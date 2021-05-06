New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A record 3,780 fresh COVID-19 fatalities were registered in a single day in India taking the death toll to 2,26,188, while 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. With the fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 2,06,65,148.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 34,87,229 comprising 16.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.03 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,69,51,731 while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

Here are the live updates of May 6:

7:55 am: Chhattisgarh's Sukma district closed adjoining borders areas. “In view of a new variant of #COVID19 (in Andhra Pradesh), no person is allowed in the district without a negative RT-PCR report (conducted within 72 hrs prior), " District Collector Vineet Nandanwar

7:45 am: 251 new positive cases reported in Ladakh; 131 persons cured and discharged. The total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 1,494; 1264 in Leh district and 230 in Kargil district

7:38 am: COVID19 | Mizoram reports 172 new cases; active cases 1,642

7:30 am: Noida Authority to set up 50-bed makeshift #COVID19 hospital. Setting up a makeshift hospital that will have 50 beds with oxygen support for patients and the facility is likely to go functional by May 8: Noida Authority

7:23 am: A writ petition is filed in Bombay HC seeking Z plus security for Adar Poonawallah and his family.

7:10 am: So far, we've sent 4 gray tails to India, containing 1m Rapid Diagnostic Tests, 545 oxygen concentrators, 1,600,300 N95 masks, 457 oxygen cylinders, 440 regulators, 220 pulse oximeters, and 1 Deployable Ox. Concentration System: US Secretary of Defense

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan