New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Friday to discuss the prevailing situation in the country. The meeting, to be held virtually on Friday morning, could also be attended by some top government officials besides Union ministers. This will be the first meeting of the council of ministers in the aftermath of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, the ongoing vaccination drive, which has now been opened for those in the 18-45 age group, could be discussed along with a presentation. Prime Minister Modi has held several rounds of meetings with chief ministers and top government officials to deliberate on the COVID-19 situation. He has also been holding meetings with pharma industry leaders, oxygen suppliers, heads of the three armed forces and other dignitaries to discuss how to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the LIVE Updates of April 30:

2:00 pm: Justice Chandrachud says that a "national immunization policy" must be followed. SC asks Cente why it is not buying 100% of #COVID19 vaccine doses as it is in the best place to determine equity, & disburse.

1:55 pm: Advocate Gupta says - we do not want to say Delhi govt or Central Government is at fault. Why can't we involve the Army? HC says - we understand your pain. Nobody could've imagined this sudden surge of COVID. HC asks Delhi govt counsel to seek instructions

1:50 pm: Bar Council Of Delhi chairman and senior advocate Ramesh Gupta breaks down before the Delhi High court, says, we're getting calls of people seeking oxygen, medicines, beds. He tells HC that lawyers are asking for help regarding cylinders, they say they'll die if they don't get it

1:45 pm: "Police have seized 1,200 such fake Remdesivir injections. They sold around 700 such injections in Ahmedabad and 460 injections in Anand and Vadodara," says Vadodara Police Commissioner Shamsher Singh.

1:30 pm: Gujarat: During a probe regarding black-marketing of Remdesivir by a gang, Vadodara Police found that the gang was selling fake Remdesivir injections. "They purchased antibiotic injections used in treatment of pneumonia & repackaged it as Remdesivir," says CP Shamsher Singh.

1:24 pm: Suspension of international flights further extended till 31st May 2021. However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis: Office of Director General of Civil Aviation

1:15 pm: Delhi Police Crime Branch busted an interstate gang that produced fake Remdesivir & arrested 7 people. We also busted their manufacturing unit in Uttarakhand. 198 vials of fake Remdisivir, packaging material, 3000 empty vials seized: Addl Police Commissioner, Crime, Shibesh Singh

1:00 pm: SC says - We want to make it very clear that if citizens communicate their grievance on social media, then it cannot be said it's wrong information. We don't want any clampdown of information. We will treat it as a contempt of court if such grievances are considered for action.

12:45 pm: Well-know TV journalist and anchor Rohit Sardana, who was currently working with Aaj Tak has passed away after contracting COVID-19. According to reports, he suffered a cardiac arrest this morning.

12:30 pm: Centre should show investment by it to ramp up the manufacture of vaccines. This will be the most important intervention by Central government when private manufacturers have been funded to produce vaccines, says Justice Chandrachud

12:26 pm: Will one state get priority access over another in getting the vaccines? Centre says 50% will be procured by states for vaccines. How will the vaccine manufacturers ensure equity? Centre to submit exact population between 18 to 45, says Supreme Court

12:22 pm: What measures have been taken to make sure supply of tankers and cylinders reach?, says Justice Chandrachud. What is the expected supply of oxygen? How does central and state govts enable vaccine registration for illiterates or those who don't have access to internet, asks SC.

12:20 pm: Supreme Court begins hearing in the case where it took suo moto cognizance on issues related to oxygen supply, drug supply, and various other policies in relation to the #COVID19 pandemic.

12:17 pm: We've requested both companies to make available to us 67 lakh doses each in next 3 months. Delhi govt is ready to make payments for it. People of Delhi will be given free vaccines. We're making all efforts to see that people of Delhi are vaccinated in the next 3 months: Delhi CM

12:15 pm: I request you to not queue up at the centres tomorrow. As soon as the vaccines come, we will make proper announcements. Only then people with appointments can start coming to the centres: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

12:10 pm: We've not received the vaccines yet, we are in constant touch with the company. We are hopeful that vaccines will reach by tomorrow or the day after. They have assured us. 3 lakh doses of Covishield is coming to us first, tomorrow or the day after: Delhi CM on phase 3 vaccination

12:05 am: To meet the urgent requirement of oxygen in various parts of the country, DRDO is arranging big-size oxygen cylinders for fulfilling requirements of different hospitals. Yesterday, DRDO handed over 75 such cylinders to the Delhi Govt: Office of Defence Minister

11:55 am: We're not just disappointed but disgusted by this act of malice for few rupees putting lives of patients at risk. We’re in full compliance with investigating authorities & support any & every action taken against them: Chetan Kohli, COO Genestrings Diagnostic Center,Malviya Nagar

11:45 am: On being approached by few patients to authenticate reports with our lab’s name we found out they were neither issued by us nor tested at our lab. Our 5 employees were identified to be a party to this without knowledge of lab mgmt: COO, Genestrings Diagnostic Center,Malviya Nagar

11:40 am: I sold my wife's jewellery for this. I queue up outside a refill centre & get oxygen. My contact number is available on social media. People can call me up if there's no ambulance. I've been doing this for 15-20 days now & have taken 9 serious patients to hospital: Javed Khan

11:30 am: MP: An auto driver in Bhopal has converted his auto into an ambulance & takes patients to hospitals for free. Javed, the driver, says, "I saw on social media & news channels how people were being carried to hospitals due to the shortage of ambulance. So I thought of doing this."

11:20 am: This facility aims to lighten the load on city’s govt & private health infrastructure & will take care of those who are isolated from their families. This isolation facility will also protect their other family members & contribute in slowing down spread of #COVID19: Adani Group

11:15 am: In support of the state's fight against the virus, Adani Group will open a COVID Care Centre in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) Adani Vidya Mandir school campus in the city will be converted into a supportive care facility for #COVID19 positive patients: Adani Group

11:00 am: Delhi: 5 arrested for making fake #COVID19 reports using forged means. Two of the accused are lab technicians while a third is a doctor & application scientist at a testing lab. They used to collect samples, test at a lab without an entry & print report on fake letterhead of lab.

10:45 am: A PIL has been moved in Delhi HC seking directions for framing guidelines for affording health services incl oxygen cylinders, medical consultations, injections, testing, plasma therapy to homebound patients & who have been denied admission due to unavailability of hospital beds.

10:30 am: Air Cargo Import, Delhi Customs facilitated smooth clearance of 157 ventilators, 480 BiPAPs and other medical supplies from UAE: Delhi Customs

10:20 am: We will definitely intimate people after the confirmation that we obtain from the Serum Institute: Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka Health Minister

10:12 am: We gave orders to SII, Pune for over 1 cr doses. But they're not prepared to give it to us from tomorrow. We request people, especially those b/w 18-44 yrs of age, to refrain from going to hospitals thinking that you may be vaccinated tomorrow: Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka Health Min

10:00 am: Maharashtra: BKC jumbo #COVID19 vaccination centre in Mumbai remains closed, beneficiaries being sent back by Police. As per BMC's order, there will be no vaccination here for three days.

9:50 am: Delhi: 2 arrested for hoarding & black marketing of Remdesivir. 10 vials recovered, they used to sell it at Rs 35,000-50,000 per piece. One accused worked as a housekeeping staff at a hospital while the other worked at a pharmaceutical supplier's. Search underway to nab others.

9:35 am: India reports 3,86,452 new #COVID19 cases, 3498 deaths and 2,97,540 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,87,62,976 Total recoveries: 1,53,84,418 Death toll: 2,08,330 Active cases: 31,70,228 Total vaccination: 15,22,45,179

9:20 am: The CM further suggests that on-site registration be also made available for this category so that no one is deprived of vaccination due to online registration alone.

9:15 am: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Narendra Modi suggesting to him that an order of priority for vaccination be fixed in the age category of 18-44 years, and priority be given to the socially and economically weaker sections, in the light of shortage of vaccine.

9:00 am: Maharashtra: The statewide restrictions that were initially imposed till May 1st in the wake of the #COVID19 situation, have been further extended till May 15th.

8:45 am: The first of several emergency #COVID19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together: US Embassy in New Delhi, India

8:30am: Bombay HC heard petition against illegal procurement&transportation of 10,000 Remdesivir vials by BJP MP Sujay Patil in Delhi-Shirdi chartered flight.HC directed officials for details of such flights b/w 10-25 April. Next hearing May 3: Pradnya Talekar, petitioners' lawyer

8:15 am: Thank our EU partner Romania for their support with consignment containing 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders: Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

8:00 am: US Govt assistance flight arrives in Delhi. More such flights expected in the next week. US is providing: Oxygen support, Oxygen Concentrators, Oxygen Generation Units, PPE, Vaccine-Manufacturing Supplies, Rapid Diagnostic Tests, Therapeutics & Public Health Assistance.

7:45 am: Kanpur: One worker died, at least two injured after an oxygen cylinder exploded during refilling at Panki Oxygen Plant earlier this morning. Police is present at the site of the incident located in Dada Nagar industrial area. Details awaited.

7:35 am: 85 samples were collected from juvenile correction home in Ambala, it includes samples of both inmates and staff. 31 reports have tested positive for COVID19: Dr. Sanjeev Singla, District Deputy Civil Surgeon, Haryana.

7:23 am: All Chief Medical Officers should ensure that treatment and admission of Corona patients are not affected during VIP movement in the hospitals. Our first priority is patients and their treatment: Anil Vij, Haryana Health Minister.

7:14 am: Karnataka: Mangaluru rural police registered a case against Expert PU College under Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act for holding academic activities in the college campus, amid #COVID19 lockdown.

7:00 am: Important conversation with Albert Bourla, CEO Pfizer today evening. Discussed ways in which Pfizer could support healthcare efforts including vaccines in India, and strengthen our pandemic response: Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to US

