"All offices and shops except those selling essential items will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19", State Health Minister Anil Vij said today as reported by news agency ANI.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana government on Friday announced that all shops and offices in the state will remain closed on weekends, in wake of the coronavirus cases in the state. However, the government has said that the shops selling essential items will remain exempted and can open on Saturdays and Sundays.

"All offices and shops except those selling essential items will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19", State Health Minister Anil Vij said today as reported by news agency ANI.

Although the state government has put weekend restrictions on commercial offices and shops, curtailment on the movement of people and vehicles are not likely to be imposed.

The state of Haryana has so far logged nearly 51,000 cases of coronavirus, while 578 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the state. Of the total, around 7,500 are active cases in the state, while over 42,000 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals in Haryana.

The restrictions in Haryana are announced a day after Punjab announced daily night curfews and weekend lockdown in all 167 cities and towns in the state, starting from today, till August 31 as part of a strict response to the worrying surge in coronavirus cases.

The restrictions include restrictions on public and private transport, a ban on public gatherings (except for weddings and funerals) and closing of 50 per cent of shops, in the five worst-affected districts, selling non-essential goods.

India on Friday crossed the grim milestone of 29 lakh cases of coronavirus after nearly 69,000 cases were reported from across the country during the last 24-hours. Nealy 55,000 people have succumbed to the deadly infection in the country so far. Even as the number of cases continues to rise in the country, around 21 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country India is the third worst-hit nation after the United States of America and Brazil.

Posted By: Talib Khan