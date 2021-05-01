New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India will start the vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age bracket from Saturday as the country continues to battle the second wave of COVID-19. However, some states have flagged the shortage of vaccines and expressed their inability to start vaccination of people above 18 years from today. The Centre on April 19 had announced a ''liberalised'' policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1.

It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers. Per the revised rules, the centre will receive 50 per cent of the vaccines supplied; states and private hospitals will get the remaining doses. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 2.45 crore beneficiaries register themselves on Co-WIN portal till 9.30 pm on Friday for the Phase III of the vaccination drive. However, due to the delay in procurement of vaccines leading to a shortage, several states have said they won't be able to kick off the drive on Saturday.

Here are the LIVE Updates of May 1:

10:10 am: State is of opinion that we'll procure as many vaccines as possible. There's pressure on GoI as during first wave, cases were reported in large numbers from Maharashtra but now other states also affected. There's demand for oxygen &other things from many states: Maharashtra Dy CM

10:00 am: We had planned a big event for today but we received only 3 lakh doses. Out of that 20,000 have been given to Pune district. Today we don't have vaccines to inoculate people aged 45 yrs & above. Hence vaccination centres in Pune dist are closed for next 2 days: Maharashtra Dy CM

9:50 am: India reports 4,01,993 new #COVID19 cases, 3523 deaths and 2,99,988 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,91,64,969 Total recoveries: 1,56,84,406 Death toll: 2,11,853 Active cases: 32,68,710 Total vaccination: 15,49,89,635

9:28 am: 28,83,37,385 samples tested up to 30th April 2021 for #COVID19. Of these, 19,45,299 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:15 am: Kerala: Streets remain deserted and shops remain closed in Thiruvananthapuram after the State government imposed restrictions to curb the spread of #COVID19 , only essential services & emergency services permitted on Saturdays & Sundays.

8:45 am: I express my condolences to the patients, doctors and hospital staff who lost their lives in the fire accident at Bharuch Hospital. The state government will provide assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the victims of the accident: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

8:10 am: It's an unfortunate incident not only for us but for entire Bharuch. With Police & admn's help, we could shift patients to other hospitals. 14 patients & 2 staff nurses lost their lives in the incident: Zuber Patel, trustee of the COVID care centre in Bharuch where fire broke out

7:53 am: Today, USAID #COVID19 coordinator Jeremy Konyndyk, White House National Security Council and Embassy of India, Washington DC oversaw the send-off of the 4th plane carrying critical life-saving supplies to the people of India: USAID

7:45 am: Odisha govt has constituted an Expert Committee for taking decision on the use of Tocilizumab and other new drugs for treatment of #COVID19 patients. The Committee will examine and assess the proposal of use of such drugs on case to case basis under the supervision Of DMET.

7:35 am: “In Bengal, May 1 is a holiday, May 2 is our election result, May 3, 4 are also not vaccination days, our vaccination starts on May 5, so I have four more days. I will be hoping that I'll be starting vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group on May 5 onwards," she says.

7:23 am: “They’ve written to us that they won’t be able to supply us vaccines till June, so we still don’t have the vaccines with us. We’re ready with vaccination centres but the moment the vaccines comes to us we’ll able to vaccinate," she says

7:10 am: This time vaccine supply will not be (given) by govt but we’ve been asked to write to manufacturers directly and we’ve written to Bharat Biotech and SII for vaccines: Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO, Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata on 3rd phase of vaccination drive

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan