3171 5438 37 Goa 5009 32 29004 479 442 2 Gujarat 16735 45 119683 1250 3475 15 Haryana 13247 225 116716 1678 1425 23 Himachal Pradesh 3256 160 11996 388 202 7 Jammu and Kashmir 16089 324 59952 1400 1212 14 Jharkhand 11243 239 73428 967 729 8 Karnataka 112005 1574 499506 7094 9119 125 Kerala 77564 5146 135144 4092 791 20 Ladakh 1094 27 3274 42 61 Madhya Pradesh 20124 349 109611 2332 2372 36 Maharashtra 261313 1873 1117720 13294 37480 424 Manipur 2336 66 8992 351 69 1 Meghalaya 1755 5 4226 225 52 1 Mizoram 344 16 1759 38 0 Nagaland 1090 7 5211 67 17 Odisha 31331 464 194128 4048 875 16 Puducherry 5054 60 22948 443 532 7 Punjab 14935 828 97777 1840 3501 50 Rajasthan 20942 135 117238 2060 1516 16 Sikkim 642 6 2409 34 41 2 Tamil Nadu 46294 75 552938 5603 9653 67 Telangana 28328 292 167846 2002 1153 8 Tripura 5366 114 20897 301 289 3 Uttarakhand 8504 40 40419 340 636 11 Uttar Pradesh 49112 1266 351966 5107 5917 53 West Bengal 26865 313 231699 2944 5070 53 Total# 944996 2779 5427706 75628 100842 1069





Posted By: Talib Khan