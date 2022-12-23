Coronavirus News Live: Mansukh Mandaviya To Hold COVID Review Meet With State Health Ministers Today

08:30 AM

India needs to go back to COVID basics, says Indian Medical Association doctor

Amid fresh global surge in COVID-19 cases, a public health expert from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), on Thursday, assured that the lockdown situation wouldn't arrive. Dr Anil Goyal from the Indian Medical Association said, "India needs to go back to COVID basics - testing, treating, tracing".

He further assured, "There won't be a lockdown situation in the country" and added, "since 95% of the people here are vaccinated". Speaking about the immune system of people, he further stated, "The immunity system of Indians is stronger than that of the Chinese."