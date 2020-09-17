The death toll in the state also climbed up to over 1,000 deaths and reached 1,005 after nine new fatalities were recorded in the state during the last 24 hours.

Hyderabad | Jagran News Desk: The southern state of Telangana, during the last 24 hours recorded 2,159 new cases of the deadly coronavirus cases taking the state’s total caseload to 1,65,003.

The death toll in the state also climbed up to over 1,000 deaths and reached 1,005 after nine new fatalities were recorded in the state during the last 24 hours.

Of the 2,159 cases recorded on Wednesday, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 318. While Rangareddy district in the state recorded 176 new cases, Nalgonda reported 141 new cases.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,33,555 while 30,443 were under treatment. As many as 53,094 samples were tested on September 16 of which 2,159 testes positive for the deadly pathogen.

Meanwhile, the samples tested per million population was 62,740, in the state and the case fatality rate in the state was 0.60 per cent, while it was 1.62 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 80.94 per cent, while it was 78.59 per cent in the country. The number of individuals in-home/institutional isolation was 23,674.

The number of containment zones in the state’s Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) stood at 82 with most, 19, hotspots identified in Khairthabad, followed by Serilingampally which has 15 COVID-19 hotspots. Secunderabad and Charminar areas have 12 COVID-19 hotspots each.

The rest of Telangana has 2,196 containment zones, with the most number of hotspots, 374, identified in Rangareddy district, followed by Jagtial which has 245 containment zones. While Nirmal district has 220 containment zones, while Rajanna Sircilla district has 217 containment zones.

Posted By: Talib Khan