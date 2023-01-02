Coronavirus In India LIVE News: India Logs 265 Cases, Random Testing Continues On Airports Amid Global Covid Upsurge

Coronavirus News Today Live Updates: Amid the concerns over the global rise in Covid-19 cases, especially in China, India has made negative covid-19 RT-PCR test reports compulsory for travellers from six countries including China, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea and Thailand. A pre-departure RT-PCR negative test report was mandatory for passengers from January 1, 2023. India on Sunday reported 265 new coronavirus cases and 3 deaths. With this, new cases show a slight upward trend but the government has brought in some restrictions and new guidelines for passengers coming from foreign countries. Face masks and random sample testing have been made mandatory at airports in some states including Karnataka.