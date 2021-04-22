Coronavirus Fact Check: Social media is riding high in giving free advice regarding the cure of the deadly virus. And one such advice is eating raw onions with rock salt can cure COVID-19. Scroll down to know the truth

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ever since the second wave of coronavirus has hit India, the country has fallen into a grave crisis as every day, more than 2 lakh cases are being reported. This has sent all the governing authorities into a panic mode, and they are trying their level best to curb the outspread of the virus by imposing stringent restrictions. Amid all this, social media is riding high in giving free advice regarding the cure of the deadly virus. And one such piece of advice that is going viral is, 'eating raw onions with rock salt can cure COVID-19 in just 15 minutes.

Yes, you read that right! The viral news is badly impacting the minds of people, and they have actually believed it. However, when our fact check team Vishvas News investigated, it turned out to be fake.

As per a report in Vishvas News, they did detailed research on the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's and Worl Health Organisation but didn't find any information on whether the viral news is true or not. Then they consulted Dr Nikhil Modi, a pulmonologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. Calling the viral post fake, he refuted the claims of raw onion with rock salt curing coronavirus in 15 minutes.

Further, as per the National Onion Association of the US, there is no scientific evidence or any study that claims that a piece of onion can absorb toxic germs. Around 1500 years ago, it was believed that a piece of raw onion, can prevent Bubonic Plague, but this was not confirmed, and it remained a folk medicine.

The only effective way to protect oneself from the deadly virus is to avoid gatherings, social distancing, wear a mask, wash your hands if you are coming from outside and carry a sanitiser.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv