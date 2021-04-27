New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 380 more people succumbing to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at over 35 per cent. This is the fifth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus. It had reported 350 fatalities on Sunday, 357 deaths, the highest before Monday's figure since the pandemic began a year ago, on Saturday, 348 on Friday and 306 on Thursday. The national capital had recorded 22,933 cases on Sunday, 24,103 cases on Saturday, 24,331 on Friday, 26,169 on Thursday, and 24,638 on Wednesday.

The US will begin sharing its entire stock of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines with the world once it clears federal safety reviews, the White House said Monday, with as many as 60 million doses expected to be available for export in the coming months. The AstraZeneca vaccine is widely in use around the world but has not yet been authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration. The US has also been under mounting pressure in recent weeks to share more of its vaccine supply with the world, as countries like India experience devastating surges of the virus and others struggle to access doses needed to protect their most vulnerable populations.

Here are the LIVE Updates:

11:10 am: Uttarakhand: Dehradun DM Ashish Srivastava issues SOPs for admissions of patients to COVID Care Centre/COVID Health Centre/COVID hospital/.

11:02 am: No victory procession after the counting on 2nd May shall be permissible. Not more than 2 persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned: EC

10:55 am: Australia will suspend all direct passenger flights from India until May 15, says PM Scott Morrison.

10:50 am: Good to see the first of our medical supplies have now arrived in India and will be deployed where they are needed most. No one is safe until we are all safe. International collaboration is key to fighting this global threat: UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

10:45 am: Election Commission of India bans all victory processions on or after the day of counting of votes, on May 2nd. Detailed order soon.

10:25 am: Indian Customs facilitated clearance of ISO tankers from Thailand at Indian Air Force Base Panagarh: Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs

10:10 am: Indian Railways has delivered nearly 450 tons of Oxygen till today morning. Further, 6 Loaded tankers with more than 90 tons of oxygen are presently enroute from Bokaro to Jabalapur & Mandideep (near Bhopal) & 3 tankers on way to Bokaro to pick up Oxygen for UP today: Railways

10:00 am: Telangana reported 10,122 new #COVID19 cases, 6446 recoveries and 52 deaths on 26th April. Total cases 4,11,905 Total recoveries 3,40,590 Death toll 2094 Active cases 69,221

9:45 am: India reports 3,23,144 new #COVID19 cases, 2771 deaths and 2,51,827 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,76,36,307 Total recoveries: 1,45,56,209 Death toll: 1,97,894 Active cases: 28,82,204 Total vaccination: 14,52,71,186

9:25 am: Senior Congress leader and former MP Karuna Shukla passed away last night at a hospital in Chhattisgarh where she was under treatment for #COVID19. She was also the niece of former PM, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

9:10 am: 28,09,79,877 samples tested up to 26th April 2021, for #COVID19. Of these 16,58,700 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:30 am: 'Oxygen Express' from Jindal Steel Plant in Raigarh of Chhattisgarh reached Delhi today. Oxygen tankers were sent to different hospitals of the national capital.

#WATCH | 'Oxygen Express' from Jindal Steel Plant in Raigarh of Chhattisgarh reached Delhi today. Oxygen tankers were sent to different hospitals of the national capital. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/SIcWzj7wKQ — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

8:00 am: Maharashtra: The statewide restrictions in the wake of #COVID19 situation to continue till May 1st. Visuals from Western Express Highway, Bandra in Mumbai.

7:45 am: The shipment of vital medical supplies from the United Kingdom, including 100 ventilators & 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived in India earlier this morning: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

7:34 am: WB: Bangladeshi nationals who had come to India on medical visas staged a protest at Petrapole border after Bangladesh sealed border with India, yesterday "This has been suddenly announced, we should have been at least 24 hours to return to our country," said a protestor

7:27 am: Odisha: Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. along with an NGO has started an initiative School on Wheels' that will provide COVID education, food, medical assistance & necessary support to street children in Bhubaneswar.

7:20 am: Oxygen special train with tankers of oxygen arrives at Delhi Cantt from Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.

7:10 am: Fruit, vegetable, fish, & meat markets remain very crowded. District administration & market committees have decided to make these areas less crowded& shift some part of markets to open space. Use of mask is mandatory:Shailesh Kr Yadav, DM,West Tripura district

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan