New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The government on Tuesday cautioned that people roaming in hill stations and markets without following COVID-19-appropriate behaviours can nullify the gains made in the management of the pandemic so far. Stressing that the pandemic was not yet over, an official described the images of large numbers of people thronging popular hill stations as "frightening". The government said violations of Covid protocols will lead to a further increase in the infections as it stressed on wearing of masks and maintaining of physical distancing.

In a joint press conference on the pandemic situation and vaccination status, a senior official said as many as 73 districts across 17 states and union territories reported more than 10 per cent Covid positivity rate in the week from June 29 to July 5. A total of 91 districts in the country reported more than 100 daily new cases in the week ending July 4, he said. Eighty per cent of Covid cases in India were reported from 90 districts across 14 states and union territories, indicating the need for focused attention in these areas, the official said.

Here are the LIVE Updates of July 7:

11:20 am: Calcutta High Court imposes a fine of Rs 5 lakhs on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for putting the judiciary in a bad light. The amount will be used for lawyers families who have been affected by COVID19

11:15 am: Maharashtra | People turn out in large numbers to get inoculated as COVID19 vaccination resumes after three days in Nagpur "If there was regular availability of vaccines then the crowd might not have built up here today. Social distancing is not being followed," says a loca

11:05 am: More than 37.43 crore (37,43,25,560) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 35,75,98,947 doses as per data available at 8 am today: Union Health Ministry

10:50 am: Before labeling a herb, such as Giloy, with such toxic nature, authors should've tried to correctly identify plants following the standard guidelines, which they didn't: Ministry of AYUSH on a study mentioning use of Giloy, resulted in liver failure in 6 patients in Mumbai

10:30 am: Action will be taken on the basis of the report of the Haridwar District Magistrate, says Uttarakhand Health Secretary on Kumbh fake test scam

10:00 am: Uttarakhand | The decision to select the lab to conduct Rapid Antigen Test during Haridwar Mahakumbh was taken on the instructions of the Health Secretary, the officer appointed as the Mela Officer Health in Kumbh, in his reply to the Health Directorate.

9:30 am: A total of 42,33,32,097 samples were tested for #COVID19 up to July 6. Of which, 19,07,216 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:00 am: India reports 43,733 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases down to 4,59,920; Recovery Rate increases to 97.18%

7:55 am: We are also a bit anxious as the tourist influx increased in the State. We welcome tourists but I urge them to follow COVID norms. They should follow social distancing & wear a mask. We have also directed hotels to follow SOP strictly: Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

7:45 am: More than 182 million Americans have received at least one shot, including nearly 90% of seniors & 70% of adults over the age of 27. By the end of this week, we’ll have reached the mark of 160 million fully vaccinated Americans: US President Joe Biden

7:35 am: Today, after receiving a briefing from my entire COVID-19 team, I’m proud to announce that we’re getting even closer, because of our wartime effort -- to administer 300 million shots in arms in just 150 days: US President Joe Biden

7:25 am: Gujarat: Vadodara municipal schools teachers are reaching to poor students, who are facing difficulty in taking online classes, to educate them. "We're abiding COVID guidelines & 6500 students are getting benefit from this," says Principal, MG Primary School, Nagarwada

7:16 am: Himachal Pradesh: Horsemen elated with a heavy influx of tourists in Shimla after COVID-hit year. "From last 2 weeks, tourists are coming in large numbers & we're getting good business. I'm earning sufficient to feed our horse & our family. I'm very happy,"says a horsemen.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan