New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the acute shortage of vaccines in the country, the Union Health Ministry has said that the policy of local trials for "well-established" vaccines has been scrapped, adding that the Centre is in talks with US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer. Earlier, Pfizer had said that it can supply 5 crore doses of its vaccines to India but sought relaxations including indemnity from liability.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has also said that the second wave of COVID-19 is "downswing" and cases will continue to decline even if "significant relaxations" are given. Currently, India's active cases stand at 24.19 lakh while over 2.46 crore patients have recovered from the infection. On the other hand, 3.15 lakh patients have succumbed to the infection.

Here are the LIVE updates from the coronavirus pandemic in India:

9:33 am: Weekly positivity rate currently at 10.42 per cent and daily positivity rate at 9.00 per cent, less than 10 per cent for 4 consecutive days. A total of 20.57 crore vaccine doses administered so far, says Union Health Ministry.

9:33 am: At 1.86 lakh cases, a declining trend in new cases continues. Daily new cases are lowest in the last 44 days. Active caseload further declines to 23,43,152 with active cases decrease by 76,755 in last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

With 2,59,459 patient recoveries reported during the last 24 hours, a total of 2,48,93,410 patients have recovered in the country so far. Recovery Rate increases to 90.34 per cent, it added.

9:16 am: A total of 33,90,39,861 samples tested up to May 27. Of these, 20,70,508 samples tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

8:55 am: Supreme Court to hear a plea seeking directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE, ICSE Class XII exam

8:52 am: Germany has decided that it will vaccinate children over 12 years of age from June 7. However, it has said that the vaccination will not be compulsory.

"Children and young people aged 12 and over will have the chance to book a vaccine appointment from June 7," said German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

8:33 am: Ladakh reported 141 new cases, four deaths and 145 recoveries in last 24 hours. Active cases in the Union Territory has come down to 1,656; 1438 in Leh and 218 in Kargil district.

7:27 am: Mizoram reported 239 new positive cases on Thursday. Active cases in the state stand at 2,861 and case tally at 11,382.

7:23 am: India's death toll, meanwhile, stands at 3.15 lakh with a fatality rate of 1.15 per cent.

7:22 am: 2.46 crore COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection, taking India's recovery rate to 90.01 per cent.

7:21 am: India currently has 24.19 lakh active COVID-19 cases, which comprises 8.84 per cent of the total caseload.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma