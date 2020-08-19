The DMRC has suffered a loss of nearly Rs 1,300 crore since the closure of services on March 22 due to the COVID-19 situation

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Facing unprecedented financial loss due to the non-operation of metro services due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday has decided to slash the perks and allowance of its employees by 50 per cent with effect from August.

In an internal order issued to its employees, the DMRC said that the step has been taken "in view of the extreme adverse financial condition due to non-operation of metro services".

"It has been decided, that the perks and allowances shall be reduced by 50 per cent w.e.f. (with effect from) the month of August 2020, till further orders," the order said adding, "Accordingly, starting with the salary for the month of August 2020, perks and allowances shall now be payable at 15.75 per cent of the basic pay."

The order further stated that “all the sanctions of fresh advances, house building advance, multipurpose advance, laptop advance, festival advance and others are to be kept on hold till further orders”.

"However, advances already sanctioned, shall continue to be disbursed, as and when a demand is received. Advances sought for medical treatment, TA (travel allowance) and DA (dearness allowance) and Composite Transfer Grant (CTG), will continue to be granted to facilitate the employees," the order added.

The DMRC has about 14,500 employees, sources said, adding that revenue from non-ticketing sources was also drying up due to closure of services.

The Centre had recently asked the DMRC to approach the Delhi government for financial assistance for the repayment of the soft loan it had taken from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for various projects. The DMRC had received a total loan of Rs 35,198 crore from the JICA.

"We have received such a communication from the ministry recently. The same is being examined and processed," DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal had said on August 6 as reported by news agency PTI.

The loan was given to Delhi Metro at a concessional rate of interest varying from 1.2-2.3 per cent and was repayable in 30 years with a moratorium of 10 years. Till now, DMRC has repaid Rs 3,337 crore to JICA and the balance liability was of Rs 31,861 crore.

