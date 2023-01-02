Coronavirus In India LIVE News: India Logs 265 Cases, Random Testing Continues On Airports Amid Global Covid Upsurge

-
10:33 AM
Follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour: Health Min
The Ministry of Health shares an awareness message asking people to continue following the Covid appropriate behaviour.
#Unite2FightCorona#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/rKg8V4xafn— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) January 2, 2023
10:01 AM
People In Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan Return To Regular Activity
Some people in China's key cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Wuhan braved the cold and a spike in COVID-19 infections to return to regular activity on Monday, confident of a boost to the economy as more recover from infections. Among those who gathered to sled or ice skate on a frozen lake in the capital's Shichahai Lake Park were some upbeat about the opening-up, after China dropped stringent "zero-COVID" measures on Dec. 7 to adopt a strategy of living with the virus. - Reuters
10:25 AM
People In China Return To Regular Activity After Covid-19 Infections
Some people in China's key cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Wuhan faced the cold and a spike in COVID-19 infections to return to regular activity on Monday, confident of a boost to the economy as more recover from infections.
09:36 AM
Several Nations Impose Curbs On Travellers From China
As Covid-19 cases in China explode, authorities across the globe have been imposing curbs on travellers from the country. They have cited a lack of information from China on variants and are concerned about a wave of infections. Latest to join the nations imposing restrictions are Canada, Australia and Morocco. India, the UK, Italy, France, South Korea, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Spain, and Malaysia had already issued strict guidelines.
09:10 AM
China Reports 1 Death On Jan 1
China reported one COVID-19 death in the mainland on January 1, compared with one death a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday. With this, the death toll in the country was raised to 5,250.
Coronavirus In India LIVE News: India Logs 265 Cases, Random Testing Continues On Airports Amid Global Covid Upsurge
02 January 2023