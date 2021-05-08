New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,14,91,598, while the active cases crossed the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll has increased to 2,34,083 with 3,915 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 36,45,164 comprising 16.96 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.95 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,76,12,351, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

Here are the LIVE Updates of May 8:

10:45 am: Actor Kangana Ranaut says she has tested positive for COVID-19

10:35 am: As per Chhattisgarh High Court directive, state government will set vaccination centres in different districts to vaccinate people falling in 18-45 age group and belonging to Antyodaya, BPL & APL categories in 1/3 ratio: Chhattisgarh government

10:25 am: Chhattisgarh High Court yesterday directed state government to start vaccination 'immediately' for people falling in 18-45 age group & granted liberty to continue inoculation of Antyodaya, BPL & APL groups of people in 1/3 ratio till it finalizes its vaccination policy.

10:15 am: Karnataka: People throng Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market in Hubli to purchase vegetables as the city observes Janta Curfew during the weekend. A two-week lockdown will remain in place across the state between May 10 & May 24.

10:00 am: Khan Market case involving seizure of oxygen concentrators from Khan Chacha restaurant in Khan Market has been transferred to Crime Branch: Delhi Police

9:40 am: India reports 4,01,078 new #COVID19 cases, 3,18,609 discharges, and 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 2,18,92,676 Total discharges: 1,79,30,960 Death toll: 2,38,270 Active cases: 37,23,446 Total vaccination: 16,73,46,544

9:30 am: Maharashtra: Pune Police enforce complete weekend lockdown in the city. Only pharmaceutical shops are allowed to function during the weekend lockdown.

9:15 am: Odisha reported 11,807 fresh COVID-19 cases, 8,401 recoveries, and 21 deaths yesterday, as per State Health Department Total cases: 5,24,207 Total recoveries: 4,31,658 Active cases: 90,335 Death toll: 2,161

9:00 am: Tamil Nadu government announces complete lockdown for two weeks starting May 10 to control the spread of COVID-19

8:30 am: Kerala: Nine-day lockdown comes into effect in the state today; visuals from Thiruvananthapuram city.

8:00 am: Telangana reported 5,559 new COVID-19 cases, 8,061 recoveries, and 41 deaths yesterday Active cases: 71,308 Total recoveries: 4,13,225 Death toll: 2,666

7:45 am: Two lionesses have tested positive for COVID-19 at Etawah Safari Park. Both of them have been kept in isolation: Director, Etawah Safari Park

7:33 am: Maharashtra: Nashik Municipal Corporation launched an online portal helping people book & find nearby crematorium “This portal is user friendly that helps one choose the location and time slot for cremation at the nearest crematorium,” said an official

7:26 am: J&K: Border Roads Organisation concluded 371 kms long cycle expedition in Poonch yesterday “We have organised this expedition to create awareness about COVID and road safety among locals. It started in Rajouri dist & was concluded here,” said Rohit Gupta, Executive Engineer, BRO

7:20 am: Telangana: Hyderabad based start-up develop affordable oxygenator “It is developed to cater need of people who can’t afford oxygen concentrator. It provides oxygen to a patient for around 12hrs or to 2 patients simultaneously,” said Praveen Gorakavi,Co-founder of start up

7:13 am: World Health Organisation (WHO) listed the Sinopharm COVID19 vaccine for emergency use in all countries, a prerequisite for a potential COVAX roll-out: WHO

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan