New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus has been raging across the country with daily COVID-19 infections creating global records every day. India, during the last 24 hours, recorded a massive total of over 3.32 lakh new infections, while over 2,700 people succumbed to the deadly infection in the same span of time. As per the researchers and experts, the coronavirus primarily spreads through the droplets of saliva or the droplets from the nose or mouth when infected sneezes or coughs and enters the body through the nose, mouth or ears. Recent researches on the deadly virus have also indicated that the coronavirus might have developed into an airborne disease and can be spread through fine infected particles that remain suspended in the air in closed air-conditioned environments where ventilation is negligible. People infected with the virus often have some queries in their mind while many questions were also asked by the COVID survivors. So, to clear those queries, here are the answers to some of the most frequently asked questions by COVID patients and survivors.

What should I do if my symptoms persist even after 14 days?

The time taken to recover from the virus is different from person to person. If you continue to show COVID symptoms after the prescribed quarantine period, then you should consult your doctor for further treatment.

When should I come out of isolation?

You can resume contact with other persons i) when you have had three days without fever. ii) After at least 17 days of since you witnessed COVID symptoms first. iii) Your symptoms are improving and regained energy levels.

Should getting tested again after completing the quarantine period compulsory?

Yes. To confirm whether your body has recovered completely or not you should get tested. However, you can skip a test only if you have completed your quarantine period and has been released from isolation and your symptoms are improving.

Can I get COVID-19 again after contracting the virus once?

For those who have recovered from the virus, chances are very less in the first three months to get infected again as our body develops antibodies to fight the virus. However, if the antibodies reduce in the body, there might be a chance that you can get infected again.

Can asymptomatic patients transfer the virus to others?

Yes. Infected people, whether asymptomatic or symptomatic, can transmit the virus. This is the reason why the government is focusing on testing, tracing and isolating since the pandemic has started.

Can I get COVID-19 without getting in contact with an infected person?

Yes. Recent studies have suggested that the virus is airborne and can spread through the tiny particles that remain suspended in the air for long in closed spaces without proper ventilation.

What is the safe and suitable temperature to maintain for air-conditioners?

A temperature between 24-30 degrees Celsius should be maintained while operating ACs at home. While a relative humidity level of 40 per cent to 70 per cent is considered to be the most suitable as it decreases problems from pathogens. Recirculation of cool air by room air conditioners must be accompanied by outdoor air intake through slightly open windows and exhaust by natural exfiltration.

Can I use room coolers instead of ACs?

Yes, you can as evaporative coolers must draw air from outside to ensure good ventilation. Evaporative cooler tanks must be kept clean and disinfected and the water drained and refilled frequently and the windows of the house must be kept open to release humid air.



(Disclaimer: The following suggestions are sourced by the research papers published by the Union Health Ministry, WHO and US Centre for Disease Control)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan