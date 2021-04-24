New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With many hospitals struggling with dangerously low levels of oxygen supply, the Delhi government has decided to maintain a buffer stock of the gas to be used during extremely critical situations, government sources said on Friday. The Centre has enhanced the daily quota of medical oxygen for Delhi from 378 MT to 480 MT. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Thursday appointed three senior IAS officers as nodal officers to ensure smooth distribution and supply of oxygen to various hospitals in the city.

Meanwhile, Oxygen Express train carrying 30,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen arrives in Lucknow from Bokaro, Jharkhand as the country gasps for oxygen. Apart from UP, The first "Oxygen Express" train that left Visakhapatnam on Thursday arrived in Maharashtra's Nagpur Friday evening with seven tankers carrying the life-saving medical gas amid the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Three of the seven tankers have been unloaded at Nagpur Junction railway station.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus crisis:

11:10 am: Gujarat | Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates an Oxygen plant at Ayurvedic Hospital, Kolwada village, Gandhinagar. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel also present

10:55 am: The government of India’s procurement price for both #COVID19 vaccines remains Rs 150 per dose. GOI procured doses will continue to be provided totally free to States: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

10:45 am: Amritsar | Five patients have died at the hospital. We are facing an oxygen shortage for the last 48 hours. The administration is saying that oxygen will not be given to private hospitals before government hospitals: MD, Neelkanth Hospital

10:40 am: Delhi | We are closing the admissions because of an oxygen shortage. We are discharging the patients: COVID in-charge, Saroj Hospital

10:24 am: Delhi | We have received only 500-litre of oxygen after pleading for 12 hours. Our daily requirement is 8000 litres. We've 350 patients in the hospital. The treatment of choice in COVID is oxygen but when we don't get it what will happen?: Dr SCL Gupta, MD, Batra Hospital

10:17 am: Delhi | Oxygen supply to last only half an hour now, more than 200 lives are at stake. We lost 20 people due to an oxygen shortage last night: DK Baluja, Jaipur Golden Hospital

10:10 am: Oxygen Express will reach Nashik soon. The best possible route was selected & the train's movement was ensured through a green corridor which was continuously monitored by the seniormost officers of the Railways and Railway Minister himself: Shivaji M Sutar, CPRO, Central Railway

10:00 am: India reports 3,46,786 new #COVID19 cases, 2,624 deaths and 2,19,838 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,66,10,481 Total recoveries: 1,38,67,997 Death toll: 1,89,544 Active cases: 25,52,940 Total vaccination: 13,83,79,832

9:40 am: Delhi: Oxygen tanker arrives at Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre after the hospital sent SOS call today morning

9:25 am: Oxygen Express will reach Nagpur soon. The best possible route was selected & the train's movement was ensured through a green corridor which was continuously monitored by the seniormost officers of the Railways and Railway Minister himself: Shivaji M Sutar, CPRO, Central Railway

9:10 am: Bengaluru: A 61-year-old COVID19 patient died allegedly by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at Vijaaynagar Hospital last night; body to be shifted to Victoria hospital, say police

8:50 am: AIIMS has postponed the INI-CET PG 2021 entrance exam till further notice, due to the current COVID19 situation

8:40 am: A gurdwara in Ghaziabad has started 'Oxygen Langar' to help COVID patients Till now we've been able to save around 200 lives. We request the DM & VK Singh ji to provide us with 25 oxygen cyclinders for 12 hours which will to help us save 1000 lives," says Gurdwara manager

8:25 am: Maharashtra | Mumbai Police discontinues the colour-coded sticker system for vehicles

8:10 AM: SC has now taken cognizance of COVID situation in the country. If SC had taken into consideration the roadshows done by many political leaders, Prime Minister, Home Minister and the Haridwar Kumbh at the right time, then, such a situation would not have arisen: Shiv Sena's Saamna

7:50 am: Second Oxygen special train with tankers of oxygen arrives in Lucknow from Bokaro in Jharkhand

7:37 am: Telangana Health Department urges people who are returning from Kumbh Mela to isolate themselves for 14 days and if they have any symptoms then they must get tested immediately: State Govt

7:28 am: US Food & Drug Administration & US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention have determined that the recommended pause regarding the use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine in the US should be lifted & use of vaccine should resume: US' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

7:20 am: 32 big oxygen cylinders and 16 small oxygen cylinders were recovered during a raid at a house in Dashrath Puri area. Probe underway: Delhi Police

7:12 am: Weekend lockdown to imposed in all urban areas of the state b/w 9pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.However,there will be exemption of 1 hr (5am -6am) for morning walk& other physical activities on Saturday&Sunday: Saumendra Priyadarshi, CP,Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Twin City,Odisha

7:00 am: As COVID pandemic inflicts a heavy toll on countries around the globe,US Chamber strongly encourages administration to release millions of AstraZeneca vaccine doses in storage as well as other life-saving support for shipment to India,Brazil& other nations: US Chamber of Commerce

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan