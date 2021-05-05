New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The death of COVID-19 patients due to non supplying of oxygen is a "criminal act and not less than a "genocide", said that the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday amid reports of shortage of medical oxygen due to rise in COVID-19 infections. "We are at pain in observing that death of Covid patients just for non supplying of oxygen to the hospitals is a criminal act and not less than a genocide by those who have been entrusted the task to ensure continuous procurement and supply chain of the liquid medical oxygen," read the order by a bench of Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Siddhartha Varma.

The High Court observed that stories of hoarding of oxygen cylinders and harassment meted out to those poor citizens who were begging for an oxygen cylinder to save the life of their near and dear ones, both at the end of district administration and police administration are being viralled in social media. This comes as India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2 crore mark with 3,57,229 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 2,02,82,833. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 34,47,133 comprising 17 per cent of the total infections.

Here are the LIVE Updates of May 5:

7:50 am: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation received a fresh stock of 1 lakh vaccine doses last night and it will resume vaccination of people above 45 years at its and govt’s vaccination centres: BMC

7:35 am: West Bengal reports 17,639 new #COVID19 cases and 107 deaths

Total Cases: 8,98,533 Active cases: 1,21,931 Death toll: 11,851

7:23 am: An Oxygen Express train carrying tankers of liquid medical oxygen reached Delhi today.

7:00 am: Allahabad HC seeks report on treatment given to sitting high court judge VK Srivastava who succumbed to covid-19 last week

