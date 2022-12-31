LIVE BLOG

Coronavirus News Live: Negative Covid Report Mandatory For Flyers From China, 5 Others From Jan 1

Talibuddin Khan
Sat, 31 Dec 2022 09:02 AM IST
Coronavirus News Live: Negative Covid Report Mandatory For Flyers From China, 5 Others From Jan 1

Coronavirus In India News Live Updates: As the concerns over the global resurgence of Covid-19, especially in China, India earlier this week announced that flyers coming from China and 5 other nations, including Japan, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea and Thailand will have to provide a negative Covid-19 test report before departing to India. A pre-departure RT-PCR negative test report will be mandatory for passengers from January 1, 2023. The Civil Ministry stated in communication that airlines are directed to modify their check-in functionalities to incorporate the changes and issue boarding passes only to those international passengers travelling from the six countries who have submitted self-declaration forms on the 'Air Suvidha' portal.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.