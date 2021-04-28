New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the US was rushing a whole series of help to India, including remdesivir and other life-saving drugs, to help the country combat the massive surge in COVID-19 cases. A day after he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Biden noted that when America was facing a major health crisis, India helped his country by sending key drugs.

With 3,23,144 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307, while the national recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent. The death toll increased to 1,97,894 with 2,771 daily new fatalities. There has been a slight dip in the daily cases as compared to the number of new infections reported in the past few days. The active cases have increased to 28,82,204 comprising 16.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent.

Here are the live updates of April 28:

9:10 am: 28,27,03,789 samples were tested up to 27th April 2021, for #COVID19. Of these 17,23,912 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:50 am: Central government has increased Haryana's Oxygen quota from 162 MT to 232 MT: Haryana Government

8:35 am: BKC jumbo #COVID19 vaccination centre in Mumbai has run out of stock thus it is not active today. It will open for vaccination as soon as the stock is replenished: BMC

7:40 am: We have over 5 cr people in the state who are 18 years of age & above & for this (vaccination from May 1) we need 12 cr vaccines...We've written to Serum Institute of India & Bharat Biotech too about our demands for vaccines for people above 18: Maharashtra Health Min

7:35 am: Today at around 03:40 am fire broke out at Prime Criticare Hospital in Mumbra, Thane. Two fire engines & one rescue vehicle are at the spot. Fire extinguishing underway. Four dead during shifting of patients to another hospital: Thane Municipal Corporation

7:25 am: Night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am to continue till April 30: Purva Garg, Puducherry District Collector.

7:12 am: We want to make sure that vaccines that we've in our possession or will soon have in our possession are safe,so FDA is reviewing that:US Secy of State when asked on"US to share 60 million COVID vaccine doses with other countries soon,Pres Biden indicated that India will get some"

7:00 am: People leaving the state will have to register themselves at COVID e-pass portal. Ppl coming from 7 hotspots to quarantine for 14 days but if they carrying a negative RT-PCR report of test done 72 hrs before arrival will be exempted:Aditya Negi, DC,Shimla

