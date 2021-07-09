New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India recorded a single-day rise of 45,892 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 3,07,09,557, while the count of active cases increased slightly to 4,60,704 after being on a consistent downward trend for nearly 55 days. The death toll has climbed to 4,05,028 with 817 new fatalities being reported.

The number of active cases comprises 1.50 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.18 per cent. An increase of 784 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,98,43,825, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

Here are the LIVE Updates of July 9:

7:50 am: Maharashtra | Pune Municipal Corporation organised a special vaccination camp for s*x workers in the city

"We requested civic body to organise a camp for them as they were facing difficulty to get inoculation done. Around 5000 women are working here," said social worker

7:40 am: Pfizer says it plans to seek US regulators’ approval for a third COVID-19 vaccine dose. The company says its research suggests antibody levels jump markedly after a third dose, but it's not yet clear if and when boosters might truly be needed: The Associated Press

7:30 am: Chandigarh | Punjab Engineering College students develop automatic road-lane marking system for ensuring social distancing amid COVID. It was our mentor Gurjeet sir's idea to make this. I along with my partner have done equal amount of work on it,said B Tech student Yuvraj(8.07)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan