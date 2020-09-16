During the last five days, over 2.80 lakh people have been tested in the national capital, of which over 20,000 people have been tested positive for the deadly pathogen.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in Delhi have been on a rise again after dropping to less than 1,000 cases per day last month. Logging its one of highest single-day spikes of COVID-19 cases, the national capital during the last 24 hours registered 4,263 fresh cases taking it’s overall caseload to over 2.25 lakh. Since August 18, cases again have been coming in four-figure count in the city.

The death toll in the city also rose up to nearly 5,000 after 36 new fatalities during last 24-hours take the death toll to 4,806. Three of these 36 deaths are from the previous day. The active cases tally on Tuesday rose to 29,787 from 28,641 on the previous day.

Subsequently, the number of containment zones in Delhi have also increased with the authorities giving more emphasis on COVID-19 cluster areas. At present, there 1,245 containment zones in Delhi, while 1,186 have de-contained.

Check the district-wise list of containment zones here:

North Delhi: 117

New Delhi: 85

North West: 106

South West: 282

West Delhi: 186

South East: 73

South Delhi: 102

Shahdara: 61

East Delhi: 81

North East: 42

Central Delhi: 110

Total: 1245

Meanwhile, a seroprevalence survey conducted in the first week of August in Delhi has found that 79 of the 257 people, who recovered from COVID-19 and were part of the exercise, did not have antibodies against the virus.

About 15,000 representative samples were taken in the August 1-7 survey from 11 districts and tested for antibodies (IgG) against the virus.

Blood samples of 257 people who had tested COVID-19 positive earlier and then recovered, were also taken during the survey to test if they had antibodies. 79 of these people did not have the antibodies against the virus, according to its report of the August serological survey.

Posted By: Talib Khan