Coronavirus Crisis LIVE: India enters a decisive phase of the fight against COVID-19, PM Modi to review COVID-19 vaccine facility preparation today in Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the surging coronavirus cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review coronavirus vaccine development work at facilities there. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has informed that PM Modi will first visit the Zydus Cadila's plant near Ahmedabad to review the preparations there. Later, he will visit Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad. In the evening, he will proceed to Pune to visit the Serum Institute of India (SII) facility there.

The world has witnessed over 60 million cases so far and the continuous surge in cases catalyses the countries across the globe to speed up working on their vaccine candidate against the deadly virus. Currently, around 44 vaccine candidates are in clinical trials and five vaccine candidates are in advanced stages, 4 undergoing fourth and third phase testing and others are in the first phase of the development. The top vaccine candidates for ragging COVID-19 include Pfizer, CoronaVac AstraZeneca, SputnikV, Johnson and Johnson.

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

12:15 am| Marathon in Delhi amid the rising coronavirus cases and soaring air pollution in the national capital can be suicidal, say doctors.

11: 45 am|

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi greets the crowd gathered outside Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad during his vaccine review visit pic.twitter.com/3pKjlGlBP3 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

11:10 am| All shops except those selling essential items will remain closed on Sundays in Dehradun due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The restrictions have to be placed as COVID19 cases are increasing in the city, ANI quoted Dr Ashish K Srivastav, District Magistrate, Uttarakhand as saying.

10:25 am| The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved a new test developed by the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad. It is based on dry swab, RNA extraction-free testing method for Covid-19.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, reviews the development of #COVID19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D pic.twitter.com/vEhtNMf1YE — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

10:10 am | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Zydus Biotech Park to review the development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D. Later today, the PM will visit Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.

9:45 am | India recorded 41,322 new COVID-19 cases, 485 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking India's total cases to 93,51,110. Total active cases in the country are 4,54,940, whereas, 87,59,969 have been discharged so far.

9:25 am | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Gujarat's Ahmedabad, to visit the Zydus Biotech Park to review the COVID-19 vaccine development. Later today, the PM will visit Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune, as per news agency ANI.

9:20 am | Delhi government was blamed by the Centre on Friday for rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital. The Centre told the Supreme Court that despite “repeated exhortations” it did not take steps to enhance testing capacity, particularly for RT-PCR, which remained static at around 20,000 tests for a long time.

9:00 am | The U.S. reported more than 200,000 new coronavirus infections for the first time on Friday. Cases exceeded 61.5 million globally along with 1.4 million deaths so far.

8:45 am | According to the reports, the Pharmaceutical company Hetero Labs has joined hands with Russia’s sovereign wealth fund Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to manufacture over 100 million doses of Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India.

8:30 am| Rajeev Kumar, Vice-Chairman, Niti Aaoyog told India Today, that the country is not in a technical recession because it was the external negative induced on quarter 1 and quarter 2. GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 per cent, whereas, the experts estimated it to be 9.5 to 10 per cent.

8:15 am| According to news agency ANI, 'Ram Barat', that depicted marriage procession of Lord Ram was taken out from Karsevakpuram to Janakpur every 5 years, cancelled this year due to COVID-19. Dharam Yatra Mahasangh and Vishva Hindu Parishad, that take out the 'Barat' cancelled it after a discussion with sadhus.

8:00 am| Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad & Serum Institute of India in Pune to review the vaccine development and manufacturing process, said Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

12:15 am| Marathon in Delhi amid the rising coronavirus cases and soaring air pollution in the national capital can be suicidal, say doctors.

Posted By: Srishti Goel