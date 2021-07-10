New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Jagannath Temple administration on Friday informed that like the previous year, this year's Ratha Yatra festival would be organised without the participation of devotees and in strict adherence to safety protocols to contain the spread of coronavirus. According to the Administrator of Puri Jagannath Temple, Ajaya Jena, the servitors testing negative for Covid-19 would be allowed to participate in the pulling of the chariots.

As per the Administrator, three thousand 'sevayat' (servitors) and 1000 temple officials will be allowed to perform all rituals and RTPCR tests are going on at four places at Puri since July 8. Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected a batch of petitions seeking direction to conduct Rath Yatra across Odisha and not only in Puri Jagannath temple, as permitted by the Odisha State Government in its order earlier.

Here are the LIVE Updates of July 10:

9:00 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has proposed to conduct a clinical trial for ‘randomised evaluation of COVID-19 therapy’ along with the University of Oxford and an expression of intent for participation in it has been sought from hospitals.

8:40 am: hhattisgarh: Teachers take 'mohalla' classes in Balrampur's Kanda village amid #COVID Govt had issued order to conduct these classes before pandemic had hit. It was suspended during COVID. I'm happy to see teachers making efforts to teach students: Dist Education Officer

8:15 am: Mizoram reports 537 new #COVID19 cases, 117 discharges, and 2 deaths on Friday. Active cases at 4,324

7:55 am: Ladakh reported 12 COVID cases, 15 discharges, and one death on Friday

The total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 131; 93 in Leh district and 38 in Kargil district.

7:45 am: Tripura had sent 151 RT-PCR samples for genome sequencing in West Bengal. Of these, more than 90 samples were found to be Delta Plus variants. It is a matter of concern: Dr Deep Debbarma (in white shirt), COVID nodal officer

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan