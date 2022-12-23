Coronavirus News Live: Mansukh Mandaviya To Hold COVID Review Meet With State Health Ministers Today

-
09:47 AM
Telangana COVID news
There is no need to worry about COVID-19, but there is a need to be alert. Everyone is advised to observe personal hygiene and those who have not taken the covid vaccine should take it immediately and take a booster dose: Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao
-
08:30 AM
India needs to go back to COVID basics, says Indian Medical Association doctor
Amid fresh global surge in COVID-19 cases, a public health expert from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), on Thursday, assured that the lockdown situation wouldn't arrive. Dr Anil Goyal from the Indian Medical Association said, "India needs to go back to COVID basics - testing, treating, tracing".
He further assured, "There won't be a lockdown situation in the country" and added, "since 95% of the people here are vaccinated". Speaking about the immune system of people, he further stated, "The immunity system of Indians is stronger than that of the Chinese."
-
08:29 AM
Karnataka to conduct Covid test of those with influenza-like illness
In view of the increase in coronavirus cases in several countries amid arrival of the new variant, the Karnataka government has decided to conduct mandatory Covid test of those with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), state Health Minister K. Sudhakar said.
Speaking to reporters, after a meeting on Covid management, Minister Sudhakar said, "In view of the increase in Covid cases in several countries including China, a high-level meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with technical advisory committee and senior officials to discuss about prevention and mitigation of infection in the state."
-
08:27 AM
China reports zero new COVID deaths for Dec 22, same as a day earlier
China reported no new COVID-19 deaths for Dec. 22, compared with zero the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Friday. The country reported 3,761 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Dec. 22 , compared with 3,030 a day earlier. Excluding imported infections, China reported 3,696 new local cases, up from 2,966 a day earlier.
-
08:26 AM
UP govt to make new policy for Covid management: CM Yogi
The Uttar Pradesh government will formulate a fresh policy for the prevention and management of Covid-19 in consultation with the state-level health advisory committee, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.
"With no fresh Covid cases in the state in the last 24 hours and the situation well under control, the changing trend of Covid should be closely monitored. Medical Education and Health Department should do preparations with better coordination. The new policy will be decided in consultation with the state-level health advisory committee."
-
08:25 AM
PM Modi cautions against complacency in fight against COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to assess the COVID-19 situation in the country and cautioned against complacency while laying stress on testing and strengthening the surveillance measures, specially at international airports. He emphasised COVID-appropriate behaviour at all times, especially in view of the upcoming festive season, including wearing masks in crowded public places.
-
08:24 AM
MEA says keeping an eye on Covid situation in China
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India is keeping an eye on the Covid situation in China. "We are keeping an eye on the Covid situation in China. We have always helped other countries as the pharmacy of the world," said MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during a weekly press briefing.
-
08:22 AM
Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meet with state health ministers today
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with State health ministers on the Covid-19 situation and preparedness at 3 pm today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the status and preparedness of public health response to COVID-19 and emphasised the need for strengthened surveillance with a focus on genome sequencing and increased testing.
-
08:22 AM
Tripura COVID News
We are prepared for COVID-19 but must follow the old advisory. Oxygen, PPE kits and ventilators are available in the hospital. People know what is to be done. Instructions have also been given to the health department for the same: Tripura CM Manik Saha
Coronavirus News Live: Mansukh Mandaviya To Hold COVID Review Meet With State Health Ministers Today
23 December 2022