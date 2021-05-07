New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: New coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities being reported, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 35,66,398 comprising 16.92 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.99 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,72,80,844, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

Here are the LIVE Updates of May 7:

9:25 am: India reports 4,14,188 new #COVID19 cases, 3,31,507 discharges, and 3,915 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 2,14,91,598 Total recoveries: 1,76,12,351 Death toll: 2,34,083 Active cases: 36,45,164 Total vaccination: 16,49,73,058

9:00 am: Odisha reported 12238 new positive cases, 6854 recoveries, and 19 deaths on May 6. Active cases: 86950 Total deaths: 2140

8:45 am: 29,86,01,699 samples were tested for #COVID19 up to 6th May 2021. Of these 18,26,490 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:25 am: Jammu and Kashmir: A new 1000 litres per minute (LPM) oxygen concentrator plant has been commissioned at Government Medical College in Rajouri, yesterday.

8:10 am: International collaboration continues. Consignment of 100 oxygen concentrators arrives from Poland. Thank our EU partner, Poland for this support: Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs

8:00 am: Delhi makes 14-day institutional quarantine compulsory for those arriving from Andhra, Telangana

7:50 am: A total of 1,37,877 people have been detained for violating #COVID19 guidelines. Rs 1,95,23,950 of fine have been imposed. 332 violators have been detained yesterday: Manipur IGP and Nodal Officer for COVID-19 Elangbam Priyokumar Singh

7:35 am: Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur launched dedicated #COVID19 'Mukhyamantri Sewa Sanklap Helpline 1100' for facilitating the people regarding COVID-related issues

7:20 am: Over the coming days, the remaining medical equipment would be shipped. Value this support from our friend the Netherlands: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

7:15 am: A flight from the Netherlands carrying 449 ventilators, 100 oxygen concentrators & other medical supplies arrives in India today

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan