Coronavirus News Live: Negative Covid Report Mandatory For Flyers From China, 5 Others From Jan 1

Coronavirus In India News Live Updates: As the concerns over the global resurgence of Covid-19, especially in China, India earlier this week announced that flyers coming from China and 5 other nations, including Japan, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea and Thailand will have to provide a negative Covid-19 test report before departing to India. A pre-departure RT-PCR negative test report will be mandatory for passengers from January 1, 2023. The Civil Ministry stated in communication that airlines are directed to modify their check-in functionalities to incorporate the changes and issue boarding passes only to those international passengers travelling from the six countries who have submitted self-declaration forms on the 'Air Suvidha' portal.