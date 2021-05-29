New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The single-day rise in coronavirus cases in India fell below the 2-lakh mark for the second time this month, while the recoveries continue to outnumber daily cases for the 15th consecutive day. A total of 1,86,364 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the lowest in around 44 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,75,55,457. The death toll climbed to 3,18,895 with 3,660 daily deaths.

The daily positivity rate has declined to 9 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for four consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has further declined to 10.42 per cent. The active cases have further reduced to 23,43,152 comprising 8.50 per cent of the total infections with a net decline of 76,755 cases in the active caseload in 24 hours, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 90.34 per cent.

Here are the LIVE Updates of May 29:

7:45 am: Varanasi | A woman tested negative in RT-PCR test at BHU's Sir Sunderlal Hospital on May 24. On May 25, she gave birth to a baby girl, who tested positive. There are certain flaws & limitations of RT-PCT test: Hospital'S Medical Superintendent Dr Kaushal Kumar Gupta

7:35 am: Gujarat: A Vadodara-based engineer has made a device to ozonize water, which he says, can be used to disinfect surfaces. "Studies show water ozonized for a certain time can be used for sanitization against COVID-19. This device can ozonize water in minutes," says Mayank

7:27 am: We've redirected one of our own orders of critical vaccine manufacturing supplies, which will allow India to make over 20 million additional doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine: Dean Thompson, Acting Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South & Central Asian Affairs, US

7:18 am: In total, the US government, state governments, US companies, and private citizens have provided over USD 500 million in COVID-19 relief supplies to India: Dean Thompson, Acting Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South & Central Asian Affairs, US

7:10 am: US: EAM S Jaishankar meets Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "US & India are working together on so many of most important challenges of our time -- one that are having profound impact on our citizens. We're united in confronting COVID-19 together," Blinken says

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan