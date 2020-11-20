Meanwhile, after the outspread of the contagion in the Lahaul valley, the administration has restricted the movement of tourists till Telling Nullah near the north portal of the Rohtang Tunnel.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a piece of shocking news emerging from Himachal Pradesh, all residents, except one Bhushan Thakur, of the Thorang village in state's Lahaul district have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. The Lahaul and Spiti district is emerging as one of the worst-hit districts in the Himachal Pradesh in terms of population ratio.

According to a report by Times of India, the outstretched spread of the deadly contagion is linked to a religious event held a few days back in the village. The huge gathering of people is blamed for the community transmission of the coronavirus. The report further stated that the people in nearby villages are also fearing that they will also test positive for the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, after the outspread of the contagion in the Lahaul valley, the administration has restricted the movement of tourists till Telling Nullah near the north portal of the Rohtang Tunnel. The villages near the Rohtang Tunnel have also been turned into containment zones and tourists were not allowed to enter any Lahaul village.

The Thorang Village along the Manali-Leh highway in Lahaul district of Himachal Pradesh has around 42 residents as most people have migrated to Kullu for the winter season. After the religious event took place, the villagers voluntarily decided to get tested. Of the 42 samples tested, 41 turned out to be positive for the deadly pathogen.

“I am staying in a separate room and have been cooking my meals for the last four days. I was with my family members until we got to know about the results. However, I was strict about the protocols like sanitising hands, wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing in public areas. People should not take this disease lightly,” Bhushan Thakur, whose 5 family members were tested positive, said as quoted by Times of India.

The rising cases in Lahaul Spiti villages have become a matter of concern for officials as 856 people have been found positive so far in the district. The spread of the infection in adjoining Spiti villages have also been reported with 39 residents of the Rangrik village testing positive for the virus. In another instance, some 19 residents of a tiny Hurling village in Spiti also tested positive for the coronavirus.

