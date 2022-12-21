Coronavirus In India: 131 Cases Reported In A Day, Active Caseload Decline; Govt To Hold COVID Review Meet

IN VIEW of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, the USA, Korea, Brazil and China, Union Health Minister of India Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday will review the covid situation in the country. He is expected to hold the review meeting with senior officials at 11 am.

The Centre has also asked all states to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive cases to track the new variants. "In view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, the United States of America, the Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network," the Health Ministry said in a letter to all states and UTs.

India reported 131 fresh Covid cases, with this the total tally climbed to 4,46,76,330, the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs informed on Wednesday. India's active caseload currently stands at 34,08 which accounts for 0.01 per cent of the total cases.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.80 per cent. The cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) was recorded at 4,41,42,242 so far. The death in the country reached 5,30,680.

As the covid cases surged in China, Beijing on Wednesday issued a statement claiming that no deaths had been reported in the nation in the previous 24 hours. This statement came as China changed its criteria to record virus-related deaths to mean most are no longer counted.

Following the relaxation of COVID-related restraints in China last month, there has allegedly been an unexpected increase in new COVID cases there. Amid concerns over the potential toll and knock-on effects on the world economy after the surprise ditching of China's tough virus policies, a respiratory expert said Beijing will face a surge in severe COVID-19 cases over the next two weeks.