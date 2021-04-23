Coronavirus Crisis LIVE: More than 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases and over 2,000 deaths were reported in India on Thursday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing three high-level meetings today including one with chief ministers of states with a high burden of COVID-19 cases. PM Modi will review the COVID-19-related situation in an internal meeting at 9 am followed by the meeting with chief ministers an hour later via video conference. At 12:30 pm, he will hold a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country. The Prime Minister on Thursday also chaired a high-level meeting to review the oxygen supply across the country and discussed ways and means to boost its availability. He was also briefed on the efforts undertaken in the last few weeks to improve the supply of oxygen.

In another unfortunate event, the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi has said at least 25 of the sickest COVID-19 patients have died in the 24 hours due to the shortage of oxygen. Around 8 am, the hospital also said it had oxygen for only two more hours. "25 sickest patients have died in last 24 hours Oxygen will last another two hours. Ventilators and Bipap not working effectively. Resorting to manual ventilation in ICUs and Emergency", the hospital said in a statement..

11:35 am: West Bengal Home Secretary to hold a video conferencing with all DMs today regarding emerging issues related to #COVID19, with a special focus on oxygen supply chain management.

11:25 am: Delhi | We've liquid medical oxygen that will last one hour and the backup oxygen supply that will last two hours. We are waiting for Linde to come and fill the oxygen tanks: Dr. Sumit Ray, Holy Family Hospital

11:15 am: "I want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no-one. We stand ready to provide our support," says French President Emmanuel Macron

11:00 am: Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting with the Chief Ministers of high burden states, over the prevailing #COVID19 situation

10:40 am: An inquiry committee of seven persons under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game has been constituted to investigate the oxygen leak incident at Dr. Zakir Hussain Hospital, Nashik on April 21: Nashik Police

10:30 am: Virar fire incident, not national news...says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. 13 people have lost their lives in a fire incident at Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital in Maharashtra's Virar

10:00 am: In today’s meeting with the PM, we will talk about Oxygen, Remdesivir, an adequate quantity of vaccines for the State...also the Virar fire incident, it is not national news. State govt will provide financial assistance to those affected: Maharashtra Minister Rajesh Tope

9:45 am: Delhi | An Oxygen carrying vehicle has reached Max Hospital, Saket after the hospital sent an SOS to the government Another Oxygen carrying vehicle has reached Max Smart Hospital, says DCP South

9:30 am: Delhi: Oxygen tanker arrives at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital after the hospital sends SOS

9:05 am: The fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Virar is tragic. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon: PM Narendra Modi

8:55 am: Saddened by the loss of lives due to tragic fire at a Hospital in Palghar, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

8:40 am: 25 sickest patients have died in last 24 hrs at the hospital. Oxygen will last another 2 hrs. Ventilators & Bipap not working effectively. Need Oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril: Director-Medical, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi

8:25 am: Reliance will roll out our own vaccination programme, R-Surakshaa, across locations for all our employees and eligible family members above the age of 18 years, effective May 1: Reliance Industries Limited

8:15 am: 13 people have died so far in fire at COVID hospital in Virar, in Vasai Virar municipal limits, Palghar district

8:00 am: In view of the current situation of COVID19 leading to insufficient resources for contact tracing & shortage of staff...Only symptomatic health care workers should be tested & only testing positive be isolated& managed as per the clinical condition: AIIMS, Delhi

7:45 am: Jharkhand to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all above 18 years of age: CM

7:30 am: ITBP has been made the nodal agency to run Delhi's Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB). Initially, 500 oxygenated beds will be set up, we will increase beds if required. All our doctors, paramedics are ready to start this facility: Vivek Pandey, PRO, ITBP

7:15 am: Varanasi: Nine patients were shifted to BHU Trauma Centre due to shortage of oxygen at Trimurti Hospital, yesterday. "Doctors at Trimurti Hospital informed that there is shortage of oxygen here so we are shifting patients to BHU Trauma Centre", said an official.

7:00 am: Tripura: 30 COVID-19 patients escaped from a COVID care centre in Agartala. "All those who fled had come here from UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, MP & West Bengal to take part in a recruitment rally of Tripura State Rifles," said Shailesh Kr Yadav, DM) West Tripura district

