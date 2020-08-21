The procured limited dozes would be inoculated to certain category of individuals, including front-line workers and Army personnel, as per a report by the Times of India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central government is reportedly looking at procuring around 50 lakh doses of the coronavirus vaccine in its first purchase. The procured limited dozes would be inoculated to certain category of individuals, including front-line workers and Army personnel, as per a report by the Times of India.

India presently has three COVID-19 vaccine candidates, including the indigenously developed COVAXIN, which is nearing completion of phase II trails. The prioritisation of any of these vaccines upon availability has been under discussion in government alongside planning supply chains and distribution.

The report quoted official sources as stating that the local vaccine manufactures have been assured by the government that alarge demand is estimated upon the development of their vaccine.

The National Expert Group of Vaccine Administration, chaired by NITI Ayog member V K Paul and Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in their meeting with the major vaccine developers, have asked the companies to submit their proposals detailing the capacities for price ranges, manufacturing, and suggestions on how the government can support them.

“Vaccine development involves huge investments and we have to dedicate some of out capabilities ramp up production of COVID-19 vaccine. This is why a government must indicate an assured market,” the report quoted asenior executive from one of the local vaccine manufacturers, as saying.

Aside from COVAXIN, India presently has two other vaccine candidates, including Covidshield, a frontrunner candidate being jointly developed by Oxford University and Astra Zeneca. On Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday announced that phase III trials of the much-awaited Oxford vaccine will begin this week itself.

Earlier this month, India's drug controller gave its approval to Pune-based vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) for conducting phase II and III clinical trials on Covidshield. Serum Institute is one of the nine global manufacturers of this vaccine.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja