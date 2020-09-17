Chennai has reported some encouraging statistics in the pst few days, recording less than 1000 cases at a time when the country is reporting over 90,000 cases every day.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Chennai on Wednesday reported 983 coronavirus cases, bringing the city’s tally to over 1.5 lakh — the highest in Tamil Nadu. The city has reported some encouraging statistics in the past few days, recording less than 1000 cases at a time when the country is reporting over 90,000 cases every day.

At present Chennai has only seven containment zones, according to the data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation on September 15. An area remains in containment for fourteen days after no case is detected there. Here is a complete list of these zones:



11, Kannappasamy Nagar 22nd Street (04.09.2020)

10 Venkateshwara Nagar 5th St (06.09.2020)

9/13 Iyyappan Nagar 3rd Cross St (05.09.2020)

20 32 PRH Road (03.09.2020)

Vasudevan Garden 3rd Street (31.08.2020)

Voc Street (31.08.2020)

Elumalai Nagar (31.08.2020)

The number of coronavirus cases have not increased in the city after the pandemic-enforced restrictions were eased. However, with as many as 1.5 lakh cases in total, Chennai remains one of the worst affected cities across the country.

Registering a record single-day spike of 97,894 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday crossed the grim milestone of 51 lakh coronavirus cases.

Subsequently, the death toll in the country also crossed the 83,000-mark and reached 83,198 after 1,132 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The active caseload in the country also crossed the million-mark.

Of the total 51,18,254 cases, 10,09,976 are active cases while 40,25,080 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.





